Read full article on original website
Related
wizmnews.com
Even Speaker Vos has seen enough of Gableman
We’ve long said the investigation into Wisconsin’s last presidential election was misguided, overly partisan and underwhelming in its results. It was, frankly, an embarrassment. Now the man who ordered the investigation is saying it too. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to launch an investigation into alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election. They didn’t find any. But the investigation was significantly delayed and over budget, at a cost to taxpayers of more than $1.1 million. Along the way, Gableman, who should know better, destroyed public records he refused to produce, and berated a judge along the way. It seems Speaker Vos has had enough. In fact, he called Gableman “an embarrassment to Wisconsin” arguing Gableman behaved badly by not keeping in regular contact with Vos, attending political rallies and getting into partisan politics. As an added insult, Gableman endorsed Vos’s opponent, who nearly pulled off an upset. Why not just spit in his eye? It sounds like Vos has had enough. He has called the legislature to return next week to determine whether the investigation should be allowed to continue. It should not. It is time for this embarrassing episode of a political witch-hunt to come to an end.
wizmnews.com
Pfaff moves on in Western Wisconsin district for US House seat, will face Van Orden
Brad Pfaff is moving on to represent Democrats in the 3rd Congressional District. With 99% of the voting complete, Pfaff had 39% of the vote, with Rebecca Cooke coming in second at 31.1%. Deb McGrath had 19.1% and Mark Neumann was at 10.8%. Pfaff, who will join La Crosse Talk...
wizmnews.com
Republican Finstad edges Ettinger in special election, as two also win primaries in Minnesota’s 1st US House District
A dual election Tuesday in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, that includes Houston and Winona counties. With both a special election for the US House seat and a primary on the same ballot, the incumbent heading into November will be Republican Brad Finstad. With 51.1% of the vote, Finstad edged...
wizmnews.com
Referendum on repeal of Wisconsin abortion law may be scheduled in La Crosse County
La Crosse County could put an abortion referendum on the November ballot. The county’s executive committee has approved a plan to schedule an advisory referendum, asking whether the existing 1849 ban on abortions in Wisconsin should be repealed. The full county board would have to agree to place the question on the ballot.
Comments / 0