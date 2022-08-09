An immediate moratorium on the release of tens of millions of birds for shooting is needed to limit the "catastrophic spread" of bird flu, the RSPB has said.Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has devastated seabird populations around the UK’s coast this year, leaving hundreds of thousands of birds dead since it arrived last winter in the Solway Firth in the north west.The RSPB has now said the annual release of around 55 million pheasants and red-legged partridges, and 2.6 million mallard ducks, all of which are reared in captivity to be shot for sport, represents a serious risk to wildlife.The...

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO