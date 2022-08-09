Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted” after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson, who is facing a potential year-long NFL suspension, spoke before Cleveland’s exhibition opener in Jacksonville — his first game since Jan. 3, 2021, with the Houston Texans. Watson was suspended six games earlier this month by independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson, who concluded he violated the league’s personal conduct policy with “egregious” and “predatory” behavior. As part of her decision, the retired federal judge noted Watson’s lack of remorse.
Hamilton (Arizona) suspends assistant football coach after allegations of recruiting violations
By Brittany Bowyer The Hamilton Huskies have suspended defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty for the program’s first three games of the season over alleged recruiting violations. The move comes as part of Hamilton’s corrective action with the AIA. According to allegations made by Cesar ...
