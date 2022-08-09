ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

With move finally complete, Covington Public Works set to showcase new campus in Peaselburg Friday

Consider this a — somewhat — belated change of address notice: Covington Public Works has a new home. Crews from the department that maintains the City’s infrastructure settled into their new address at 1730 Russell St. in Peaselburg a little over a month ago, gradually moving trucks, equipment, inventory, and office furniture from their former complex at the end of Boron Drive in Latonia.
COVINGTON, KY
lovelandmagazine.com

East Kemper to close August 11-19

Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

‘It can, and will be repaired’

GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Boone County manufacturer expanding operations with $8.4M investment

Skilcraft LLC is continuing its expansion in Boone County with an $8.4 million investment in Hebron. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Skilcraft’s momentum Wednesday when he announced an investment that will bring 14 new jobs to Boone County. This will bring the company’s statewide employee count to 126.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Displaced Victoria Square residents connected to resources through charities, social services agencies

Victoria Square apartment residents forced to move from their homes are being connected to a broad array of financial, housing and other community resources through an unprecedented effort coordinated by social services agencies, local government charities and others. Residents of the apartment community are being relocated due to new ownership...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Crews extinguished a vehicle fire on I-71/75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The vehicle fire has been cleared and all lanes have reopened. The two right lanes remain blocked on I-71/75 in Covington after an earlier vehicle fire. Tow trucks are in the process of removing the vehicle from the roadway. There is no timetable for when...
COVINGTON, KY
Nick Hendrix
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Boone Co.

The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
HEBRON, KY
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a warehouse fire in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire in Florence on Thursday. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire is in a large warehouse located at 8252 Dixie Highway and was reported at 8:43 p.m. At...
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

Massive riverfront development announced for Bellevue

Hundreds of new apartments, a new hotel, single-family homes, and office and retail space are planned for the Bellevue riverfront. Bellevue City Council approved a disposition of property and development agreement with Cincinnati-based Neyer Properties Wednesday night for a project whose investment is estimated at around $115 million of private funds and $17.5 million in infrastructure improvements.
BELLEVUE, KY
WLWT 5

Delays growing on I-71 in Florence due to a crash

FLORENCE, Ky. — A crash on northbound I-71 in Florence is backing up traffic and causing delays, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported via a tip line near the US-42 exit at 3:18 p.m. Delays...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Kroger announces locations that will offer sports betting in 2023

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Starting next year, sports betting will be legal in Ohio. With that in mind, grocery stores like Kroger, bars, casinos, restaurants and other locations around the state are sending in their applications, hoping to take advantage of the opportunity. In 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the...
OHIO STATE
linknky.com

Missing Kenton Co. woman found dead

The search for a woman who walked away from an Independence nursing home ended Wednesday with the discovery of her body. Sherry Moore, 67, was found dead in the woods near Regency Manor in Independence, the facility from which she walked away last week. On Tuesday, Kenton County Police reiterated...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
thexunewswire.com

106 W. 5th Street #3

Beautiful Town-Home in the Heart of Downtown, walking distance to everything, off-street parking included. - This beautiful town-home is on our large landscaped property on west 5th street in downtown Covington. Located just a short walk from Madison avenue restaurants, Mainstrasse entertainment, the Roebling Bridge, Mutter Gottes, and the Pike street art and brewery district.
COVINGTON, KY

