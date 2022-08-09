ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double- check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled.
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Free day at Rookery Bay, drums in Bonita, more

Collier County residents can enjoy free admission 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, in the last date that is part of this special summer promotion. The two-story center features aquariums, a touch tank, interactive exhibits, walking trails over and...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crumbl Cookies launches first SWFL location in North Naples

Count on Crumbl Cookies being worth the wait for fans of the dessert shop chain who have anticipated its first Southwest Florida opening since announced last year that a franchise was coming to North Naples. After a ribbon-cutting and soft opening Thursday morning, the grand opening for Crumbl’s first regional...
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read recent reviews from past issues, including …. Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: East Naples food truck serves up pupusas and more!. And Pupusas Salvadorenas (food truck, East Naples), Fin Bistro, Foxboro Sports Tavern (East...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Marconews.com

Grab a taste of summer, while you still can

The school buses are rolling again and it’s time we capture those last moments of summer 2022 before it’s gone – and before it becomes nearly impossible to find a table. If you’re looking for a nice meal to encapsulate these days, here are just a few suggestions from the area’s many wonderful eateries.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
santivachronicle.com

Causeway Island Makever Update

Provided to The SantivaChronicle.com. Summer traffic and violations at the Sanibel Causeway Islands Park escalated this year, Jesse Lavender, director of Lee County Parks & Recreation, told members of the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce’s during an Aug. 10 business luncheon. The issue encouraged Lee County to step up its safety measures in Phase 2 of the park’s three-and-a-half-year, $8.5-million improvement project.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas

A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard finds missing Naples doctor's boat empty off Sanibel coast

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing Naples doctor. His boat has been found, but with no sign of him. The sheriff’s office says Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving the Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’ Deputies say his family became concerned when he didn’t return home.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat

An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

Letters to the Editor, Aug. 12

The other day I received a mailing urging me to vote ‘No’ on the upcoming referendum. It listed many false reasons and was written to frighten homeowners on Marco Island. Single family home and condo owners will not be impacted in any way by the passing of this bill on Aug. 23. It is the realtors who are fear mongers and are putting their strength and money behind them to frighten us all.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Getting ready to cast your ballot in Southwest Florida

If you plan to vote by mail during this election in Lee or Collier counties, you have until Saturday, the same day early voting begins in Southwest Florida, to request a mail-in ballot. There are way more early voting sites in Southwest Florida this year, so it’s likely you’ll be...
LEE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Search ongoing for missing Naples doctor after Coast Guard locate his boat

NAPLES, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard located the boat of a 49-year-old Naples doctor who went missing while at sea on Wednesday. The 34-foot boat was found offshore between Sanibel Island and Naples on Thursday, according to an update from the Coast Guard. However, the search for Chaundre Cross is still ongoing after an overnight search ended with no results.
NAPLES, FL
busytourist.com

26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Cape Coral (Florida)

Cape Coral is a beautiful city, the biggest metropolis between Miami and Tampa. Founded about six decades ago, this planned city’s fast growth has made it quite an interesting vacation location. It is often nicknamed Waterfront Waterland, primarily due to its 400 or so miles of gorgeous canals. This...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

Naples Zoo mourns unexpected loss of beloved giraffe, Timber

Naples Zoo staff, members, and volunteers are mourning the unexpected loss of the reticulated giraffe, Timber, who was found deceased Friday morning, Aug. 5. Born in 2008 at Denver Zoo, Timber, 13, was the oldest giraffe in the Naples Zoo’s herd. He moved to Naples Zoo in 2010. While life expectancy of a giraffe is 20 to 25 years old, the cause of death is unknown at this time. Veterinary staff will perform a necropsy in an effort to determine the cause of death.
NAPLES, FL

