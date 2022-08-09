Read full article on original website
Police: 1 person shot in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was shot in Mattapan Thursday night near Selden Street and Oak Hill Avenue, according to authorities. Police said the individual was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. No arrests have been made. No other information was immediately available. This...
Suspect charged in June shooting near Charlestown High graduation
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man charged in a June shooting near Charlestown High School’s graduation was ordered held without bail Friday, pending a dangerousness hearing. Djeison Resende, 21, of Brockton, was part of a large group of individuals in the area of Polk Street, near Charlestown High School where the graduation took place June 13.
False Alarm: Massive water search in Dorchester called off after missing man located at work
BOSTON — An abrupt end Friday morning to a 3-hour water rescue in Dorchester Bay after authorities say the man they were searching for was not in the water after all. Instead, officials confirmed he was already at work in Norwell. Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, initially...
22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
Police: Fairhaven man charged in string of alleged break-ins in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fairhaven man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of break-ins, according to a statement from the Tewksbury Police Department. John Mueller, 36, is facing charges of breaking and entering, larceny from a building, larceny of a motor vehicle, vandalizing property, breaking...
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
Firefighters rescue two boys and grandmother from burning house in RI
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled through smoke and flames to rescue two boys and their grandmother trapped in their Pawtucket home. “I started seeing flames coming out of the house. I whipped around the corner. I called 911,” said witness Gwendolen McGlinchey. A Fire Prevention Officer was the...
Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
Man arrested for Manchester arson
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Manchester for arson, the city’s police announced. On August 8, Manchester Police and Fire responded to a first-floor apartment fire on Second Street. The fire caused extensive damage in its living room. Although no one was in the apartment at the time, but tenants from several surrounding apartments evacuated.
UPDATE: Crash involving unmarked police cruiser leaves 4 injured, including State Trooper
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Trooper and three other people were hospitalized after an early morning crash in Dorchester on Thursday. State Police told 7NEWS it was just after 2 a.m. when a vehicle traveling in the area of Canterbury Lane and Morton Street struck an unmarked police cruiser at a traffic detail.
Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities
Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities. The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but...
Man charged in deadly shooting inside Everett apartment
EVERETT, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting inside an Everett apartment in July. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, has been charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson. Sutson, a Lynn resident, was shot and killed inside an apartment on...
Son of MBTA Chief of Police arraigned on charges linked to July homicide in Everett
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Commuter Rail conductor accused in an Everett homicide case went before a judge on Thursday. Brian Green, the son of the MBTA’s Chief of Police Kenneth Green, according to 7NEWS sources, was in Malden District Court where he entered a “not guilty” plea during his arraignment.
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
Police investigate stabbings at hotel that left three people wounded in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were wounded, with one victim in critical condition, after a confrontation led to multiple stabbings at a hotel in Braintree, according to police. Authorities said officers were first called to the Residence Inn by Marriot on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, where first...
State Police: Four people seriously injured after vehicle crashes off I-93
CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of people heading to a work site were seriously injured after their van went over a guardrail on I-93, according to officials. A State Police spokesperson said it was around 5:40 a.m. when reports came in for a vehicle crash near I-93 North and Route 1 southbound.
Sisters’ heroic actions midflight save woman
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Massachusetts siblings sprang into action to save a passenger’s life on a flight last week. Wayland Firefighter and Paramedic Lindsay Byrne and her sister, Nicole Kelly, who works as a nurse at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, were on a JetBlue flight from Logan Airport to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida last week when a woman was found unresponsive in the plane’s lavatory.
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
Water search temporarily closes part of Morrissey Boulevard; person found at work
BOSTON -- A report of a person in the water at Dorchester Bay prompted a massive search Friday morning. The person who jumped in the water ended up being at work, the Boston Acting Deputy Fire Chief Erik Pettaway said. Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after a person reported that their friend jumped off Beades Bridge."State Police were able to contact the gentleman we were looking for. He had gone in the water, got out, went home, and went to work so he's presently at work," said Pettaway. The caller said he was supposed to jump as well but got scared. Pettaway said the response was a "pretty involved operation" but he is glad no one was injured.
Peabody police officer arrested in connection with Lynn break-in
PEABODY, Mass. — A Peabody police officer is on leave after allegedly breaking into a home in Lynn. Officer James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the department, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. A Lynn resident told police a man broke into their home and refused to leave, according to a statement from the Peabody Police Department.
