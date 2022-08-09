Read full article on original website
Related
UC Football Team Reacts to Desmond Ridder TD; Former NFL Star WR Praises QB
The rookie showed plenty of potential during his NFL debut.
Hollidaysburg to play for Little League Mid-Atlantic Region title; Friday game on ESPN
Pennsylvania Little League champion Hollidaysburg has advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Region final after dropping Northwest Washington LL 13-0 Thursday. Chase Link and Jackson Boob belted home runs and Caleb Detrick went 2-for-2 with three RBIs vs. the Washington D.C. franchise that managed a single hit off pitchers Brody Dull and Link in the four-inning game.
Jaguars Vs. Browns: Lawrence, Starting Offense Score 13 Points
The Jaguars' starting offense scored three times during Friday night's game.
