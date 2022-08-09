We’ve long said the investigation into Wisconsin’s last presidential election was misguided, overly partisan and underwhelming in its results. It was, frankly, an embarrassment. Now the man who ordered the investigation is saying it too. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to launch an investigation into alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election. They didn’t find any. But the investigation was significantly delayed and over budget, at a cost to taxpayers of more than $1.1 million. Along the way, Gableman, who should know better, destroyed public records he refused to produce, and berated a judge along the way. It seems Speaker Vos has had enough. In fact, he called Gableman “an embarrassment to Wisconsin” arguing Gableman behaved badly by not keeping in regular contact with Vos, attending political rallies and getting into partisan politics. As an added insult, Gableman endorsed Vos’s opponent, who nearly pulled off an upset. Why not just spit in his eye? It sounds like Vos has had enough. He has called the legislature to return next week to determine whether the investigation should be allowed to continue. It should not. It is time for this embarrassing episode of a political witch-hunt to come to an end.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO