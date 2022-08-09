Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted” after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson, who is facing a potential year-long NFL suspension, spoke before Cleveland’s exhibition opener in Jacksonville — his first game since Jan. 3, 2021, with the Houston Texans. Watson was suspended six games earlier this month by independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson, who concluded he violated the league’s personal conduct policy with “egregious” and “predatory” behavior. As part of her decision, the retired federal judge noted Watson’s lack of remorse.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO