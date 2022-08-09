Read full article on original website
A Steamy Day At Kalamazoo Ribfest 2022
Ribfest 2022 on Saturday, August 6th, was a rather hot and somewhat steamy day, however, the crowds endured and enjoyed the annual fest. Here's a look at some of the goings-on and the people who took part in the fun. Looking Back At Kalamazoo Ribfest 2022. Ribfest 2022 on Saturday,...
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
Local businesses weigh safety, bathroom availability in wake of public urination decriminalization
KALAMAZOO, MI-- The Kalamazoo City Commission’s recent decision to decriminalize urination and defecation in public has drawn the ire of some local business owners and brought the question, “Where can you relieve yourself downtown?” to the forefront. In downtown Kalamazoo, options include public restrooms inside the Kalamazoo...
Work on natural gas system will cause 2 road closures in Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Consumers Energy will begin working to upgrade and modernize the natural gas system in the Kalamazoo area next week, causing two separate road closures and detours, the company said. The two closures are:. Monday, Aug. 15 to Monday, Aug. 29 on W. KL Ave. between 11th Street...
Kalamazoo receives almost $6 million grant to redesign transportation downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Downtown Kalamazoo Transportation Network has received a federal planning grant of $5,974,694. Congressman Fred Upton made the announcement Monday, saying, “It’s no secret, Michigan’s roads and bridges need serious work,” Upton said. “Last year I voted for one of the largest investments in our nation’s infrastructure and its benefits will be seen shortly in Southwest Michigan. I’m thrilled that this nearly $6 million grant will completely reimagine Kalamazoo Avenue, redesigning the downtown transportation network, and making the area more accessible.”
Battle Creek intersection reopens after crash
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek intersection has reopened after being closed due to a crash. Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened at Van Buren Street and Capital Avenue. We're told a separate crash occurred in the same area hours later. This story is developing and will...
Receive free training, certification to remove lead from homes through Michigan scholarship
Michigan is offering training scholarships for people to become certified to remove lead from homes. The state hopes to increase the number of people certified to conduct lead-based paint hazard removal in Benton Harbor and across the state. There are many homes in Benton Harbor and other areas of Michigan...
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
Michigan State Police looks for suspect who stole from Battle Creek Dollar General
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a suspect who stole from a Dollar General in Battle Creek. Several items were taken from the store on B Drive N around 8:30 p.m. July 30, police said. Exclusive dashcam video: 17-year-old alleged suspect leads high speed...
Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
Road closed following Battle Creek water main break
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A water main break in Battle Creek has prompted a traffic closure while repairs are being made. Dispatchers say the water main broke near Frelinghuysen Avenue and North Avenue Friday morning. We’re told the area between the intersection and Harvard Street will be shut down...
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
30+ employers to attend Kalamazoo career fair Aug. 10
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan Works! is hosting a career fair with dozens of employers in attendance. “Career Fair for All” is scheduled to take place at Urban Alliance on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 12–3 p.m. We’re told more than 30 employers will be present with direct-hire opportunities....
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office investigating pedestrian homicide
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide of a pedestrian on Tuesday. At 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a Walmart in the 500 block of N. 9th Street in Kalamazoo for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. According to the investigation, a...
Police investigating possible other targets of the man who ran down and killed a woman in a Oshtemo Township parking lot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A man has been charged with open murder for running over and killing an elderly woman in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township early Tuesday afternoon. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller says although the suspect, 37-year old Xuan Thanh Vo is cooperating, the...
KCC offering free EMT training program for eligible Branch and Calhoun County residents
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WTVB) – Eligible Branch County residents along with those who live in eastern Calhoun County will be able to complete a Basic Emergency Medical Technician Program at no charge thanks to a funding package coordinated by Kellogg Community College along with state and local partners. Individuals...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
GR City Commission gives marijuana businesses until the end of the year to honor written promise
With a number of marijuana businesses in violation of Grand Rapids’ cannabis social equity program, the city commission voted Tuesday to give dispensaries until the end of the year to comply—or run the risk of losing their license. Back in 2019, the city of Grand Rapids created the...
Whirlpool donates backpacks in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Whirlpool Cooperation is putting together and donating backpacks with school supplies for Berrien County schools this year. The bags will be distributed at 600 W Main Street, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022. Volunteers will pack 975 K-5 bags and 525 6-12 grade bags. For more information go...
Police identify man killed in Hillsdale County electrocution
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a 28-year-old man killed by a downed power line in Hillsdale County. Derreck John Michael Dobbs, of Jonesville, was found dead Tuesday, Aug. 9, by Michigan State Police troopers, who were responding to assist Jonesville city firefighters in the 2000 block of Chicago Road, northeast of Jonesville.
