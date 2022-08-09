ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whdh.com

Police: 1 person shot in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was shot in Mattapan Thursday night near Selden Street and Oak Hill Avenue, according to authorities. Police said the individual was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. No arrests have been made. No other information was immediately available. This...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect charged in June shooting near Charlestown High graduation

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man charged in a June shooting near Charlestown High School’s graduation was ordered held without bail Friday, pending a dangerousness hearing. Djeison Resende, 21, of Brockton, was part of a large group of individuals in the area of Polk Street, near Charlestown High School where the graduation took place June 13.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Police: Fairhaven man charged in string of alleged break-ins in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fairhaven man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of break-ins, according to a statement from the Tewksbury Police Department. John Mueller, 36, is facing charges of breaking and entering, larceny from a building, larceny of a motor vehicle, vandalizing property, breaking...
TEWKSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters rescue two boys and grandmother from burning house in RI

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled through smoke and flames to rescue two boys and their grandmother trapped in their Pawtucket home. “I started seeing flames coming out of the house. I whipped around the corner. I called 911,” said witness Gwendolen McGlinchey. A Fire Prevention Officer was the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
whdh.com

Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

Man arrested for Manchester arson

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Manchester for arson, the city’s police announced. On August 8, Manchester Police and Fire responded to a first-floor apartment fire on Second Street. The fire caused extensive damage in its living room. Although no one was in the apartment at the time, but tenants from several surrounding apartments evacuated.
whdh.com

Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Sisters’ heroic actions midflight save woman

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Massachusetts siblings sprang into action to save a passenger’s life on a flight last week. Wayland Firefighter and Paramedic Lindsay Byrne and her sister, Nicole Kelly, who works as a nurse at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, were on a JetBlue flight from Logan Airport to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida last week when a woman was found unresponsive in the plane’s lavatory.
WAYLAND, MA
CBS Boston

Water search temporarily closes part of Morrissey Boulevard; person found at work

BOSTON -- A report of a person in the water at Dorchester Bay prompted a massive search Friday morning. The person who jumped in the water ended up being at work, the Boston Acting Deputy Fire Chief Erik Pettaway said. Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after a person reported that their friend jumped off Beades Bridge."State Police were able to contact the gentleman we were looking for. He had gone in the water, got out, went home, and went to work so he's presently at work," said Pettaway. The caller said he was supposed to jump as well but got scared. Pettaway said the response was a "pretty involved operation" but he is glad no one was injured. 
BOSTON, MA

