Los Angeles, CA

Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez To Ryan Garcia: F--- You! You Can't Play Me! You're Hype & Not Serious About Fight

Teofimo Lopez Jr. faces off against Pedro Campa on Saturday night headlining an ESPN show from Resorts World in Las Vegas. Although Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) will be making his 140-pound debut and fighting for the first time since losing his lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr. last November, a newfound narrative around his comeback has revolved around a potential fight with Ryan Garcia.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Pedro Campa - Face To Face at Final Presser

It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Wallin Wants Fury Rematch: A Chisora Trilogy Will Not Be Competitive

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is pounding the wall to get a rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Back in 2019, Wallin lost a twelve round unanimous decision to Fury. During the fight, Fury suffered a severe cut above his right eye. There was tension regarding the bout being potentially...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

McKinson On Ortiz Loss: I Went Into The Lion's Den With No Fear So I’m Proud Of Myself

Michael McKinson knows he proved his worth in his latest venture inside the ring even if he doesn’t have a win to show for it. The 28-year-old British southpaw came up short against Vergil Ortiz Jr. in their 12-round welterweight bout last Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, but managed to keep his head high. Ortiz, who resides in nearby Grand Prairie, dropped the previously undefeated McKinson twice before compelling McKinson’s father to throw in the towel in the ninth round.
FORT WORTH, TX
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California Sports
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya: We Will Continue To Work Hard To Support Ramirez As He Campaigns For 175 Title

The team at Golden Boy Promotions could not have been more pleased with the ruling handed down by the WBA. Any concern over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez being cheated out of a light heavyweight title shot was put to rest this week. The WBA rejected a special permit submitted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing seeking an exemption for Dmitry Bivol to bypass his mandatory title fight obligation to instead face England’s Joshua Buatsi.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Arsen Goulamirian Now Sole WBA Cruiserweight Titlist, Merhy Vacates After Passing On Rematch

Arsen Goulamirian has become the sole claimant to the WBA cruiserweight title. All he has to do now, is defend it. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Beligum’s Ryad Merhy is no longer recognized as the WBA secondary cruiserweight titleholder, relinquishing such status on Friday. The development came as the deadline neared for Merhy and Goulamirian to meet in a title consolation clash per the WBA’s title reduction policy.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back

Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
Juan Carlos Payano
Boxing Scene

Donaire Explains What Butler Must Do To Have Any Chance Against Inoue

Nonito Donaire has warned Paul Butler he must correct two mistakes if he is going to have any chance of upsetting Naoya Inoue. Talks are on-going for an undisputed world bantamweight title fight between the UK’s Butler and Japanese hero Inoue before the end of the year. Donaire was...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Golovkin: Let’s Face It, I'm 40 Years Old and Nearing My Retirement

IBF, WBA, IBO middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin, 40-years-old, admits he's very close to retirement. A decisive loss in his upcoming ring return could certainly send him into retirement sooner than later. On September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Golovkin will move up to 168-pounds to challenge career...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez: Failure Is My Best Friend, The Experience I Needed To Grow

Teofimo Lopez Jr. had a slightly different plan for his full-blown introduction to the 140-pound division. Once upon a time, the goal was to parlay his lineal and unified lightweight championship title reign into a shot at the undisputed crown at junior welterweight. That dream was on the vision board following his 2020 Fighter of the Year campaign that saw him dethrone Vasiliy Lomachenko to unify the lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn: I Want People To See Me Beat Eubank Jr. in His Prime

Conor Benn is not concerned with the weight limit for his upcoming grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr. Benn, a welterweight, will move up by nearly two weight divisions to face Eubank at a catch-weight of 157-pounds on October 8 at the O2 in London. Eubank has fought at middleweight...
COMBAT SPORTS
#Boxing#Combat#Nabo#Crypto Com Arena#Wbo Wbc
Boxing Scene

BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - August 12

Pick It: #2 Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (Saturday, ESPN, 10:00 PM EST) The Takeover was interrupted quickly. 25-year old former lineal lightweight king Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KO) squandered the momentum from his upset win over Vasyl Lomachenko, lost a year of activity, and then was shorn of the crown in his very first defense against underdog George Kambosos.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Zurdo Ramirez On Bivol Title Shot: It's Time For Revenge, For My Mexican People

The ruling handed down was more crucial than ever to what Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez needs to accomplish. A shot at the WBA light heavyweight title remains in play for the Mexican southpaw, who awaits the next steps for his mandatory shot at reigning champ Dmitry Bivol. The fight’s status was on hold as the WBA reviewed a request by Matchroom Boxing seeking permission for Bivol to instead next face Joshua Buatsi.
COMBAT SPORTS
Philippines
Boxing Scene

Zhang Zhilei Touches Down in Jeddah, Pumped To Face Filip Hrgovic

Undefeated heavyweight Zhang “Big Bang” Zhilei (24-0-1, 19 KOs) has touched down in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia a few days early to prepare for his IBF heavyweight title eliminator against Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs). The fight is set for August 20th, and the winner will become the IBF’s number one heavyweight contender.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Carlos Gongora Inks Promotional Pact With Lou DiBella

DiBella Entertainment has signed Ecuadorian super middleweight contender Carlos “Carlito’s Way” Gongora (20-1, 15 KOs). He returns to the ring this Saturday facing Oscar Riojas, at Memorial Hall, in Melrose, MA. The event, titled “Parade of Champions” presented by Boston Boxing Promotions, will stream live as a pay-per-view via combatsportsnow.com, starting at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Frank Warren Expects Usyk To Beat Joshua, Backs Fury To Beat Usyk

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is moving further and further away from his planned retirement. For the last few days, the undefeated boxer has been calling out countryman Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight. But most observers expect Fury to hang back until the outcome of the upcoming rematch between...
COMBAT SPORTS

