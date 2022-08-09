ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

A Sunni Muslim is held in connection with the killings of Shia men in New Mexico

A conversation Muslims typically have privately in the U.S. is bursting into the public view because of the killings of Muslim men in New Mexico. There are concerns within Muslim communities that those men may have been murdered because of sectarian hate towards Shia Muslims. Sunni and Shia leaders have united to denounce the killings. And Khalid Latif, a professor at New York University and the leader of NYU's Islamic Center, has urged other Sunni Muslims to root out discrimination. On Twitter, he cautioned against the marginalization of Shias by the majority Muslim sect. It's why Imam Khalid Latif asked Shia scholar Sheikh Faiyaz Jaffer to join the center years ago because Shia students needed to feel welcomed and reflected in NYU's Muslim community.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WFAE

Here's why Oregonians are so proud of their blackberries

Ask an Oregonian what summer tastes like, and they'll likely say blackberries. The Willamette Valley outside Portland ships out 90% of the frozen crop sold across the country. Deena Prichep reports from peak blackberry season. DEENA PRICHEP, BYLINE: Blackberries here are the size of your thumb, just dripping with juice....
PORTLAND, OR
WFAE

Children are reportedly spending 23 hours lock in at Texas youth prisons

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Jolie McCullough, a criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, about her reporting on the state's juvenile prison system nearing collapse. Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berea, KY
Berea, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Berea, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
WFAE

Mental health workers say they plan to dtrike

Two thousand Kaiser mental health workers plan to go on strike Monday. They say Kaiser has failed to follow California law and make sure patients with mental health needs are given prompt care. Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health. In addition to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embroidery#A Martinez#Media Literacy#Martinez#Weku
WFAE

Judge revokes bond for Alex Murdaugh associate Smith

A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh's son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit Judge Clifton Newman revoking bond...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WFAE

The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office

In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
WFAE

As the climate warms, we can't overlook threat of nighttime heat

Climate change has increased the number of hot days nationwide and increased the likelihood of unhealthy extreme heat. As we look for ways to cope, we usually focus on daytime heat. But researchers at Duke University say not enough attention is paid to higher temperatures overnight. "While extreme heat in...
ENVIRONMENT
WFAE

North Carolina AG in legal bind amid probe over 2020 TV ad

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The campaign committee for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, facing trouble for a TV ad aired against a rival in 2020, plans to ask a federal court to block the enforcement of a state law making it illegal to knowingly circulate false reports to damage a candidate's election chances.
POLITICS
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy