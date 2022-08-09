ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 The X

Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats

When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver’s Cadillac building may become historic landmark

(Denver, Colo.) A building erected in 1921 to support a Cadillac dealership in Denver’s once-famous Gasoline Alley may become a historic landmark. Three residents and owners of the building at 1090 Cherokee St., which is now residential lofts, have applied for the Historic Landmark status. The City Council will vote on the matter and hold a public hearing Monday. City staff reports the building meets the criteria for landmark status.
K99

How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?

Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
9NEWS

Casa Bonita renovation: Photos, documents reveal $12 million plans

LAKEWOOD, Colo — As the creators of "South Park" pour millions of dollars into Casa Bonita – the iconic and nostalgic restaurant known for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas – 9NEWS has reviewed hundreds of pages of plans, permits and images that show how much costly work is being done inside and outside.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week

Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
DENVER, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

After a pandemic-induced pause, the City of Boulder will again require restaurants to report compliance with its Universal Zero Waste Ordinance. What does it mean for local food businesses?

Even if you’re familiar with the individual trash, landfill and compost bins required at Boulder food businesses over the last five years, it can still get confusing when you go to throw away your napkins and meal scraps. At fast-casual restaurants where diners bus their own tables, customers might be unsure of which piece of trash to discard where.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time

A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.  "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Mama Lolita's Is a Striking (and Delicious) Addition to Broomfield

The interior of the recently opened Mama Lolita's in Broomfield is nothing short of striking. Neatly lined rows of wooden tables sit beneath a hanging garden of vines dangling from the space's high industrial ceiling. Across the room from the sleek, all-white bar, tropical-looking plants drape over a chic lounge area next to towering windows. Yet even in this visual playground, owner Joe Mazzocco and the Mama Lolita's team find a way to let the food and drink take the spotlight.
BROOMFIELD, CO
