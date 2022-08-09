Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Australia's AMP Profit Drops As Margin Pressure Squeezes Banking Unit
Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Thursday its half-year underlying profit slumped by nearly a quarter, as margin pressure weighed on the banking division, sending its shares down nearly 3%. Net interest margin at AMP Bank fell to 1.32% in the first half of the fiscal year, from 1.71%...
International Business Times
China Property Developers' Woes Cast Shadow Over Management Units
China's real estate crisis is casting a darkening cloud over governance and financial prospects of once highly valued property management companies, triggering a rout in their shares and making investors cautious. Already battered share prices have fallen a further 7% this month as investors have reacted to the latest instances...
International Business Times
Starboard Slashes Stake In Kohl's After Seeking To Buy It In January
Activist hedge fund Starboard Value, which had offered to buy Kohl's Corp for roughly $9 billion early this year, slashed its stake in the department store by more than 80% in the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Friday evening. Starboard sold 2.8 million shares during the quarter,...
International Business Times
Supermarket Group Ahold Lifted By Better Than Expected Results
Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize increased its full-year guidance after posting better than expected quarterly results on Wednesday, sending its shares up 7%. The company, which operates the Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains on the U.S. east coast, also announced the postponement of a planned initial public offering (IPO) of non-food retailer Bol.com, citing weak equity markets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
2 Reasons To Invest In Crypto Now -- And 1 Reason To Avoid It
The past year has been especially volatile for crypto, as prices reached both record highs and sinking lows. With the stock market on shaky ground and a recession possibly looming, it also doesn't appear that this volatility will end anytime soon. That said, despite the ups and downs, right now...
International Business Times
China's Lenovo Reports Flat Revenue, Weakest In Eight Quarters
Lenovo Group, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, reported flat revenue for the April-June quarter when many Chinese cities were hit by COVID-19 lockdowns, marking its most subdued result in eight quarters. Total revenue came in at $16.96 billion, in line with an average Refinitiv estimate of $16.87 billion...
International Business Times
2 Top Cryptocurrencies To Buy And Hold Forever
In the crypto market, it can be much more difficult to be a long-term investor than in the equity market. There is simply so much volatility on a daily basis that it can be hard to distinguish between the signal and the noise. As a result, it can be much...
International Business Times
Analysis: Antitrust Rules, Petro-Canada Profits May Hinder Suncor From Selling Unit
Suncor Energy could reap over $8 billion and boost returns to unhappy shareholders if it sells its Petro-Canada gas station business, but Canadian antitrust rules and the need for the unit's steady profits could deter that move, analysts and shareholders said. Suncor's poor safety record and lackluster stock performance prompted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
'Hopeless': Chinese Homebuyers Run Out Of Patience With Developers
Newly married and with his first child on the way, auto worker Wang wanted to move into the apartment he bought in Wuhan three years ago but those hopes were dashed by China's ballooning property crisis. Saddled with $300,000 in debt and with his unit nowhere near completion, the 34-year-old...
International Business Times
Ethereum Core Developers Decide A Provisional Date For The Anticipated Merge
The tentative date for the transition of Ethereum from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, known as The Merge, will include two more upgrades, the dates for which have been set for Sept. 6 and 15. Following the completion of the three testnets, Georni, Ropsten and Sepolia, a Consensus Layer Call was held...
International Business Times
Musk Sells 7.92 Million Tesla Shares Worth $6.9 Billion - SEC Filings
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 7.92 million shares in the electric vehicle maker worth $6.9 billion, securities filings showed on Tuesday. Musk said in April "no further TSLA sales planned," after he sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla shares - sales likely aimed at helping finance his planned purchase of Twitter Inc.
Comments / 0