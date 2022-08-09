ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 friends open Pennsylvania Rye Company in downtown Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two friends just opened up a new bar and restaurant in downtown Allentown on Thursday. If whiskey is your thing, you’re going to love it. The Pennsylvania Rye Company is located at the site of the former Grain restaurant on the 500 block of Hamilton Street.
The unique role of Bethlehem's mounted police unit during Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you've been on the Musikfest grounds, you've probably seen Bethlehem's mounted police unit making its rounds. The mounted unit is not unusual for the city, but for Musikfest, they partner with other local units to expand the number of horses on the streets. "A couple of...
'Daddy-daughter date night': About the Allentown family on Musikfest poster art

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Now that Musikfest is about halfway through, you may have checked out some of the music, eaten some of the food, and seen some of the new art exhibits by now. You may even be carrying some of that art around with you, as the poster art is displayed on merchandise as well. But what you may not realize is the people depicted in the art are loyal festival-goers from Allentown, who've been coming to Musikfest for years. And the artist who created the painting grew up in the Lehigh Valley.
Office, retail and tavern development is proposed for South Bethlehem; due for review Thursday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An office, retail and tavern development proposed for South Bethlehem will be reviewed Thursday by the city's Planning Commission. Bethlehem Shared Services, a cigar business, plans the development for Lehigh Valley Industrial Park 7 on a lot at the corner of Fourth and Emery streets. That location is east of Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, toward Hellertown.
Fire fills home with smoke in Coopersburg

COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Fire crews were called to an overnight house fire in Coopersburg. It was reported around midnight Friday in the 300 block of Main Street, according to Lehigh County emergency dispatchers. A photographer for 69 News said firefighters were able to knock back the fire quickly, as heavy...
Fans turn out for Action Track racing at Kutztown Fair

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — It's off to the races at the Kutztown Fair, with dozens of racers hitting the Action Track and bringing the crowds out, too. "It's our favorite week," said Jennifer Greiss of Mertztown. Greiss was in the stands with her family. The outing is something that has...
Designs revealed for new East Side Middle School in ASD

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Plans are moving forward for the new East Side Middle School, set to be built on the district's Mosser Woods property, behind Mosser Elementary School. The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night forwarded project justification and a schematic design for the new 750-student middle school.
Man burned in flash of propane near Shoemakersville

PERRY TWP., Pa. — A man was injured while filling a propane cylinder near Shoemakersville on Wednesday. Fire officials said they were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a reported hazmat at 1510 Main St. in Perry Township. Online records show that address to be the Logistics Center at Valley West.
Fire damages home in Penn Forest Twp.

PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a home in Carbon County. Officials report the fire happened Friday morning in Penn Forest Twp. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. for a fire at a home in the unit block of Susquehanna Drive. No injures were reported. Pennsylvania State...
ASD revises plans to sell Cleveland, McKinley elementary schools

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night changed its strategy to liquidate two assets. During its meeting at the administration building, the board decided that the district will now sell the former Cleveland Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School to charitable organizations holding exempt status under the Internal Revenue Service's 501(c)(3) status.
Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man wanted on homicide charges was arrested Friday at Philadelphia International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they arrested Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31 of Allentown, after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Romero-Encarnacion is wanted by the Allentown Police for...
Bucks man convicted in straw purchase of 6 guns

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man was found guilty of buying handguns and illegally giving them to other people. Bashir Shakir, 25, was convicted Thursday on 12 felony counts related to the straw purchase of six handguns, said the county district attorney's office. The Upper Darby man bought the...
Lehigh Valley jumps back into a tie for first

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley started the night in second place, and finished the night in a tie for first place. The IronPigs began their series at home against Charlotte with a, 8-1 win on Tuesday night. Winning five of their last seven games including, putting them right back atop the standings.
