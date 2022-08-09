ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to school: What parents should know about their children’s wellness

By Cyn Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAbfp_0hA8Ztpn00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There’s a long to-do list for parents as kids head back to school. It’s not just supplies and clothes, it’s their health, too.

Here are some things to know as schools get closer to reopening across central Ohio .

Eye exams

Zastudil said it’s important to get an eye exam for children at the start of the school year.

“Younger children may be starting to have problems with vision and not know it,” said “We offer physicals, sports physicals, physicals for marching band, and physicals for school,” said Holly Zastudil, a family nurse practitioner at the CVS on Sawmill Road. “We know as parents that it’s important once they get to school that they can read everything, see the board, and have the best year possible.”

Minute Clinic can offer a basic whisper test for hearing, but a more advanced exam needs to be done by an audiologist.

Columbus school board prepares ‘alternative outcomes’ for school starting amid union negotiations

Vaccination requirements for Ohio

“In Ohio, if you have a child going into seventh grade, they’re going to need an initial meningitis vaccine, and then a Tdap booster,” Zastudil said. “Tdap is tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, which is coverage for whooping cough. Or if you have a child going into twelfth grade, a meningitis booster.”

Students entering preschool, kindergarten or a childcare facility must be up to date on all their early childhood vaccinations. Completion of a Certificate of Immunization form is required. Without it, the school or facility may not be able to admit your child.

This is particularly important for parents who have moved here from out of state where standards may be different, said a CVS spokesperson.

What about COVID-19 vaccines?

Check to see if there are any specific requirements for COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, which may differ between public and private schools. It is safe for students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the same time as other immunizations.

According to the CDC, children 5 and above are eligible for an initial COVID-19 vaccine and booster five months later. Those six months to 5 years are eligible for their first COVID-19 vaccination.

There’s also a vaccine for children 18 months to 4 years old; one for children 5 to 11 years, and then one for children 12 and older.

Minute Clinic keeps a range of vaccines on hand, so ask if there are other shots your child needs.

Blue to pink: Artists paint condemned Whitehall homes

Ready, set, sleep

“With all the fun summer has to offer, it’s easy for our sleep schedules to get altered,” said Zastudil. “Parents and kids too. So, the most important thing is for parents to start thinking about getting their children onto a proper sleep schedule before school starts.

“We know as parents they’re going to be earlier to get up earlier and that can be difficult. So my best advice is the electronics — make sure those electronics that your kids love are turned off an hour before sleep, so that the child’s mind can rest, and prepare the body to rest, so that they have the best start to their day.”

Here’s what is recommended by the CDC: 10 to 12 hours for preschoolers’; nine to 12 hours for those six to 12; and teenagers need 8 to 10 hours.

Make handwashing a healthy habit

Study after study shows that proper handwashing is the most important measure against spreading germs. Hands should be washed after every restroom visit and before eating a meal as germs are often spread from hands to the mouth.

Teach young children – and remind older students – to use soap, warm water if it’s available, and to scrub for at least 20 seconds. Sing the Happy Birthday song twice, and that’s about the same length of time. For hand sanitizer, rub all surfaces of the hand including in between the fingers, for 20 seconds or until the hand sanitizer is dry.

List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio

Allergies and medications at school

Many of us have children who manage chronic conditions like asthma and allergies that can be triggered by respiratory conditions, certain foods or insect stings. Visit the school in advance and talk to your child’s teachers and the school nurse about those needs, a CVS spokesperson advised.

Make sure they are prepared to assist if needed and that your child has quick and easy access to medication when it’s required.

If your student has food allergies, it’s also helpful to speak with the cafeteria staff about any special meal-planning that might be required.

At CVS, sports physicals are reduced by $25.00 from the $65.00 standard cost. An appointment can be booked online .

“In a sports physical we’ll check your child’s vital signs: Blood pressure, heart rate, respiration, oxygen level. Of course we’ll check their height and weight so they’re growing appropriately, and then we do a head-to-toe exam,” Zastudil said. “So we’re looking at head, eyes, ears, nose and throat; listen to heart and lungs, check their abdomen, and then have them move around a little bit at the end.”

NBC4 Columbus

Health officials concerned as Ohio surpasses 3 million COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has surpassed 3 million COVID-19 cases, a grim milestone that is having local health officials raising concern. Mount Carmel Infectious Disease Doctor Mike Herbet says despite less virulent variants, the high transmission is a concern. “The current strains seem to be less virulent so that means there […]
OHIO STATE
sunny95.com

Report raises concerns about Ohio’s kids

COLUMBUS – Children’s advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about the well-being of kids in Ohio. The 2022 Kids Count Data Book released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks Ohio 31st out of the 50 states and highlights some troubling trends in how kids in the state are faring in their lives, including a 45% increase in chronic school absenteeism between 2019 and 2021.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Franklinton non-profit searching for a new home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With open arms and hearts, Jericho’s Light Club has welcomed the poor and disadvantaged into its doors, offering meals and ministry to those in need. “They feel human, is the first thing that they tell us, they feel loved, they feel welcomed,” said Royal Schultz, administrator for Jericho’s Light Club, which […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Kids found wandering into busy street near Powell preschool

POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a scary scene for one driver Monday morning when a group of young kids was found wandering into a busy Powell road. "It could have been very tragic," Powell Police Detective Darren Smith said. Smith said the department was called around 10:30 a.m....
POWELL, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ex-offender making the best of his second chance at life

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kenneth Maupin is looking to make the most of a second chance at life. Maupin is getting a real opportunity to get a fresh start. Just weeks ago he was released from the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility he's already found a place to live, a stable job and he's focused on making the best of this opportunity.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
