HEAT ALERT: Hot and humid today in the 90s; thunderstorms possible

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says today will be hot and humid with scattered afternoon pop-up thunderstorms possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until 8 p.m. tonight.

NEXT: Each day will feature some hazy sunshine and humid conditions with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible. We finally lose the humidity Thursday night into Friday, and into the weekend.

TUESDAY: Hazy sun and humid with scattered p.m. storms. High of 91.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy sun and humid with scattered p.m. storms. High of 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms. High of 84.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler and less humid. High of 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and gorgeous. High of 79.