Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
Do dogs really love us? Trainer reveals 10 signs that your dog actually does
Our relationships with our pets can be heartwarming. But learning the meaning behind the things your dog does can be complicated. How do you tell what your dog is saying when it doesn’t even speak the same language? Luckily, there are plenty of visual signs that your dog actually loves you. Here are a few.
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
International Cat Day 2022: All the essentials you need for your feline friend
Since 2002, the 8 August has marked International Cat Day – an annual event that celebrates everything to do with our feline friends. It was originally created by the International Fund for Animal Welfare which works to raise awareness for felines, from big cats to domestic pets, and educate people on how to look after and protect them.As of 2020, Wiltshire based charity, International Cat Care, are now the custodians of the event and it's a day to unite cat lovers and learn more about the varied species.If you’ve long been a cat-owner, you’ll have all the essentials you...
Turn His Frown Upside Down – Indiana Shelter Dog Needs Some TLC
This week's pet from It Takes a Village is a special fella who needs a special home to love him. Let me introduce you to INDY. INDY is a 6-year-old male mixed breed, possibly a terrier or beagle mix, and he weighs about 30 pounds. INDY previously lived with both cats and dogs, and you can probably tell from the picture above that he doesn't look very comfortable at the shelter. The fact is, INDY is scared and shy. He barks sometimes when he gets scared, and that, in turn, scares off some people. So, we just encourage you to give INDY a chance..
Watch: Tiny French Bulldog pup chases large Rottweiler around the room
When a large Rottweiler began kissing a tiny French Bulldog, it threatened to melt many hearts. But that was before the small dog decided to chase the Rottie around the room which caused the Internet to melt down with laughter instead. In an hilarious video posted on Instagram (opens in...
Service Dog Gets A Caricature At Disneyland, Internet Can’t Handle It
A future service dog named Yahoo was taken to Disneyland as part of his training. While he was there he got his caricature drawn, which was a perfect opportunity for him to learn patience and obedience. A couple spotted Yahoo and couldn’t resist taking a photograph. They sent the picture to their 26-year-old daughter Katie who decided to share it on Twitter, and when she did, well, people just couldn’t handle it.
I’m a Chocolate Lab & My Best Friend is a Cat
My best friend is a cat. I’m a 9-year-old chocolate Lab named Duke and it’s difficult for the dog friends I’ve made over the years to understand it, but it’s true. Felix and I have been together for five years. I’ve got to admit, at first I wasn’t too sure about him. I’d been with Mom and Dad for two years before he came around and he was super tiny. Mom and Dad found him outside and brought him in and he was loud (for a little creature he could holler like nothing I’d ever heard before) and he got into everything.
Dog's Adorable Reaction to Cat in Video Game 'Stray' Captured in Video
"Stray," which sees players take control of a stray cat in a world full of robots and mutant bacteria, is proving a hit with gamers—and dogs—alike.
Video Compilation of Dog Besties Greeting Each Other Warms Hearts
Bailey the Pitbull, a rescue dog from Hungary, has warmed the hearts of thousands of TikTok users.
More Perfect Pets: Brushing a Cat
The post More Perfect Pets: Brushing a Cat appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Watch This Cat Comfort His Golden Retriever Buddy's Puppy in Heartwarming TikTok
I think every family has that one aunt or uncle who just can't wait to tag in and shower every new baby in the family with love. In Hanna Colson's world, Fig fills that role, and Fig takes his job seriously. But first we meet Olive, Colson's golden retriever. She...
Fascinating ‘cat facts’ for feline enthusiasts
Some 21 percent of U.S. households have at least one, and there are more than 500 million of them in the world, with 33 different breeds. We’re talking cats here. And the American feline population has reached more than 70 million, according to the American Demographics Magazine, which estimates there are about 200 million kitty yawns per hour and a whopping 425 million catnaps each day.
This pet lounger with 20,000 Amazon reviews is the best thing I’ve ever bought my cats from Amazon
The PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge is the best thing I’ve ever purchased my cats from Amazon. It’s sturdy, long-lasting and well-loved by felines.
