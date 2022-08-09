ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CBS News

6-year-old boy fatally shoots 5-year-old sister in their Indiana home; parents arrested

A 6-year-old boy fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in their home in eastern Indiana and their parents have been arrested in the killing, police said. First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head early Tuesday afternoon at the home in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, WTTV reported.
MUNCIE, IN
UPI News

Police identify suspected gunman in Indiana mall shooting

July 18 (UPI) -- Police on Monday identified the suspected gunman in a shooting at an Indiana mall that left three people dead Sunday, adding that he was carrying multiple weapons. Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, carried two rifles, a pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition into Greenwood Park...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
