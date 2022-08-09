REAL ESTATE | VIDEO | Uncovering secrets to the past at SimpleTims in Newburg, WI | By Wendy Wendorf

WEST BEND — Wapi Bricks, a local business specializing in LEGO products, is expanding its operation. The store, which opened in late March, is more than doubling its square footage mere months after opening in the Centrum Building. Capitalizing on commercial space available on Main Street, Wapi Bricks will be reopening at 822 S. Main St. this Saturday, August 13th. West Bend residents may remember this location as the former home of Hobby Knights Family Center.

