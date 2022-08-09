Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Driving tour takes visitors around a community in the Poconos
Walking tours are great exercise and a fun way to explore, but when the tour is 27 miles long, you might want to take your car. Yes, gas is expensive right now, but if you plan this one out right, you can stay close to home and feel like you're on vacation.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 friends open Pennsylvania Rye Company in downtown Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two friends just opened up a new bar and restaurant in downtown Allentown on Thursday. If whiskey is your thing, you’re going to love it. The Pennsylvania Rye Company is located at the site of the former Grain restaurant on the 500 block of Hamilton Street.
WFMZ-TV Online
The unique role of Bethlehem's mounted police unit during Musikfest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you've been on the Musikfest grounds, you've probably seen Bethlehem's mounted police unit making its rounds. The mounted unit is not unusual for the city, but for Musikfest, they partner with other local units to expand the number of horses on the streets. "A couple of...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Daddy-daughter date night': About the Allentown family on Musikfest poster art
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Now that Musikfest is about halfway through, you may have checked out some of the music, eaten some of the food, and seen some of the new art exhibits by now. You may even be carrying some of that art around with you, as the poster art is displayed on merchandise as well. But what you may not realize is the people depicted in the art are loyal festival-goers from Allentown, who've been coming to Musikfest for years. And the artist who created the painting grew up in the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ-TV Online
Office, retail and tavern development is proposed for South Bethlehem; due for review Thursday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An office, retail and tavern development proposed for South Bethlehem will be reviewed Thursday by the city's Planning Commission. Bethlehem Shared Services, a cigar business, plans the development for Lehigh Valley Industrial Park 7 on a lot at the corner of Fourth and Emery streets. That location is east of Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, toward Hellertown.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News speaks with Musikfest vendors tucked away in easy-to-miss locations
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - All week long we've been talking to Musikfest vendors located in some of the hot spots like at the T-Mobile Plaza Tropical area and off Main Street. They're pretty hard to miss. But what about the vendors that aren't as easy to spot?. "I'm hoping that everyone...
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer to propose hotel for the Standard building in Easton's Centre Square
EASTON, Pa. - A new hotel may be coming to Easton's Centre Square. A developer is set to present plans Monday for a hotel at 5 Centre Square. That building is currently occupied and leased by The Standard bar and restaurant. The owner of the building, Mick Gjevukaj, of Enjoy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire fills home with smoke in Coopersburg
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Fire crews were called to an overnight house fire in Coopersburg. It was reported around midnight Friday in the 300 block of Main Street, according to Lehigh County emergency dispatchers. A photographer for 69 News said firefighters were able to knock back the fire quickly, as heavy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fans turn out for Action Track racing at Kutztown Fair
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — It's off to the races at the Kutztown Fair, with dozens of racers hitting the Action Track and bringing the crowds out, too. "It's our favorite week," said Jennifer Greiss of Mertztown. Greiss was in the stands with her family. The outing is something that has...
WFMZ-TV Online
Designs revealed for new East Side Middle School in ASD
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Plans are moving forward for the new East Side Middle School, set to be built on the district's Mosser Woods property, behind Mosser Elementary School. The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night forwarded project justification and a schematic design for the new 750-student middle school.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man burned in flash of propane near Shoemakersville
PERRY TWP., Pa. — A man was injured while filling a propane cylinder near Shoemakersville on Wednesday. Fire officials said they were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a reported hazmat at 1510 Main St. in Perry Township. Online records show that address to be the Logistics Center at Valley West.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages home in Penn Forest Twp.
PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a home in Carbon County. Officials report the fire happened Friday morning in Penn Forest Twp. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. for a fire at a home in the unit block of Susquehanna Drive. No injures were reported. Pennsylvania State...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fines, imprisonment possible for riding bikes, skateboards through Easton's special events
EASTON, Pa. – After a shooting at Easton Heritage Day last month, Easton City Council is establishing penalties for individuals who break the law and ride through special events in the city. The legislative body OK'd an amendment to the city's "Peace and Good Order" code to include a...
WFMZ-TV Online
5,600-acre property in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties to be developed into motorized recreation area
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Friday plans to develop a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a media release, the DCNR acquired a 5,600-acre parcel of land thanks to $700 million from the 2022-23...
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD revises plans to sell Cleveland, McKinley elementary schools
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night changed its strategy to liquidate two assets. During its meeting at the administration building, the board decided that the district will now sell the former Cleveland Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School to charitable organizations holding exempt status under the Internal Revenue Service's 501(c)(3) status.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County couple wins big at Transplant Games of America
MARTINS CREEK, Pa. - Albert and Vicki Piccotti from Martins Creek danced their way to victory at the 2022 Transplant Games of America. Representing Team Philly, the pair took home five gold medals each in the ballroom dancing competition. "They don't just hand them out. I mean, we got the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man wanted on homicide charges was arrested Friday at Philadelphia International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they arrested Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31 of Allentown, after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Romero-Encarnacion is wanted by the Allentown Police for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks man convicted in straw purchase of 6 guns
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man was found guilty of buying handguns and illegally giving them to other people. Bashir Shakir, 25, was convicted Thursday on 12 felony counts related to the straw purchase of six handguns, said the county district attorney's office. The Upper Darby man bought the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley jumps back into a tie for first
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley started the night in second place, and finished the night in a tie for first place. The IronPigs began their series at home against Charlotte with a, 8-1 win on Tuesday night. Winning five of their last seven games including, putting them right back atop the standings.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. officials tour pharmaceutical company that is planning $100M expansion in Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, Pa. - Officials with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration toured a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company in Montgomery County Thursday. They are celebrating the Almac Group's expansion plans in Souderton. The $100 million investment is expected to create 350 new jobs. "We are a partner of choice for many...
