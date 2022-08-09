Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
McCabe reacts to Ohio police killing gunman following attempted breach of FBI office
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says police killing a gunman following an attempted breach at the FBI Cincinnati office is a potent example of the state of the threat of political violence in this country.
wcbe.org
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election. Delivering...
Gunman who allegedly tried to break into Cincinnati FBI office is suspected 'extremist': Officials
CINCINNATI — Ricky Shiffer, the man armed with an AR-15 style rifle and believed by authorities to have tried to break into the FBI’s Cincinnati field office Thursday is a “suspected domestic violent extremist,” according to law enforcement officials briefed on the probe. Law enforcement is...
WTOL-TV
Armed man tries to breach FBI office in Cincinnati, killed after standoff
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say the armed man wearing body armor who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati Thursday has died after being shot by law enforcement following an hourslong standoff. The man is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to...
Fox 19
Sheriff McGuffey making changes to justice center due to vandalism, smuggling
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Changes are being made at the Hamilton County Justice Center to improve safety. Inmates at the justice center have broken windows, misused batteries in computer tablets, compromised cell locks and smuggled in a variety of drugs and compounds through the mail. “People that are incarcerated—some of those...
Fox 19
Brookville police chief, lieutenant suspended after allegedly arresting local candidate for political reasons
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Indiana (WXIX) - Two members of the Brookville Police Department are suspended following allegations that they arrested a man thought to be anti-police whom they did not want running for town board. Police Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser are implicated in the evolving scandal. Trevin Thalheimer...
myfox28columbus.com
Some believe harsh political rhetoric leading to higher gun sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 is taking a deeper look into the role politics and social media can play in incidents like Thursday's incident at an FBI office in Cincinnati. Investigators are poring over the suspect's accounts. According to CNN, in one post the suspect even called on people to visit gun shops and be ready for armed combat.
wvxu.org
As CPS prepares for upcoming school year, superintendent asks everyone to 'be present'
Cincinnati Public Schools classes start Aug. 18, and the district is short some teachers. Superintendent Iranetta Wright says when she started in May, there were 164 vacancies. As of Thursday, she says the number was down to 39. “Not where we want to be. We know that it’s important for...
wvxu.org
Two men indicted in last weekend's mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine as officials step up safety plans
Police say the man circled in yellow is 29-year-old Diablo McCoats. He has been indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of illegally possessing a weapon. Two men have been indicted in a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine last weekend that left nine people injured, including one of the alleged shooters.
WKRC
Former Chipotle workers say they've been blacklisted after threat to unionize
AUGUSTA, Maine (WKRC/WABI/CNN Newsource) - Former employees at a shuttered Chipotle in Augusta, Maine, say they've been blacklisted from working at other Chipotle locations, reports WABI. Chipotle announced that location was going to permanently close just hours before employees were set to meet with the National Labor Relations Board. Some...
linknky.com
‘I don’t trust the system at this point’: Survivors feel powerless after rapist was never sent to adult prison
Written by Felicia Jordan, WCPO digital producer and Larry Seward, WCPO reporter. Three women who were raped as teenagers said they think Kentucky courts are helping the now 19-year-old convicted rapist. According to court documents, Joseph Eubank was never transferred from juvenile prison to an adult prison when he should...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Public Schools, local districts work to fill open positions during teacher shortage
CINCINNATI — School doors are beginning to open for the start of a new year. Many districts across the country and our local states are struggling to fill open positions. "We are in a shortage. We are seeing a decline in the interest of being a public educator. And Kentucky is certainly experiencing this just like the entire nation," said Kentucky Department of Education Association Commissioner Byron Darnall.
wnewsj.com
Update #31: Media briefing on incident to begin soon
Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.
WLWT 5
Police and community members come together for peace walk to end gun violence
CINCINNATI — Community members and police came together with a strong message to stop the violence. Wednesday, neighbors walked together, hoping for an end to the shooting they keep seeing. This peace walk through the hot spots of the Evanston community is to show residents that law enforcement and leaders are not backing down.
UPDATE: EMA: Standoff involving pursuit, shooting suspect in Clinton County has ended
CLINTON COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:30 p.m.:. All law enforcement operations have ended following an over six-hour standoff with a suspect accused of trying to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati, and being involved in a shootout with officers in Clinton County, according to the county’s EMA spokesperson.
Fox 19
Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
lovelandmagazine.com
East Kemper to close August 11-19
Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
Cincinnati Public Schools addresses concerns over students riding Metro buses
From struggling to staff enough bus drivers to navigating high gas prices, transportation has been a difficult issue for many districts including Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS).
WLWT 5
CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
wbrc.com
Restaurant employee charged with murder after stabbing, killing co-worker on the job, police say
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A restaurant employee in Ohio was arrested for stabbing and killing his coworker at work, according to police. The stabbing happened late Thursday evening at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse, which is located inside a mall. Springdale police responded to a call for an injured...
