Kalamazoo, MI

95.3 WBCKFM

A Steamy Day At Kalamazoo Ribfest 2022

Ribfest 2022 on Saturday, August 6th, was a rather hot and somewhat steamy day, however, the crowds endured and enjoyed the annual fest. Here's a look at some of the goings-on and the people who took part in the fun. Looking Back At Kalamazoo Ribfest 2022. Ribfest 2022 on Saturday,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wincountry.com

Kalamazoo receives almost $6 million grant to redesign transportation downtown

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Downtown Kalamazoo Transportation Network has received a federal planning grant of $5,974,694. Congressman Fred Upton made the announcement Monday, saying, “It’s no secret, Michigan’s roads and bridges need serious work,” Upton said. “Last year I voted for one of the largest investments in our nation’s infrastructure and its benefits will be seen shortly in Southwest Michigan. I’m thrilled that this nearly $6 million grant will completely reimagine Kalamazoo Avenue, redesigning the downtown transportation network, and making the area more accessible.”
Fox17

Battle Creek intersection reopens after crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek intersection has reopened after being closed due to a crash. Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened at Van Buren Street and Capital Avenue. We're told a separate crash occurred in the same area hours later. This story is developing and will...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Julie Rogers
Fox17

Road closed following Battle Creek water main break

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A water main break in Battle Creek has prompted a traffic closure while repairs are being made. Dispatchers say the water main broke near Frelinghuysen Avenue and North Avenue Friday morning. We’re told the area between the intersection and Harvard Street will be shut down...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
#Kalamazoo River#Water Services#Plumbing#Water Systems#Urban Construction#The Kalamazoo Foundation
Fox17

30+ employers to attend Kalamazoo career fair Aug. 10

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan Works! is hosting a career fair with dozens of employers in attendance. “Career Fair for All” is scheduled to take place at Urban Alliance on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 12–3 p.m. We’re told more than 30 employers will be present with direct-hire opportunities....
KALAMAZOO, MI
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022

You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
COOPERSVILLE, MI
abc57.com

Whirlpool donates backpacks in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Whirlpool Cooperation is putting together and donating backpacks with school supplies for Berrien County schools this year. The bags will be distributed at 600 W Main Street, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022. Volunteers will pack 975 K-5 bags and 525 6-12 grade bags. For more information go...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

