Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
Crescent Springs road, path project to last through October; expect closures
While the intersection of Bromley-Crescent Springs Road and Edenderry Drive has now reopened to traffic, drivers should now be on the lookout for a closure south of Edenderry to Anderson Road. The closures allow for work crews to improve the two-lane road that runs behind the Crescent Springs Remke grocery...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: 175-acre A.J. Jolly Lake serves as centerpiece of Campbell County Park
Editor’s note: This is the first article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. A.J. Jolly Lake is the centerpiece of a 975-acre Campbell County park, located at 1501 Race Track Road, in Alexandria, Kentucky. Race Track Road is reached via Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) and Ky. 824.
With move finally complete, Covington Public Works set to showcase new campus in Peaselburg Friday
Consider this a — somewhat — belated change of address notice: Covington Public Works has a new home. Crews from the department that maintains the City’s infrastructure settled into their new address at 1730 Russell St. in Peaselburg a little over a month ago, gradually moving trucks, equipment, inventory, and office furniture from their former complex at the end of Boron Drive in Latonia.
lovelandmagazine.com
East Kemper to close August 11-19
Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
linknky.com
Boone County manufacturer expanding operations with $8.4M investment
Skilcraft LLC is continuing its expansion in Boone County with an $8.4 million investment in Hebron. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Skilcraft’s momentum Wednesday when he announced an investment that will bring 14 new jobs to Boone County. This will bring the company’s statewide employee count to 126.
Displaced Victoria Square residents connected to resources through charities, social services agencies
Victoria Square apartment residents forced to move from their homes are being connected to a broad array of financial, housing and other community resources through an unprecedented effort coordinated by social services agencies, local government charities and others. Residents of the apartment community are being relocated due to new ownership...
WLWT 5
Crews extinguished a vehicle fire on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The vehicle fire has been cleared and all lanes have reopened. The two right lanes remain blocked on I-71/75 in Covington after an earlier vehicle fire. Tow trucks are in the process of removing the vehicle from the roadway. There is no timetable for when...
RELATED PEOPLE
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Boone Co.
The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a warehouse fire in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire in Florence on Thursday. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire is in a large warehouse located at 8252 Dixie Highway and was reported at 8:43 p.m. At...
linknky.com
Alcoholic slushies, laser tag and cosmic nights: These NKY bowling alleys are ready for you
If you hear that word, you’re either at a bowling alley or a labor dispute. But today, we are talking about bowling. It’s an interesting sport with a rich history. An ancient form of bowling dates back to 5200 BC in Egypt. If you believe what you see on “The Flintstones,” by the year 10,000 BC, bowling was a popular sport in Bedrock.
linknky.com
Massive riverfront development announced for Bellevue
Hundreds of new apartments, a new hotel, single-family homes, and office and retail space are planned for the Bellevue riverfront. Bellevue City Council approved a disposition of property and development agreement with Cincinnati-based Neyer Properties Wednesday night for a project whose investment is estimated at around $115 million of private funds and $17.5 million in infrastructure improvements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsnet5
Neighbors in Columbia Twp. upset after bullet from nearby resident landed in yard, just missing 3 children
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Stoneridge Estates in Columbia Township is a scenic, quiet, and nature-filled neighborhood. “We moved here 10 years ago for the quiet and the nature and the big yard, so our kids could play,” said Mark Heinrich, a resident. But the past couple of years,...
wvxu.org
Two men indicted in last weekend's mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine as officials step up safety plans
Police say the man circled in yellow is 29-year-old Diablo McCoats. He has been indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of illegally possessing a weapon. Two men have been indicted in a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine last weekend that left nine people injured, including one of the alleged shooters.
WLWT 5
Delays growing on I-71 in Florence due to a crash
FLORENCE, Ky. — A crash on northbound I-71 in Florence is backing up traffic and causing delays, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported via a tip line near the US-42 exit at 3:18 p.m. Delays...
Fox 19
Kroger announces locations that will offer sports betting in 2023
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Starting next year, sports betting will be legal in Ohio. With that in mind, grocery stores like Kroger, bars, casinos, restaurants and other locations around the state are sending in their applications, hoping to take advantage of the opportunity. In 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Missing Kenton Co. woman found dead
The search for a woman who walked away from an Independence nursing home ended Wednesday with the discovery of her body. Sherry Moore, 67, was found dead in the woods near Regency Manor in Independence, the facility from which she walked away last week. On Tuesday, Kenton County Police reiterated...
thexunewswire.com
106 W. 5th Street #3
Beautiful Town-Home in the Heart of Downtown, walking distance to everything, off-street parking included. - This beautiful town-home is on our large landscaped property on west 5th street in downtown Covington. Located just a short walk from Madison avenue restaurants, Mainstrasse entertainment, the Roebling Bridge, Mutter Gottes, and the Pike street art and brewery district.
WLWT 5
Convicted rapist from northern Kentucky high school seeks juvenile detention until age 21
COVINGTON, Ky. — A convicted rapist who turns 20 years old in September remains in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice's Northern Kentucky Youth Development Center. His victims were promised he would be in prison by now, but a lawsuit filed in Franklin County, outside of where...
Fox 19
Sheriff McGuffey making changes to justice center due to vandalism, smuggling
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Changes are being made at the Hamilton County Justice Center to improve safety. Inmates at the justice center have broken windows, misused batteries in computer tablets, compromised cell locks and smuggled in a variety of drugs and compounds through the mail. “People that are incarcerated—some of those...
Comments / 3