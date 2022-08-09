ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 6, Grazed by Bullet in North Philadelphia

A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet as he sat in a car when someone opened fire on a Philadelphia street Friday afternoon, police said. The child was in the rear seat when a gunman fired on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia around 12:11 p.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Woman stabbed to death in South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been stabbed to death in her South Philadelphia home. Police rushed to a rowhouse on the 2300 block of South 20th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.Investigators say they found a 64-year-old woman stabbed in the neck in a hallway on the second floor.Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.So far, police are trying to determine the motive and have not made any arrests. But investigators are calling a 16-year-old boy a person of interest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#North Philadelphia#Police#Violent Crime#Fox
CBS Philly

Video: Police searching man wanted in connection with Kensington basketball court shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Detectives hope surveillance video will lead them to the person who opened fire at a basketball court in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McVeigh playground basketball court on East Ontario Street.A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, leg and foot. He was last listed in critical condition.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Boy, 15, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Gloucester Twp. boy

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 15-year-old Sewell, New Jersey boy has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy. Officials with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that the 15-year-old was charged and taken into custody. Gloucester Township Police were called to a...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Allentown man arrested, charged in connection with 2020 fatal accident

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - An Allentown man has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on homicide charges at Philadelphia International Airport. Officials with CBP announced 31-year-old Francisco Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion was arrested at the airport after a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. CBP officers have turned Romero-Encarnacion over...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man wanted on homicide charges was arrested Friday at Philadelphia International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they arrested Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31 of Allentown, after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Romero-Encarnacion is wanted by the Allentown Police for...
ALLENTOWN, PA
phl17.com

Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston

Missing Mass. teen possibly in Philadelphia

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Nevaeh Mack or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call troopers assigned to State Police-Lee at 413-243-0600. A Massachusetts teen who went missing two weeks ago may be or may have recently been in Philadelphia, according to state police. Nevaeh Mack,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy