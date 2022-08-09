Read full article on original website
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Love at first stripe! Adorable rhino and zebra babies become best mates at sanctuary after they were found orphaned in the wild
Adorable pictures show the ‘live-saving’ friendship of seven-month-old rhino Daisy and zebra Modjadji who were both rescued by an orphan animal sanctuary in South Africa. Daisy and Modjadji, whose name means ‘rain queen’, were both nurtured back to health at Care For Wild animal sanctuary in the Barberton Nature Reserve near South Africa’s border with Eswatini.
'She Is Not Expected To Survive': Anne Heche To Be Taken Off Life Support
Anne Heche’s family said the actress is not expected to survive after her cocaine-fueled car crash, Radar has learned. A rep for the 53-year-old’s family and friends said, “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.”As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Friday, Heche caused havoc while driving her Mini Cooper around Los Angeles. She first crashed into a garage and then speed off. The actress continued driving until she curved off the road and crashed into a home. The crash caused a...
A Huge 3-Legged Alligator Was Wrangled At A Florida Construction Site In A Terrifying Video
Florida alligators strike again. Recent TikTok posts that were broken up into two parts show an unwelcome visitor at a new construction site. The videos — part one was posted Saturday and part two was posted yesterday — show a man with a tool used to wrangle the animal in hopes to get him out of the place.
Newborn Diana monkey surprises keepers at U.K. zoo
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Zookeepers at a U.K. zoo arrived at work to an unexpected surprise -- a newborn Diana monkey. The Paignton Zoo in Paignton, U.K., heralded the arrival of the baby Diana monkey on Tuesday morning, zoo officials said. The baby was only a few hours old when it was discovered by zookeepers.
Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face
There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
Su-bear-ru: Bear spends night in US couple's car
A bear that let itself into a US couple's car had to spend the night there after shutting itself in. "It was there from a little after eleven at night to almost seven in the morning," Mike Pilati told KTVQ in Red Lodge, Montana.
Abandoned Baby Polar Bear Sleeping With A Stuffed Animal Makes Cute Sounds
Last Friday, the Internet received an ultimate dose of cuteness when the video of a baby polar bear sleeping with her stuffed Moose was posted online by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio. Sadly, the cub was abandoned by her mother, so the zoo’s staff is now taking care of her.
Man's Reaction to Partner Introducing Surprise Puppy Delights Internet
A man has captivated TikTok audiences with his reaction after his partner surprises him with a puppy in public.
Woman Gets the Surprise of Her Life After Taking in 2 Pregnant Foster Dogs
People who foster animals are real-life angels. The fact that they open their home to these animals who have been through so much is incredible. And honestly, we don't know how they do it, especially since there's always a bittersweet goodbye as the pets eventually get adopted. We wouldn't be able to handle it! And we can't even imagine trying to say goodbye to this sweet surprise a foster mom from North Carolina got.
Woman shares cheap bathroom cleaning hack
With the cost of living crisis showing no signs of letting up and inflation at a 40-year high, it's of the utmost importance to save money when you can. This brilliant £5 cleaning hack is on hand to do just that, and it promises to leave your bathroom sparkling without breaking the bank. Watch below:
Humpback whale picks up unintended passenger; photos
A Monterey Bay photographer on Saturday shared images showing a sea lion perched on the belly of a humpback whale. It was an unplanned ride for the pinniped, which had been feeding on the same school of anchovies the whale had been lunging after. Yee, who captured the images in...
Rare tiny creatures uncovered in Highland caves
Researchers believe they have found a rare species of a tiny subterranean creature in the Highlands. They measure about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside caves. The animals found in Smoo Cave and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave could be the first recorded in Scotland. Rare microscopic...
Deep inside a cave, explorers find senior dog alive after it went missing for 2 months
A group of Missouri cave explorers accidentally found and helped rescue a senior dog that had been missing for two months. It is unclear how long the dog was in the cave or how it managed to survive. The Berome Moore Cave is one of the longest caves in the...
Paralyzed dog shows baby how to “crawl” and the results are adorable
Kahlua The Paralyzed Dog has a unique way of getting around, and it seems to have rubbed off on her owner’s baby, Caleb. In a video, posted to TikTok (opens in new tab), baby Caleb can be seen dragging himself across the floor with his arms while his furry companion bounces adorably past him, set to the caption “our paralyzed dog taught the baby to get around”.
WATCH: Ticked-Off Deer Bulldozes Disc Golfer Who Smacked It in the Face
When out in nature you need to be careful of your surroundings. Not just out of respect for mother nature, but to also stay in the good graces of the animals in the vicinity. A disc golfer learned his lesson the hard way when he messed with the wrong deer.
12 Best Cat Carriers of 2022
Whether you're driving to the vet or flying across the country, the safest place for your cat is inside their carrier. The enclosure will provide some comfort and security in an unfamiliar setting, help settle their nerves and — most importantly — protect them from injuries until the car stops or the plane lands.
Body found in search for swimmer missing in Bedfont Lakes
A man in his 20s has drowned after getting into difficulties in a lake in west London, the Met Police has said. Police were called to Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Hounslow on Tuesday at 17:20 BST following concerns the man had gone swimming and not returned. His body was...
PHOTO: Chicken Lays ‘One-in-a-Billion’ Perfectly Round Egg
An “egg-xtraordinary” discovery was made by a family in England this week. A mother in West Oxfordshire was stunned when she checked her chicken coop one morning and found a rare occurrence. A perfectly round chicken egg. Annabel Mulcahy told Oxfordshire Live that she’s kept chickens on her...
Baked chicken legs
BY's Recipe: Baked chicken legs. No cooking experience is required. Children under ten need supervision from a parent or a nanny. Baked chicken is a health food for meat eaters. It is easy to prepare, and anyone can make it.
