Washington County, WI

Washington County Board votes 13-6 to move $3.6 million safety referendum to November ballot

August 10, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – On a vote of 13 – 6 with two supervisors excused, the Washington County Board voted to place a $3.6 million safety referendum on the November 8, 2022 ballot. The proposal leaves it up to the voter to determine whether to raise their own property taxes by about 10% each year moving forward, ie a permanent tax increase.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election

STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New Festival Foods in Hartford, WI now open

Hartford, WI – The new Festival Foods in Hartford, WI opened today, Friday, August 12, 2022. Actually, the store had shoppers on Thursday, and there was a total buzz of activity as the bakery cases were filled, deli trays were stacked, the meat counter was loaded with prime cuts, and the final to-do list was checked as the new store prepped to officially open.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Foundry 45 in Kewaskum, WI to host Grand Opening August 26 – 28

Kewaskum, Wi – Foundry 45, a premier wedding and event venue in Kewaskum, WI, 9442 Old Fond du Lac Road, will hold a grand opening August 26 – 28. There will be live music, bourbon, wine, and beer sampling, a dart and bags tournament and a car show on Sunday, August 28.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

5th annual Art & Chalk Fest at Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, WI | By Jennifer Turner

West Bend, WI – Art & Chalk Fest, a free outdoor live arts festival returns to West Bend for its 5th annual two-day event showcasing Wisconsin art and artists. Presented by the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), Art & Chalk Fest takes place Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21. The museum expects to welcome more than 20,000 visitors this year.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | VIDEO | New Festival Foods opening in Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI – There’s lots of anticipation building for the opening of the new Festival Foods in Hartford, WI. Below is a quick look inside the new store from about a month ago. Skogen’s Festival Foods will open its newest location at 6 a.m. Friday, August 12, at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned

WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race

Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

