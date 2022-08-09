Read full article on original website
Hillsdale joins Lucas in new-look Region 25
LUCAS — The Cubs will have some local company in the new-look Region 25 of Division VII. Lucas, which has been the class of Region 25 since winning the regional title in 2019, will be joined by Hillsdale this fall. The Falcons dropped to Division VII after reaching the Division VI playoffs the past six years.
Here are tips for a comfortable patio in the summer
Is the summer heat making it difficult for you to enjoy your patio? Don’t let hot and humid Ohio summers force you to retreat into the house. Making smart changes to your patio can help you reclaim your outdoor living space. Follow these tips for a comfortable patio in the summer.
Sept. 30 is nomination deadline for Ashland County Women of Achievement
ASHLAND -- Nominations are being sought for Ashland County Women of Achievement class of 2022. Nomination forms may be picked up at the Ashland Public Library, Loudonville Public Library, other local businesses, and on Facebook: Ashland County Ohio Women of Achievement. Application deadline is Sept. 30, 2022. Support Our Journalism.
Loudonville joins new-look KMAC for 2022
LOUDONVILLE — The Knox Morrow Athletic Conference lost a charter member, but picked up a perennial powerhouse. The new-look KMAC welcomes Loudonville for the 2022 season after Highland decided to return to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, a league the Fighting Scots called home from 1990 to 2017. Support Our...
Leadership Ashland graduates a class of 21 community leaders
ASHLAND – The Leadership Ashland program graduated its 31st class in a program on June 23. The event was held at Paradise Found Event Center, where 21 community leaders were recognized for completion of the program. One Leadership Ashland Alumnus was recognized with the Outstanding Alumni Award. Local business BCU Electric sponsored the event.
Spanish Immersion grad benefits from competitive advantage school provides
MANSFIELD -- Studies show the earlier a child begins learning a second language, the faster and easier it is for them. This is the premise behind the Spanish Immersion School, a free public school associated with Mansfield City Schools for students in grades K-8. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers...
Ashland County Fair Books available, deadline is Aug. 20
ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Agricultural Society has announced the 2022 Ashland County Fair Books are posted on its website and available at the office located at 2042 Claremont Avenue, if a hard copy is needed. Entry deadline is Saturday, Aug. 20 with special office hours from 8 a.m. to...
Regulators’ foot-dragging on public records hides the full story behind Ohio’s utility corruption scandal
Documents produced at the end of July shed light on Sam Randazzo’s role at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. But more documents before and after his tenure still haven’t been produced. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region....
Ashland Public Library debate surrounding books continues at larger venue
ASHLAND — The debate over books at the Ashland Public Library rumbled on Thursday during the Ashland Public Library’s regularly scheduled meeting. The library’s board of trustees decided earlier this week to move the meeting to a larger venue, the sheriff’s annex, to allow for participation from an expected large crowd.
