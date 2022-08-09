ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

buzznicked.com

Apparently, 'Poodle Cats' Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
The Independent

International Cat Day 2022: All the essentials you need for your feline friend

Since 2002, the 8 August has marked International Cat Day – an annual event that celebrates everything to do with our feline friends. It was originally created by the International Fund for Animal Welfare which works to raise awareness for felines, from big cats to domestic pets, and educate people on how to look after and protect them.As of 2020, Wiltshire based charity, International Cat Care, are now the custodians of the event and it's a day to unite cat lovers and learn more about the varied species.If you’ve long been a cat-owner, you’ll have all the essentials you...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Edition#Toys
WOMI Owensboro

Turn His Frown Upside Down – Indiana Shelter Dog Needs Some TLC

This week's pet from It Takes a Village is a special fella who needs a special home to love him. Let me introduce you to INDY. INDY is a 6-year-old male mixed breed, possibly a terrier or beagle mix, and he weighs about 30 pounds. INDY previously lived with both cats and dogs, and you can probably tell from the picture above that he doesn't look very comfortable at the shelter. The fact is, INDY is scared and shy. He barks sometimes when he gets scared, and that, in turn, scares off some people. So, we just encourage you to give INDY a chance..
PETS
CNET

Wrap Yourself Up With Essentials From Cozy Earth During Its Semi-Annual Sale

It might still be sweltering, but we are getting closer to fall, the season where we snuggle up at last with a pumpkin spice latte or hot chocolate and a nice movie. The only thing missing is a soft pillow and a warm throw blanket. And with this semi-annual sale from Cozy Earth, you can save on comfortable, functional and luxe home essentials for up to 25% off sitewide.
SHOPPING
dailyphew.com

Service Dog Gets A Caricature At Disneyland, Internet Can't Handle It

A future service dog named Yahoo was taken to Disneyland as part of his training. While he was there he got his caricature drawn, which was a perfect opportunity for him to learn patience and obedience. A couple spotted Yahoo and couldn’t resist taking a photograph. They sent the picture to their 26-year-old daughter Katie who decided to share it on Twitter, and when she did, well, people just couldn’t handle it.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Franklin County Free Press

I'm a Chocolate Lab & My Best Friend is a Cat

My best friend is a cat. I’m a 9-year-old chocolate Lab named Duke and it’s difficult for the dog friends I’ve made over the years to understand it, but it’s true. Felix and I have been together for five years. I’ve got to admit, at first I wasn’t too sure about him. I’d been with Mom and Dad for two years before he came around and he was super tiny. Mom and Dad found him outside and brought him in and he was loud (for a little creature he could holler like nothing I’d ever heard before) and he got into everything.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
CNET

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Is a Fresh Take on Vintage Looks

The Bronco Heritage and Heritage Limited will be offered in both two-door and four-door flavors. Heritage units get a two-tone paint job that adds white accents to the exterior and interior, in addition to the hardtop. The white grille is a cool look, and it plays well with both the...
BUYING CARS
Lootpress

Fascinating 'cat facts' for feline enthusiasts

Some 21 percent of U.S. households have at least one, and there are more than 500 million of them in the world, with 33 different breeds. We’re talking cats here. And the American feline population has reached more than 70 million, according to the American Demographics Magazine, which estimates there are about 200 million kitty yawns per hour and a whopping 425 million catnaps each day.
ANIMALS
CNET

Best Place to Buy Tires Online for 2022

Having a quality set of tires on your car, and keeping them in good shape, is critical when it comes to staying safe on the road. Unfortunately, many people don't spend much time thinking about their car's tires until there's a problem, like worn treads or an unexpected flat. And when emergencies do happen, most drivers don't have the time to shop around and compare prices online. Instead, they typically default to one of the large chains of auto repair shops and brick-and-mortar tire places that will get them back on the road fast.
CARS
Hypebae

TikTok Dives Into Anime Culture With Manga Lash Extension Trend

Eyelashes are an essential beauty staple for many people. There’s something universally flattering about a set of eye-defining lashes, from the most natural to the most dramatic pair. TikTok users are now taking inspiration from Japan’s manga comic books and graphic novels for their latest trend: Manga lashes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

