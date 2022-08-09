Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Road Dogg doesn't expect Shane McMahon to return to WWE, Vince McMahon was initially not on board with pushing AJ Styles
On his latest podcast at AdFreeShows.com, Road Dogg commented on the recent changes in WWE and he discussed what he thinks the company will look like now with Triple H running the creative end of things. Road Dogg was asked if he believes Shane McMahon will return to WWE:. “I...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Names Two AEW Stars He Would Love To See In WWE
Booker T sees a good amount of WWE shining in two AEW stars, and one of them had a previous run with the company. Booker was joined by his "Hall of Fame" co-host Brad Gilmore when a fan pitched the idea of Wardlow and Andrade El Idolo moving on to WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Shares Photo Of MJF On Instagram
The MJF and AEW situation has become akin to Joseph "Coop" Cooper from "BASEketball," in that we still have no clue where this guy is. The disgruntled AEW star hasn't been seen since the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, when he launched into a tirade against AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan that had fans questioning how much was real, storyline, or somewhere in between. The promo came on the heels of a controversial AEW Double or Nothing weekend, where MJF reportedly no-showed a meet-and-greet, may or may not have bought a plane ticket out of Las Vegas, and then ultimately appeared at Double or Nothing anyway, losing to Wardlow in dominating fashion.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/12/22)
As the journey to Clash at The Castle continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s comeback from last week’s SmackDown is expected to be followed up, but as of this writing, WWE has not confirmed whether they will be in a segment or a match.
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star
Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of "Monday Night Raw." For those 20 years, and even prior to that, Mysterio had been the underdog of many fights he went into, as he — billed only at 5'6" — is smaller than the typical WWE wrestler. His height would not deter him, however, as the luchador would go on to find massive success in WWE, becoming Grand Slam Champion for the company in 2019 following his United States Championship win.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ status update for WWE Extreme Rules
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle next month. However, what WWE has planned for him after that is still unclear. There had been speculation that after Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE last week, the...
wrestlinginc.com
More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.
wrestlinginc.com
Conrad Thompson Hints At 'Master Plan' Following Ric Flair's Last Match
Conrad Thompson has teased that there are more puzzle pieces in place after the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view event. Ric Flair's Last Match took place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30. Flair emerged victorious in said match, teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in the main event of the show to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what may be his last ever match in the squared circle.
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Addresses Whether He Is Retired From WWE Action
John Cena is not looking in the rearview mirror quite yet. Cena attended Comic-Con Wales on Saturday and was asked about his favorite WWE match. "I get that question a lot," Cena began. "My answer is always the same: my next one." Cena says he hasn't "yet hit the point...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Honkey Tonk Man's In-Ring Future
It's been just under three years since former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Honky Tonk Man wrestled. After losing a Revolution Rumble in Kenner, Louisiana in 2019, it seemed that the WWE Hall of Famer had hung up his boots, just a few months after his induction into the Hall in April by longtime manager "Colonel" Jimmy Hart. That said, there is an old saying in the wrestling business: Never say "never."
wrestlinginc.com
Trending: How Macho Man Randy Savage Felt About Crying
The late Randy "Macho Man" Savage once said "the cream always rises to the top" and the pro wrestling legend was a true blue representative of that in American pop culture. Savage grew up in the squared circle, as his father, Angelo Poffo, was a notorious heel during the territory days. Like many wrestlers of his generation, the business helped to create a hard exterior for the eventual WWE Hall of Famer.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Pushes Back On The Idea Vince McMahon Is Actually Retired
You can add Kurt Angle to the list of former WWE Champions who remain skeptical that Vince McMahon has truly ceded control over WWE. The narrative that McMahon is still overseeing WWE has been perpetuated by recent comments from the likes of CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and a host of former wrestlers and conspiracy theorists. Punk outright suggested that McMahon continues to pull the strings from the shadows. Angle echoed a lot of those sentiments on the Cafe de Rene podcast, saying McMahon wouldn't surrender control of WWE until he takes his final breath.
Could the USA Network change Roman Reigns’ booking on WWE RAW?
The WWE Universe is in a weirdly good spot at the moment. On one hand, the company’s booking is drawing rave reviews from across the wrestling world, with fans already labeling Triple H a late entrant for Tony Khan’s Booker of the Year award. But then again, just because the weekly additions of former NXT stars like Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, and *rumor has it* Top Dolla have gotten fans going, doesn’t mean that excitement has translated to the higher-ups at WWE’s partner networks, USA and FOX. No, according to Fightful, with some additional reporting from Wrestling Inc., the former is actually less than enthralled with the frequency that the WWE Champion, Roman Reigns, is on their network. Here’s what the two companies sandwiched into their respective stories about Kross’ return to the WWE Universe.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Reverts Back To Former Ring Name And Past Look
AEW fans have likely missed chanting "Cero Miedo" ever since the former Penta El Cero Miedo tapped into his darker persona, introducing the Penta Oscuro character earlier this year. The gimmick change was a result of Malakai Black spraying his dreaded "Black Mist" onto Penta during a tag team match pitting Black and his House of Black stablemate, Brody King, against the Lucha Brothers on February 2. In subsequent weeks, vignettes aired of Penta traveling to a graveyard and extracting a darker lucha mask from a burial pit. Eventually, on the February 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Penta would step out carrying a shovel and donning a black hood with a full black ring attire, a callback to his Lucha Underground gimmick, Pentagon Dark, after which he and PAC defeated The House of Black in a grudge match.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Returns To Action At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
Since his loss to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, Theory has appeared in 17 televised matches for WWE. If you count his matches at WWE's live events, it's hard to argue that the 25-year-old wrestler hasn't been one of the company's most featured Superstar this year. As such, the fact...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reacts To The Passing Of Judo Gene LeBell
Late on Tuesday, it was announced that grappling pioneer "Judo" Gene LeBell, had passed away at the age of 89. A legendary figure in pro fighting circles, LeBell was referred to as "The God of Grappling" throughout his life, and was seen as some as a central influence to mixed martial arts. He was also known for his work as an actor and stunt coordinator in more than 1,000 films and TV series; he also wrote 12 books and, according to filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, was the inspiration for character Cliff Booth in Tarantino's most recent film "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."
wrestlinginc.com
Former Wyatt Family Member Returning To AEW To Form Unique Tag Team
Despite never signing a full-time contract with AEW, Erick Redbeard [formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE] has made his presence felt in the promotion over the past few years. Following the death of his former tag team partner, Brodie Lee, Redbeard appeared on the memorial "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" episode of "AEW Dynamite" on December 30, 2020, where he protected Dark Order members from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Wardlow. After rescuing Lee's former stablemates, he would embrace Dark Order in an emotional moment while holding up a sign that read: "Goodbye, for now, my brother. See you down the road."
wrestlinginc.com
Did Upcoming WWE Venue Just Spoil Cody Rhodes' Return?
Major returns are, in many ways, the backbone of professional wrestling and arguably no return is more anticipated right now than the eventual comeback of one Cody Rhodes. The former AEW star roared back into WWE earlier this year when he defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and was still going strong leading into the summer when he tore his pectoral muscle prior to WWE Hell in a Cell. Ever the wrestler though, the Codeman fought through the injury, defeating Rollins yet again and even appearing on "Raw" the next night before heading off to get surgery.
wrestlinginc.com
Bracket For AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Revealed
On the special Quake by the Lake episode of "AEW Dynamite" this week, AEW revealed the bracket for the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The championship, along with plans for the tournament, was announced a couple of weeks ago, during the July 27 edition of, "Dynamite." Up until tonight, we didn't have a clue who would be in the tournament, as AEW has plenty of trios and stables within the company who could compete.
