FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Shows Some Signs of Cooling OffPSki17Naples, FL
Florida Weekly
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Free day at Rookery Bay, drums in Bonita, more
Collier County residents can enjoy free admission 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, in the last date that is part of this special summer promotion. The two-story center features aquariums, a touch tank, interactive exhibits, walking trails over and...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Crumbl Cookies launches first SWFL location in North Naples
Count on Crumbl Cookies being worth the wait for fans of the dessert shop chain who have anticipated its first Southwest Florida opening since announced last year that a franchise was coming to North Naples. After a ribbon-cutting and soft opening Thursday morning, the grand opening for Crumbl’s first regional...
Marconews.com
‘We are astonished, ecstatic’ – Southwest Florida's best turtle nesting season on record
This is the best turtle nesting season on record for Bonita Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, Naples, Marco and Keewaydin Islands. “We are astonished, ecstatic,” exclaimed Eve Haverfield, president and founder of Turtle Time, a volunteer group that monitors sea turtles in South Lee County. “It is just incredible. We are just so, so thrilled.”
Marconews.com
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read recent reviews from past issues, including …. Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: East Naples food truck serves up pupusas and more!. And Pupusas Salvadorenas (food truck, East Naples), Fin Bistro, Foxboro Sports Tavern (East...
Florida Weekly
Stalled properties get attention on Santa Barbara Blvd. in East Naples
Q: Do you have any idea when the property that is on the corner of Santa Barbara and Davis is going to get rid of the rocks and develop the land! It has been an eyesore for a few years now! — Carolyn Sis Hall, East Naples. A: The...
Marconews.com
Grab a taste of summer, while you still can
The school buses are rolling again and it’s time we capture those last moments of summer 2022 before it’s gone – and before it becomes nearly impossible to find a table. If you’re looking for a nice meal to encapsulate these days, here are just a few suggestions from the area’s many wonderful eateries.
santivachronicle.com
Causeway Island Makever Update
Provided to The SantivaChronicle.com. Summer traffic and violations at the Sanibel Causeway Islands Park escalated this year, Jesse Lavender, director of Lee County Parks & Recreation, told members of the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce’s during an Aug. 10 business luncheon. The issue encouraged Lee County to step up its safety measures in Phase 2 of the park’s three-and-a-half-year, $8.5-million improvement project.
WINKNEWS.com
How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas
A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
WINKNEWS.com
Coast Guard finds missing Naples doctor’s boat empty off Sanibel coast
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing Naples doctor. His boat has been found, but with no sign of him. The sheriff’s office says Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving the Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’ Deputies say his family became concerned when he didn’t return home.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County orders cleanup of pre-development eyesore in East Naples
A resolution is in sight for a highly visible rock-crushing operation that has been the subject of many code enforcement complaints on the southeast corner of Santa Barbara and Davis boulevards in East Naples. Construction and demolition debris dumped on the property adjacent to the Boys & Girls Club of...
Florida Weekly
“Kickin’ the Blues Music Festival” set for Nov. 19 in Bonita Springs
Three former musicians of the rock band Chicago and one current Earth Wind & Fire musician will headline a music festival in Bonita Springs that organizers plan to take statewide to benefit mental health and suicide prevention. “Kickin’ the Blues Music Festival” is planned for Sat., Nov. 19, from 4...
WINKNEWS.com
Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat
An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
Marconews.com
Letters to the Editor, Aug. 12
The other day I received a mailing urging me to vote ‘No’ on the upcoming referendum. It listed many false reasons and was written to frighten homeowners on Marco Island. Single family home and condo owners will not be impacted in any way by the passing of this bill on Aug. 23. It is the realtors who are fear mongers and are putting their strength and money behind them to frighten us all.
WINKNEWS.com
Getting ready to cast your ballot in Southwest Florida
If you plan to vote by mail during this election in Lee or Collier counties, you have until Saturday, the same day early voting begins in Southwest Florida, to request a mail-in ballot. There are way more early voting sites in Southwest Florida this year, so it’s likely you’ll be...
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone Project
Many people consider safety a factor when choosing a location to call home. And having plenty of green spaces and the ability to participate in healthy, outdoor activities may also be a plus. There's a city in Florida that may just check both those boxes.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Courtyard by Marriott sells for $22.5 million
RB Naples LLC purchased the Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 3250 Ninth St. N. in Naples from D&L Hotel Investments II Naples LLC for $22.5 million. The property last sold in 2016 for $18.8 million.
10NEWS
Search ongoing for missing Naples doctor after Coast Guard locate his boat
NAPLES, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard located the boat of a 49-year-old Naples doctor who went missing while at sea on Wednesday. The 34-foot boat was found offshore between Sanibel Island and Naples on Thursday, according to an update from the Coast Guard. However, the search for Chaundre Cross is still ongoing after an overnight search ended with no results.
busytourist.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Cape Coral (Florida)
Cape Coral is a beautiful city, the biggest metropolis between Miami and Tampa. Founded about six decades ago, this planned city’s fast growth has made it quite an interesting vacation location. It is often nicknamed Waterfront Waterland, primarily due to its 400 or so miles of gorgeous canals. This...
Florida Weekly
Naples Zoo mourns unexpected loss of beloved giraffe, Timber
Naples Zoo staff, members, and volunteers are mourning the unexpected loss of the reticulated giraffe, Timber, who was found deceased Friday morning, Aug. 5. Born in 2008 at Denver Zoo, Timber, 13, was the oldest giraffe in the Naples Zoo’s herd. He moved to Naples Zoo in 2010. While life expectancy of a giraffe is 20 to 25 years old, the cause of death is unknown at this time. Veterinary staff will perform a necropsy in an effort to determine the cause of death.
