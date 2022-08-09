A 6-year-old boy fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in their home in eastern Indiana and their parents have been arrested in the killing, police said. First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head early Tuesday afternoon at the home in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, WTTV reported.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 16 DAYS AGO