Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged in slaying of Indiana cop made a song about killing an officer, investigators say
A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer, investigators said Monday. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes, a day after Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday in Madison County, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Daily Beast
Parents Charged After 6-Year-Old Shoots Sister Dead Inside ‘Deplorable’ Home
A mother and father in Indiana have been arrested and charged after their 6-year-old son fatally shot his 5-year-old sister inside a home that police said was smeared with feces and trash. The girl died on Tuesday afternoon from a gunshot wound to the head, the Muncie Police Department said....
6-year-old boy fatally shoots 5-year-old sister in their Indiana home; parents arrested
A 6-year-old boy fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in their home in eastern Indiana and their parents have been arrested in the killing, police said. First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head early Tuesday afternoon at the home in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, WTTV reported.
Police identify suspected gunman in Indiana mall shooting
July 18 (UPI) -- Police on Monday identified the suspected gunman in a shooting at an Indiana mall that left three people dead Sunday, adding that he was carrying multiple weapons. Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, carried two rifles, a pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition into Greenwood Park...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Indiana police find body of girl who was missing since 2016, man arrested
Indiana police say that the body of a girl who was missing since 2016 was found in a rural part of the state. Karena McClerkin, who was 18 at the time that she went missing, was last seen on October 11, 2016, and was reported missing on October 13, 2016.
Police: Three suspects wanted in armed robbery of woman at Detroit business
Police said the victim was at the Project Greenlight business on Gratiot near Harper on Thursday around 2 a.m. when three men robbed her at gunpoint.
Comments / 0