Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Forbes ranks Cleveland Hopkins International Airport among 10 worst U.S. airports for flight cancellations this week
CLEVELAND — We've seen it since around Memorial Day: Thousands of flights cancelled or delayed across the country, leaving travelers frustrated or stranded at airports. Airlines have blamed staff and pilot shortages and bad weather. Still the problems remain ongoing. This week, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport landed on a Forbes.com list as one of the top 10 worst U.S. airports for flight cancellations and delays this week.
CLE among ’10 Worst Airports For Flight Cancellations’
Forbes has found Cleveland Hopkins Airport to be among the "10 Worst U.S. Airports For Flight Cancellations And Delays This Week."
When to expect rain this weekend
Quiet and dry Friday and most of Saturday before our next system comes to town during the second half of the weekend. A bit warmer Saturday but still staying comfortable.
Greater Cleveland RTA phone lines down on Thursday morning
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the story in the player above is from a previous story. The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is dealing with a system-wide phone outage on Thursday morning. "Attention All Riders: We are currently experiencing a system wide phone outage," the RTA's official Twitter account...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New ‘pocket park’ to open in Cleveland
Cleveland's first lighthouse is being commemorated with the creation of a new "pocket park."
U.S. Coast Guard responds to boat collision involving a vessel under tow
The United States Coast guard responded to a boat collision between a sailing vessel and watercraft that was being towed to Whiskey Island in Cleveland, according to a tweet from the USCG Great Lakes.
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
cleveland19.com
Hey Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, is your brand of car making you a target for thieves?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warning from police who say the kind of car you drive, could be making you a target for car thieves. But what’s most concerning for law enforcement is how social media is actually providing a guide to thieves on how easy it is to steal your car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beach hazards statement in effect for lakefront counties
OHIO (WJW) — A beach hazards statement has been issued for several counties in Northeast Ohio through late Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, the statement is in effect for northern Erie, Ashtabula, Lorain, Cuyahoga and Lake counties. There is a high risk of rip currents expected. Wind and waves will cause currents on […]
O.A.R. helps Hollie Strano with forecast ahead of Cleveland show
CLEVELAND — O.A.R. is in Cleveland on Friday. But before the rock band full of Ohio State alumni takes over the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, two of its members -- Jerry DePizzo and Benj Gershman -- stopped by 3News' GO! to chat with their friend, Austin Love, and provide meteorologist Hollie Strano with some help on her forecast.
cleveland19.com
Torrential downpours flood Cleveland-Lakewood border with ongoing issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Torrential downpours brought in a ton of water Monday night, trapping a huge amount of water underneath a bridge on West 117th Street between Berea and Madison avenue. Puddles and watermarks on the bridge are all that are left, indicating that the water was at least...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Cleveland, OH — 30 Top Places!
No city in the Midwest does brunch quite like “The Land”. With old-school diners, first-rate breweries, and a Midwest character, Cleveland has a ton to offer for brunch connoisseurs of every persuasion. And, guess what?. We’re helping you score the best brunch in Cleveland by highlighting the can’t-miss...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
WKYC
Machine Gun Kelly concert, Feast of the Assumption highlight busy Cleveland weekend
From MGK to Little Italy, there's something to do for everyone in Cleveland this weekend! Our Neil Fischer reports on a busy weekend in The Land.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Grab A Slice at In Forno Pizza
Cleveland's source for news, weather, Browns, Guardians, and Cavs. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
1 taken to hospital after Lake Erie boat collision: Investigators
First responders are investigating after a boat collision at Lake Erie late Thursday evening.
cleveland19.com
City patches Cleveland’s wood street with red brick after 19 Troubleshooters show rotting potholes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The red brick patchwork on the wood street will stop the decay of the rotting potholes, but neighbors say it ruins the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland. “I mean, it’s frustrating,” said Chuck Hoven, who’s been around the street since the early...
Cedar Point announces upgraded boardwalk, new roller coaster, for 2023
SANDUSKY, Ohio — It may only be August. But it's never too early to start looking ahead to next year. On Thursday, Cedar Point did just that, announcing its plans for 2023. Highlights from the Sandusky-based amusement park's announcement include:. A new roller coaster called "The Wild Mouse," which...
Free admission to the Akron Zoo for Summit County residents in September
The Akron Zoo is offering free admission as a thank you to the Summit County residents who have supported them over the years.
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0