Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
fox29.com
Police: Senior citizen injured in broad daylight triple shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three people, including a senior citizen, were injuring in a shooting that erupted Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 900 block of West Girard Avenue just before 5 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Police found a 75-year-old...
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 6, Grazed by Bullet in North Philadelphia
A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet as he sat in a car when someone opened fire on a Philadelphia street Friday afternoon, police said. The child was in the rear seat when a gunman fired on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia around 12:11 p.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.
fox29.com
Police investigating fatal stabbing in South Philadelphia
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in South Philadelphia. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the latest details.
Police: Woman stabbed to death in South Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been stabbed to death in her South Philadelphia home. Police rushed to a rowhouse on the 2300 block of South 20th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.Investigators say they found a 64-year-old woman stabbed in the neck in a hallway on the second floor.Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.So far, police are trying to determine the motive and have not made any arrests. But investigators are calling a 16-year-old boy a person of interest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Police: Teen identified as person of interest in fatal stabbing of 64-year-old relative in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in South Philadelphia, authorities say. According to officials, 1st District officers responded to the 2300 block of South 20th Street around 12:27 a.m. responding to a report of a stabbing in a private residence. When police and medics arrived on scene and...
Police: Neighbor shoots dog that attacked mother, son in Philadelphia
"He grabbed it by the leg and I shot him again," said Marcus Davila, who helped stop a dog attack in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.
phl17.com
Woman stabbed multiple times in the throat inside a South Philadelphia apartment building
Philadelphia (WPHL) A woman was fatally stabbed early Friday morning inside an apartment building in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2300 South 20th Street around 12:18 am. According to police, a 64-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the throat inside the second-floor hallway. She was pronounced dead...
phl17.com
Man wanted for shooting a South Philadelphia man in the neck, torso: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man who allegedly shot and killed a man in South Philadelphia on July 27, 2022. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Sigel Street around 6:54 pm. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the neck...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: Police searching man wanted in connection with Kensington basketball court shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Detectives hope surveillance video will lead them to the person who opened fire at a basketball court in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McVeigh playground basketball court on East Ontario Street.A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, leg and foot. He was last listed in critical condition.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
fox29.com
Man critically wounded after he was shot in the head in Ogontz, police say
OGONTZ - A man in his mid 20s is in critical condition after he was shot in the head inside a vehicle. Officials say police in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section were called to the 6200 block of Limekiln Pike Friday, around 5:15 in the evening, on a report of a person shot.
NBC Philadelphia
Fight Over Woman May Be Cause of Deadly Shooting Outside Philly Popeye's, Cops Say
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A fight over a woman may have prompted a shooting outside a Philadelphia Popeye’s restaurant that left a young man dead and two others injured, police sources told NBC10 sister station Telemundo 62. The 19-year-old victim, who was also an employee...
fox29.com
Boy, 15, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Gloucester Twp. boy
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 15-year-old Sewell, New Jersey boy has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy. Officials with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that the 15-year-old was charged and taken into custody. Gloucester Township Police were called to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
fox29.com
DA: Man, 20, becomes third person charged in connection with shooting that left 2 teens dead in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County District Attorney announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting that left two teens dead in March, making him the third person to face homicide charges in the case. Authorities say Giovani Cagle, 20, was taken into custody Friday morning just...
fox29.com
Allentown man arrested, charged in connection with 2020 fatal accident
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - An Allentown man has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on homicide charges at Philadelphia International Airport. Officials with CBP announced 31-year-old Francisco Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion was arrested at the airport after a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. CBP officers have turned Romero-Encarnacion over...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man wanted on homicide charges was arrested Friday at Philadelphia International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they arrested Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31 of Allentown, after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Romero-Encarnacion is wanted by the Allentown Police for...
Young Philadelphia Mother and Son Reported Missing Since Monday
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A young mother from Philadelphia and her 6-year-old son have gone missing...
phl17.com
Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
fox29.com
Man gunned down while visiting Philadelphia to mourn shooting death of 'Brotherly Love' singer
PHILADELPHIA - Family members of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Philadelphia say he was visiting the city to mourn the shooting death of a friend and local musician. Diniar Camp, 26, was found shot multiple times on the 1900 block of North 19th Street...
Missing Mass. teen possibly in Philadelphia
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Nevaeh Mack or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call troopers assigned to State Police-Lee at 413-243-0600. A Massachusetts teen who went missing two weeks ago may be or may have recently been in Philadelphia, according to state police. Nevaeh Mack,...
Comments / 0