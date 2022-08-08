ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How election-denying candidates pose a threat to democracy

Tim Michels has won Wisconsin’s Republican primary for governor, NBC News projects, advancing to a general election against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Also, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has won Wisconsin’s Democratic Senate primary, NBC News projects, officially setting up a pivotal battleground state showdown with incumbent Republican Ron Johnson. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 10, 2022.
Dem candidate for Georgia secretary of state Nguyen calls out GOP predecessor for voter purges

Republican 2020 election deniers have been nominated to the November ballot for secretary of state in several states. Seven have won Republican primaries so far including one in Minnesota on Tuesday. We share why voters need to pay attention to the critical position of secretary of state, with Democratic candidate for Georgia Secretary of State, Georgia St. Rep. Bee Nguyen.Aug. 11, 2022.
Jan. 6th tie to deadly FBI confrontation in Ohio

An armed man who fired a nail gun at a Cincinnati FBI field office was killed after a lengthy standoff in Ohio. Ben Collins shares the suspect’s connection to the Capitol riot, while Clint Watts weighs in on the threats to law enforcement.Aug. 12, 2022.
