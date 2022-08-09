Circular RNA circNFKB1 promotes osteoarthritis progression through interacting with ENO1 and sustaining NF-ÎºB signaling

Read full article on original website
Drinking hydrogen water improves photoreceptor structure and function in retinal degeneration 6 mice
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a genetically heterogeneous group of inherited retinal disorders involving the progressive dysfunction of photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium, for which there is currently no treatment. The rd6 mouse is a natural model of autosomal recessive retinal degeneration. Given the known contributions of oxidative stress caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and selective inhibition of potent ROS peroxynitrite and OHÂ·by H2 gas we have previously demonstrated, we hypothesized that ingestion of H2 water may delay the progression of photoreceptor death in rd6 mice. H2 mice showed significantly higher retinal thickness as compared to controls on optical coherence tomography. Histopathological and morphometric analyses revealed higher thickness of the outer nuclear layer for H2 mice than controls, as well as higher counts of opsin red/green-positive cells. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of differentially expressed genes in the H2 group versus control group revealed 1996 genes with significantly different expressions. Gene and pathway ontology analysis showed substantial upregulation of genes responsible for phototransduction in H2 mice. Our results show that drinking water high in H2 (1.2"“1.6Â ppm) had neuroprotective effects and inhibited photoreceptor death in mice, and suggest the potential of H2 for the treatment of RP.
Genetic overlap between mood instability and alcohol-related phenotypes suggests shared biological underpinnings
Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a pervasive and devastating mental illness with high comorbidity rates with other mental disorders. Understanding the genetic architecture of this comorbidity could be improved by focusing on intermediate traits that show positive genetic correlation with the disorders. Thus, we aimed to characterize the shared vs. unique polygenicity of AUD, alcohol consumption (AC) and mood instability (MOOD)Â "“beyond genetic correlation, and boost discovery for jointly-associated loci. Summary statistics for MOOD (a binary measure of the tendency to report frequent mood swings), AC (number of standard drinks over a typical consumption week) and AUD GWASs (Ns"‰>"‰200,000) were analyzed to characterize the cross-phenotype associations between MOOD and AC, MOOD and AUD and AC and AUD. To do so, we used a newly established pipeline that combines (i) the bivariate causal mixture model (MiXeR) to quantify polygenic overlap and (ii) the conjunctional false discovery rate (conjFDR) to discover specific jointly associated genomic loci, which were mapped to genes and biological functions. MOOD was highly polygenic (10.4k single nucleotide polymorphisms, SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k) compared to AC (4.9k SNPs, SD"‰="‰0.6k) and AUD (4.3k SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k). The polygenic overlap of MOOD and AC was twice that of MOOD and AUD (98% vs. 49%), with opposite genetic correlation (âˆ’0.2 vs. 0.23), as confirmed in independent samples. MOOD&AUD associated SNPs were significantly enriched for brain genes, conversely to MOOD&AC. Among 38 jointly associated loci, fifteen were novel for MOOD, AC and AUD. MOOD, AC and AUD were also strongly associated at the phenotypic level. Overall, using multilevel polygenic quantification, joint loci discovery and functional annotation methods, we evidenced that the polygenic overlap between MOOD and AC/AUD implicated partlyÂ shared biological underpinnings, yet, clearly distinct functional patterns between MOOD&AC and MOOD&AUD, suggesting new mechanisms for the comorbidity of AUD with mood disorders.
Selective binding and transport of protocadherin 15 isoforms by stereocilia unconventional myosins in a heterologous expression system
During hair cell development, the mechanoelectrical transduction (MET) apparatus is assembled at the stereocilia tips, where it coexists with the stereocilia actin regulatory machinery. While the myosin-based tipward transport of actin regulatory proteins is well studied, isoform complexity and built-in redundancies in the MET apparatus have limited our understanding of how MET components are transported. We used a heterologous expression system to elucidate the myosin selective transport of isoforms of protocadherin 15 (PCDH15), the protein that mechanically gates the MET apparatus. We show that MYO7A selectively transports the CD3 isoform while MYO3A and MYO3B transports the CD2 isoform. Furthermore, MYO15A showed an insignificant role in the transport of PCDH15, and none of the myosins tested transport PCDH15-CD1. Our data suggest an important role for MYO3A, MYO3B, and MYO7A in the MET apparatus formation and highlight the intricate nature of MET and actin regulation during development and functional maturation of the stereocilia bundle.
BTLACD200 B cells dictate the divergent immune landscape and immunotherapeutic resistance in metastatic vs. primary pancreatic cancer
Response to cancer immunotherapy in primary versus metastatic disease has not been well-studied. We found primary pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) is responsive to diverse immunotherapies whereas liver metastases are resistant. We discovered divergent immune landscapes in each compartment. Compared to primary tumor, liver metastases in both mice and humans are infiltrated by highly anergic T cells and MHCIIloIL10+ macrophages that are unable to present tumor-antigen. Moreover, a distinctive population of CD24+CD44âˆ’CD40âˆ’ B cells dominate liver metastases. These B cells are recruited to the metastatic milieu by Muc1hiIL18hi tumor cells, which are enriched >10-fold in liver metastases. Recruited B cells drive macrophage-mediated adaptive immune-tolerance via CD200 and BTLA. Depleting B cells or targeting CD200/BTLA enhanced macrophage and T-cell immunogenicity and enabled immunotherapeutic efficacy of liver metastases. Our data detail the mechanistic underpinnings for compartment-specific immunotherapy-responsiveness and suggest that primary PDA models are poor surrogates for evaluating immunity in advanced disease.
Engineered virus-like particles: paving the way for effective somatic genome editing
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 279 (2022) Cite this article. A recent publication in Cell describes the development and application of engineered virus-like particles (eVLPs) that efficiently package and deliver therapeutic gene-editing proteins, including base editors (BEs) and Cas9 nuclease, with the ability to overcome cargo packaging, release, and localization bottlenecks, representing potentially promising carrier for delivering gene-editing tools of therapeutic interest.1.
Evaluation of three non-invasive ventilation modes after extubation in the treatment of preterm infants with severe respiratory distress syndrome
To evaluate the efficacy and safety of three different modes of non-invasive post-extubation ventilation support in preterm infants with severe respiratory distress syndrome (RDS). Methods. Infants diagnosed with severe RDS after extubation were randomized to receive nasal continuous positive airway pressure ventilation (NCPAP), nasal intermittent positive pressure ventilation (NIPPV), and...
Publisher Correction: A T cell resilience model associated with response to immunotherapy in multiple tumor types
In the version of this article initially published, author Trang Vu's name was shown as Vu Trang. The URL in ref. 12 should have been https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2018.10.024. Further, the top labels in Extended Data Fig. 9a were truncated. The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Every islet matters: improving the impact of human islet research
Detailed characterization of human pancreatic islets is key to elucidating the pathophysiology of all forms of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes. However, access to human pancreatic islets is limited. Pancreatic tissue for islet retrieval can be obtained from brain-dead organ donors or from individuals undergoing pancreatectomy, often referred to as 'living donors'. Different protocols for human islet procurement can substantially impact islet function. This variability, coupled with heterogeneity between individuals and islets, results in analytical challenges to separate genuine disease pathology or differences between human donors from experimental noise. There are currently no international guidelines for human donor phenotyping, islet procurement and functional characterization. This lack of standardization means that substantial investments from multiple international efforts towards improved understanding of diabetes pathology cannot be fully leveraged. In this Perspective, we overview the status of the field of human islet research, highlight the challenges and propose actions that could accelerate research progress and increase understanding of type 2 diabetes to slow its pandemic spreading.
Split dose ATG strategy prevents grade III-IV acute GVHD and is associated with immune surrogates of GVL
Despite the efficacy of rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin ThymoglobulinÂ® (ATG) in preventing acute and chronic graft versus host disease (aGVHD, cGVHD), it has not shown a clear survival advantage [1]. Concerns over excessive graft T-cell depletion and delayed immune reconstitution has limited its broad use in the US [2, 3]. Recent data showed that residual tissueÂ host T-cells post-transplant contribute to acute GVHD pathogenesis [4]. Anti-CD3 administered on day âˆ’7 for host T-cell depletion has led to prevention of aGVHD and modulation of T-cell trafficking in an aGVHD animal model [5].
Omicron BA.4/BA.5 escape neutralizing immunity elicited by BA.1 infection
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron (B.1.1.529) BA.4 and BA.5 sub-lineages, first detected in South Africa, have changes relative to Omicron BA.1 including substitutions in the spike receptor binding domain. Here we isolated live BA.4 and BA.5 viruses and measured BA.4/BA.5 neutralization elicited by BA.1 infection either in the absence or presence of previous vaccination as well as from vaccination without BA.1 infection. In BA.1-infected unvaccinated individuals, neutralization relative to BA.1 declines 7.6-fold for BA.4 and 7.5-fold for BA.5. In vaccinated individuals with subsequent BA.1 infection, neutralization relative to BA.1 decreases 3.2-fold for BA.4 and 2.6-fold for BA.5. The fold-drop versus ancestral virus neutralization in this group is 4.0-fold for BA.1, 12.9-fold for BA.4, and 10.3-fold for BA.5. In contrast, BA.4/BA.5 escape is similar to BA.1 in the absence of BA.1 elicited immunity: fold-drop relative to ancestral virus neutralization is 19.8-fold for BA.1, 19.6-fold for BA.4, and 20.9-fold for BA.5. These results show considerable escape of BA.4/BA.5 from BA.1 elicited immunity which is moderated with vaccination and may indicate that BA.4/BA.5 may have the strongest selective advantage in evading neutralization relative to BA.1 in unvaccinated, BA.1 infected individuals.
Author Correction: Structure basis for inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 by the feline drug GC376
Correction to: Acta Pharmacologica Sinica https://doi.org/10.1038/s41401-022-00929-z, published online 30 June 2022. After publication of our paper, we learned that we have overlooked several relevant GC376-MPro complex structures published previously (Fu et al., Nature Communications 2020, Vuong et al., Nature Communications 2020). Structural comparison reveals a very similar binding mode of our structure with the published structures. In this correction, we have discussed the similarity of these structures and added the references to the paper. We apologize for our oversight during the preparation of the paper.
Brain injury following mild hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy in neonates"“Ten-year experience in a tertiary perinatal center
We aimed to evaluate abnormal magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) findings in neonates with mild hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE). This was a single-center, retrospective study of mild HIE conducted from 2011 to 2020. Almost all neonates with mild HIE received management targeted to a temperature of 36"‰Â±"‰0.5Â°C for 72"‰h and underwent MRI (135 of 145). We evaluated medical records and assessed amplitude-integrated electroencephalography (aEEG).
Nitrosative stress in Parkinson's disease
Parkinson's Disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized, in part, by the loss of dopaminergic neurons within the nigral-striatal pathway. Multiple lines of evidence support a role for reactive nitrogen species (RNS) in degeneration of this pathway, specifically nitric oxide (NO). This review will focus on how RNS leads to loss of dopaminergic neurons in PD and whether RNS accumulation represents a central signal in the degenerative cascade. Herein, we provide an overview of how RNS accumulates in PD by considering the various cellular sources of RNS including nNOS, iNOS, nitrate, and nitrite reduction and describe evidence that these sources are upregulating RNS in PD. We document that over 1/3 of the proteins that deposit in Lewy Bodies, are post-translationally modified (S-nitrosylated) by RNS and provide a broad description of how this elicits deleterious effects in neurons. In doing so, we identify specific proteins that are modified by RNS in neurons which are implicated in PD pathogenesis, with an emphasis on exacerbation of synucleinopathy. How nitration of alpha-synuclein (aSyn) leads to aSyn misfolding and toxicity in PD models is outlined. Furthermore, we delineate how RNS modulates known PD-related phenotypes including axo-dendritic-, mitochondrial-, and dopamine-dysfunctions. Finally, we discuss successful outcomes of therapeutics that target S-nitrosylation of proteins in Parkinson's Disease related clinical trials. In conclusion, we argue that targeting RNS may be of therapeutic benefit for people in early clinical stages of PD.
Potential selection of unrelated donor based on HLA-DPB1 T-cell epitope matching using data from a single-center analysis
HLA matching at second-field level is the main factor for the selection of the best unrelated hematopoietic stem cell donor (UD) [1], whereas the match at locus DPB1 according to the T-cell epitope (TCE) algorithm [2] represents a well-described application of epitope matching in the field of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Avoiding a nonpermissive HLA-DPB1 TCE mismatched donor has been demonstrated to improve patient's prognosis and current recommendations includes this kind of selection [3]. Nonetheless, it is unclear to which extent the TCE matching could be applied in practice, with only one previous report [4]. A recent survey from the Italian Society of Immunogenetics and Biology of Transplantation (AIBT) showed that the use of TCE algorithm has increased from 24% to 65% of transplant centers between 2010 and 2019 [5]. However, some centers declared that the algorithm is difficult to apply due to the few patients with at least two potential UDs with an equal match grade with patients (i.e., both 10/10 or 9/10) but different DP permissiveness, for whom this selection would be applicable [6]. We aimed at calculating this number on our searches at the ASST Grande Ospedale Metropolitano Niguarda (Milano, Italy), in order to quantify this perception and to discuss possible limitations and improvements.
Oligomeric CHMP7 mediates three-way ER junctions and ER-mitochondria interactions
In metazoans the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) undergoes extensive remodeling during the cell cycle. The endosomal sorting complexes required for transport (ESCRT) protein CHMP7 coordinates ESCRT-III dependent nuclear envelope reformation during mitotic exit. However, potential roles of ER-associated CHMP7 at non-mitotic stages remain unclear. Here we discovered a new role of CHMP7 in mediating three-way ER and ER-mitochondrial membrane contact sites (MCSs). We showed that CHMP7 localizes to multiple cellular membranes including the ER, mitochondrial-associated membranes (MAMs) and the outer mitochondrial membrane (OMM) via its N-terminal membrane-binding domain. CHMP7 undergoes dynamic assembly at three-way ER junctions and ER-mitochondrial MCSs through hydrophobic interactions among Î± helix-1 and Î± helix-2 of the C-terminal CHMP-like domain, which was required for tethering different organelles in vivo. Furthermore, CHMP7 mediates the formation of three-way ER junctions in parallel with Atlastins (ATLs). Importantly, CHMP7 also regulates ER-mitochondrial interactions and its depletion affects mitochondrial division independently of ESCRT complex. Taken together, our results suggest a direct role of CHMP7 in the formation of the ER contacts in interphase.
High-fidelity Cas13 variants for targeted RNA degradation with minimal collateral effects
CRISPR"“Cas13 systems have recently been used for targeted RNA degradation in various organisms. However, collateral degradation of bystander RNAs has limited their in vivo applications. Here, we design a dual-fluorescence reporter system for detecting collateral effects and screening Cas13 variants in mammalian cells. Among over 200 engineered variants, several Cas13 variants including Cas13d and Cas13X exhibit efficient on-target activity but markedly reduced collateral activity. Furthermore, transcriptome-wide off-targets and cell growth arrest induced by Cas13 are absent for these variants. High-fidelity Cas13 variants show similar RNA knockdown activity to wild-type Cas13 but no detectable collateral damage in transgenic mice or adeno-associated-virus-mediated somatic cell targeting. Thus, high-fidelity Cas13 variants with minimal collateral effects are now available for targeted degradation of RNAs in basic research and therapeutic applications.
Correction: Developing and validating a multivariable prediction model which predicts progression of intermediate to late age-related macular degeneration-the PINNACLE trial protocol
The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. The correction is to the first name of Hrvoje Bogunovic, currently spelt 'Hvroje'. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. Clinical and Experimental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton,...
Publisher Correction: Cardiac disruption of SDHAF4-mediated mitochondrial complex II assembly promotes dilated cardiomyopathy
The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 17th author Feng Gao, who is from the Key Laboratory of Aerospace Medicine of the Ministry of Education, School of Aerospace Medicine, Fourth Military Medical University, Xi'an, 710032, China. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Role of Temporal artery biopsy in a sequential Giant Cell Arteritis fast-track pathway: a 5-year prospective study
Increasing number of centres are establishing sequential fast track pathways (FTP) for management of giant cell arteritis (GCA), with temporal artery ultrasound (US) replacing temporal artery biopsy (TAB) as the first investigational method. Biopsy is performed as second investigation, when US is negative/inconclusive. This study investigates the role of TAB in a sequential GCA-FTP and its utility in those with negative/inconclusive US.
Correction: An alternative to MINFLUX that enables nanometer resolution in a confocal microscope
Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00896-4 published online 30 June 2022. After publication of this article1, it was brought to our attention that two of the Supplementary Information "List of potentially interested researchers" and "news article" were attached by mistake, they should be removed. The original publication has been corrected. Author information. Authors...
