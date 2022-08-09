KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Downtown Kalamazoo Transportation Network has received a federal planning grant of $5,974,694. Congressman Fred Upton made the announcement Monday, saying, “It’s no secret, Michigan’s roads and bridges need serious work,” Upton said. “Last year I voted for one of the largest investments in our nation’s infrastructure and its benefits will be seen shortly in Southwest Michigan. I’m thrilled that this nearly $6 million grant will completely reimagine Kalamazoo Avenue, redesigning the downtown transportation network, and making the area more accessible.”

3 DAYS AGO