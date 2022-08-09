Read full article on original website
Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats
When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
Denver’s Cadillac building may become historic landmark
(Denver, Colo.) A building erected in 1921 to support a Cadillac dealership in Denver’s once-famous Gasoline Alley may become a historic landmark. Three residents and owners of the building at 1090 Cherokee St., which is now residential lofts, have applied for the Historic Landmark status. The City Council will vote on the matter and hold a public hearing Monday. City staff reports the building meets the criteria for landmark status.
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
Snarf’s Sandwiches to Soon Open New Colorado Location in Mayfair
It appears construction is underway for the incoming sandwich joint founded by Jimmy Seidel
denverite.com
Denver rent stories: From $1,287 to $2,521 in five years. Then cheaper — as soon as they moved.
In 2017, William Paul Colgan and his partner left Philadelphia for Denver, in part, to enjoy cheaper rent. They moved to a luxury, lakeside complex, Tava Water Apartments, replete with tennis courts, golf greens and clubhouses, in Windsor, a neighborhood on the far east side of town. Their rent? $1,287....
Casa Bonita renovation: Photos, documents reveal $12 million plans
LAKEWOOD, Colo — As the creators of "South Park" pour millions of dollars into Casa Bonita – the iconic and nostalgic restaurant known for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas – 9NEWS has reviewed hundreds of pages of plans, permits and images that show how much costly work is being done inside and outside.
Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week
Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
Denver-area Hyundai and Kia owners struggle with insurance woes as thefts climb
Owners of some of the most-stolen vehicle makes in Denver are facing more problems after at least one major insurance company says the risk is too high to insure them.
boulderreportinglab.org
After a pandemic-induced pause, the City of Boulder will again require restaurants to report compliance with its Universal Zero Waste Ordinance. What does it mean for local food businesses?
Even if you’re familiar with the individual trash, landfill and compost bins required at Boulder food businesses over the last five years, it can still get confusing when you go to throw away your napkins and meal scraps. At fast-casual restaurants where diners bus their own tables, customers might be unsure of which piece of trash to discard where.
Denver makes top 20 worst traffic cities
Sitting in traffic can be an intensely frustrating experience, and some cities are worse than others. Using data from the 2021 Global Traffic Scorecard, Routific ranks the worst cities for American traffic.
Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time
A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses. "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
Snow outlook: Rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter
Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”
cpr.org
RTD’s BroncosRide isn’t coming back anytime soon. One reason? It may have violated federal disability rules.
Before the Regional Transportation District put it into hibernation in the spring of 2020, the decades-old BroncosRide bus service ferried thousands of passengers directly to Empower Field at Mile High for Broncos home games. But the service is not coming back this season, which starts Saturday with an exhibition home...
Westword
Mama Lolita's Is a Striking (and Delicious) Addition to Broomfield
The interior of the recently opened Mama Lolita's in Broomfield is nothing short of striking. Neatly lined rows of wooden tables sit beneath a hanging garden of vines dangling from the space's high industrial ceiling. Across the room from the sleek, all-white bar, tropical-looking plants drape over a chic lounge area next to towering windows. Yet even in this visual playground, owner Joe Mazzocco and the Mama Lolita's team find a way to let the food and drink take the spotlight.
Pasadena-Based Daddy’s Chicken Shack Has Locked Down Franchisees for Its Ten Incoming Colorado Stores
The Dahlstrom family – Doug and Carol Dahlstrom and their two sons Dale and Drew – are set to steer Daddy’s Chicken Shack’s Denver locations straight to success
Denver-area housing market back to normal — except in price
Inventory has recovered to levels unseen since the COVID pandemic begun.
milehighcre.com
Dollar General to Build Mega Warehouse at HighPoint Elevated Industrial & Logistics Park
CBRE has announced the sale of 75 acres at HighPoint Elevated industrial and logistics park in Aurora, to Dollar General. The park’s development team, Hyde Development and Mortenson, will build a 919,000-square-foot Class A distribution facility for Dollar General on the site. CBRE’s Daniel Close, Todd Witty, Tyler Carner,...
Why do my fingers swell while hiking?
Have you ever been hiking or running and your fingers started to swell? You are not alone. In fact, this happens to many people, especially during the summertime.
The tale of 2 winters in Colorado
Winter is coming. Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!
denverite.com
This couple just sold a Cap Hill mansion — to themselves and their housemates — hoping to fight a little bit of Denver’s housing crisis
In 2015, nonprofit program director Sarah Wells sold her condo to buy a Capitol Hill mansion, at 901 North Clarkson Street, with her partner, academic and activist Stephen Polk. A longtime denizen of punk houses and other housing collectives, he had just moved back to Denver from New York. They...
