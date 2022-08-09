Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Inquest opens into death of Southend 12-year-old
The death of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, was a "tragedy", a coroner said. The inquest into the death of the 12-year-old from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, was opened on Friday at Essex Coroner's Court. It heard he died of a...
BBC
Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police
New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
BBC
Rare tiny creatures uncovered in Highland caves
Researchers believe they have found a rare species of a tiny subterranean creature in the Highlands. They measure about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside caves. The animals found in Smoo Cave and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave could be the first recorded in Scotland. Rare microscopic...
BBC
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Leicestershire crews battle Shepshed recycling plant blaze
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze which broke out at a Leicestershire recycling centre. Those living close to the Shepshed site have been told to close their windows and doors after thick smoke was seen billowing from the area. A Leicestershire fire boss, Matthew Cane, said he expects the...
BBC
Body found in search for swimmer missing in Bedfont Lakes
A man in his 20s has drowned after getting into difficulties in a lake in west London, the Met Police has said. Police were called to Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Hounslow on Tuesday at 17:20 BST following concerns the man had gone swimming and not returned. His body was...
BBC
Louis Thorold: Driver cleared by reason of insanity over Waterbeach pram death
A driver has been found not guilty by reason of insanity of causing the death by careless driving of a baby boy in a pram. Five-month-old Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. His mother Rachael was seriously injured. Lawyers for...
BBC
The mystery deaths of two Saudi sisters in Sydney
On 7 June, Australian authorities knocked on the door of a Sydney apartment. Mail was piled up outside the door, and the tenants hadn't paid rent in more than three months. Inside, they found two dead women - sisters from Saudi Arabia - whose bodies had lain undiscovered, in separate bedrooms, for weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
BBC
Moseley Park caravan blaze 'started by arsonists'
A large fire that broke out in a Birmingham park on Wednesday was started deliberately, police believe. The caravan blaze spread to 50 picnic tables, 10 leather sofas and three trees in Moseley Park, West Midlands Fire Service said. Emergency crews were called to the scene off Alcester Road, just...
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Family release new images of Boston stabbing victim
The family of a nine-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire say she "always tried to have fun". Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, in Boston, on 28 July. In a series of new images released by her family the Boston Pioneers Academy pupil is...
Comments / 0