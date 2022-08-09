ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police

New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
BBC

Rare tiny creatures uncovered in Highland caves

Researchers believe they have found a rare species of a tiny subterranean creature in the Highlands. They measure about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside caves. The animals found in Smoo Cave and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave could be the first recorded in Scotland. Rare microscopic...
BBC

Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave

The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
BBC

Leicestershire crews battle Shepshed recycling plant blaze

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze which broke out at a Leicestershire recycling centre. Those living close to the Shepshed site have been told to close their windows and doors after thick smoke was seen billowing from the area. A Leicestershire fire boss, Matthew Cane, said he expects the...
BBC

Body found in search for swimmer missing in Bedfont Lakes

A man in his 20s has drowned after getting into difficulties in a lake in west London, the Met Police has said. Police were called to Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Hounslow on Tuesday at 17:20 BST following concerns the man had gone swimming and not returned. His body was...
BBC

The mystery deaths of two Saudi sisters in Sydney

On 7 June, Australian authorities knocked on the door of a Sydney apartment. Mail was piled up outside the door, and the tenants hadn't paid rent in more than three months. Inside, they found two dead women - sisters from Saudi Arabia - whose bodies had lain undiscovered, in separate bedrooms, for weeks.
BBC

Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
BBC

Moseley Park caravan blaze 'started by arsonists'

A large fire that broke out in a Birmingham park on Wednesday was started deliberately, police believe. The caravan blaze spread to 50 picnic tables, 10 leather sofas and three trees in Moseley Park, West Midlands Fire Service said. Emergency crews were called to the scene off Alcester Road, just...
