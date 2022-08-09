Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
Buffett's investing prowess has created life-changing wealth for long-term shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway. Paramount Global and HP are two Berkshire holdings that could be significantly undervalued.
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market.
Motley Fool
Why Xponential Fitness Stock Jumped on Friday
Management hiked its 2022 outlook after demand picked up through June. The fitness specialist is expecting to add over 500 new studios this year.
Motley Fool
Rivian Earnings: 9 Key Metrics You Should See
Second-quarter revenue was $364 million, beating Wall Street's consensus estimate of $337.5 million. Demand for the company's electric vehicles remains strong, but its production remains limited by supply chain constraints. It's making progress on supply constraints, and expects to be able to add a second shift for vehicle assembly toward...
Motley Fool
Is This Buffett Stock a Buy Right Now?
In the first quarter of 2022, Warren Buffett's company took a position in HP. After he bought the stock, HP announced a significant move that makes the stock even more exciting.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off
After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino's Pizza both offer good value to investors now.
Motley Fool
Investing in Lithium & Battery Tech ETFs
Lithium-ion batteries are already in widespread use, thanks to smartphones and tablets. Now the technology is gaining ground in the automotive industry. Electric vehicles (EVs) are booming as automakers apply batteries to their vehicle lineups. By 2030, some estimates predict EVs will make up one-quarter to one-third of all new vehicle sales. Almost 67 million vehicles were sold worldwide in 2021, so the upside for lithium and battery technology is significant for the next decade.
Motley Fool
3 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket
Booking Holdings will likely fly higher as more consumers return to traveling. The 5G upgrade cycle is helping insulate Qualcomm from slowing consumer spending. Investors seem to have oversold Target as the company works to offload excess inventory.
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period.
Did You Miss The Market Bounce? Apple and These 5 Name-Brand Stocks Are All Up 30% From The Bottom
While the jury is still out on whether June 16, 2022, marked a bottom that the markets won't return to this year, stocks have been rallying. The S&P 500 dropped six times in seven sessions amid a widespread sell-off and growing recessionary concerns in response to global central banks' actions to combat increasing inflation following the Federal Reserve's highest rate hike since 1994.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction
These stocks are up between 625% and 1,240% over the last decade. Each business grew sales between 12% and 23% annually in the last five years. The lowest profit margin of the group is an impressive 20%.
Motley Fool
Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?
Bank of America is expected to greatly benefit from rising interest rates. The bank will need to build capital between now and 2023 to meet new regulatory capital requirements. There is also the possibility of some kind of more severe recession in the near term.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn't mean, however, that we're out of the woods. Investors should...
Motley Fool
This Dividend-Paying Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now
Skyworks Solutions' content gains in premium smartphones helped it deliver solid results last quarter. The chipmaker's largest customer could drive healthy growth in the second half of the year. Skyworks' attractive valuation, sunny prospects, and solid dividend make it a stock worth buying.
Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels
Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
Motley Fool
3 Monster Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade
Realty Income's size gives it an advantage over peers when it comes to sourcing, absorbing, and paying for acquisitions. AvalonBay has the scale to grow internally or externally, while making sure that it owns top properties in top markets. Prologis' portfolio isn't just big, but it has massive embedded land...
