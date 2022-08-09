ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Mix 94.1

Plans This Weekend? Check Out The Margarita Festival!

We made it! The week is winding down and the weekend is just about upon on us. Now the hard part begins. Making plans to actually ENJOY the weekend. Sure, we all have chores and whatnot that need to get taken care of, but can I suggest you get that done relatively early in the morning?
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo

In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hereford tractor festival on August 20

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Deaf Smith County Historical Society is holding its second Jubilee of Tractors and Festival in the Park on August 20 at Dameron Park in Hereford. Classic tractor owners along with anyone interested will have the chance to hear and see classic and antique tractors at the Historical Society’s second Jubilee […]
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Snapology to open in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release, officials with Snapology announced that they will be opening the first ever 2.0 Discovery Center in Amarillo starting at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Wolflin Sqaure, located at 2477 West I-40. Officials announced that there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at […]
AMARILLO, TX
Larry Lease

Cattle Producers Investing $670 Million in New Beef Plant

Texas cattle producers are set to invest over $600 million in a new beef plant in Amarillo.Thomas Evans/Unsplash. Texas is all about its beef and as such Texas cattle producers will be investing over $600 million in a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. Dallas News reports that's expected to create 1,600 jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility will be designed to slaughter 3,000 cattle a day. The facility will be backed by almost $24 million in state and local tax incentives.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

One of Amarillo Largest Employers Layoff 900 Employees

We live in a world of uncertainty. We think our lives and jobs are secure, and things change in the blink of an eye. That's what happened to 900 employees of AIG. Not all of the layoffs were in Amarillo some occurred in Houston and California. However, most of the employees here in Amarillo were laid off, some will remain with the company.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast

It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
TEXAS STATE
kgncnewsnow.com

2 Alarm Fire In Amarillo

A 2-alarm fire at North Jefferson Street and Northwest 11th Avenue has fire officials investigating. Amarillo Fire crews responded to the blaze at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night to find fire and smoke showing at a large garage. The blaze was brought under control by 11:00 p.m, with significant damage to...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Building Popular for Transients in Amarillo Goes Up in Flames

Another building in Amarillo goes up in flames. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 700 block of N. Jefferson on Tuesday, August 9th, at 9:57 PM. When arriving at the location at 702 N. Jefferson, firefighters found a large garage with fire and smoke coming from the building.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

