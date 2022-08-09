Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
Gwyneth And Apple Bring Their Crisp Mother-Daughter Style To New York
Apple Martin is the spitting image of her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow. The 18-year-old has the same effortless dirty-blonde hair, striking features and mesmerising blue eyes as Gwyneth, and the older she gets, the more the pair look alike. Another trait that they share? A love of clothes and accessories. Gwyneth’s...
Vogue
Vogue’s Best-Dressed Celebrities Of The Summer
For some, the summer of 2022 represented a passport to freedom. “Goodbye trousers, hello nose ring!” seems to have been Katie Holmes’s thought process. Others have made it their mission to raise up brands that stand for something (Telfar’s stocks are up thanks to Beyoncé, whose Birkins are in storage), or rewear past looks as part of a shift towards a greener industry outlook (Alessandra Rich polka dots are officially the Duchess of Cambridge’s uniform).
Vogue
Welcome To Fashion’s New World! Why Everything’s Changing – And Who’s Behind It
There was a moment, midway through the Balenciaga show at the New York Stock Exchange in May, when the venue’s countless stock-ticker displays began to freak out, screens flashing and pixelating in time with the techno soundtrack as Latex-masked models clad in satirically large business suits stomped by, never breaking stride. Aha, I thought: Yes, truly we are living in the extended-dance-remix era of late capitalism. Everything’s breaking down – global pandemic, culture war, actual war, climate crisis, inflation, what even is crypto, anyway? – but the song keeps playing on its endless loop, and so we keep dancing to its beat.
Vogue
Katie Holmes Gives The Boho Halter A Fresh Summer Feel
Katie Holmes has been out and about with her new man, composer and musician Bobby Wooten III, this past week in New York City. The couple has been taking romantic strolls in the park (ah, blossoming love!). For their latest outing on Tuesday, the duo braved the heatwave in light, summery looks. It was Holmes’s statement top that immediately caught our eye: a bohemian halter top with XL fringe.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vogue
Introducing Vogue World: New York, A Fashion Show And Street Fair Coming To NYFW
In celebration of its 130th anniversary, Vogue will present a live editorial fashion show, street fair and special surprises during New York Fashion Week next month. Vogue World: New York will be a first-of-a-kind event – featuring a runway show presenting our favourite looks from the autumn/winter 2022 collections, with pieces from Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Brother Vellies, Bode, Conner Ives, Christopher John Rogers, Collina Strada, Matty Bovan, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch and many other designers. In-person and virtual attendees will also have the chance to shop limited-edition pieces. The event will take place on 12 September.
Vogue
Margot Robbie’s Ibiza Wardrobe Is Perfect
If you’re not on holiday right now, it might seem like the entire world is in Ibiza. More specifically, Formentera, the smallest of the Balearic islands, where the water rivals the Maldives and there’s less talk of Ushuaïa. Margot Robbie has been coasting around the...
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Ganni’s Joyful SS23 Show
After showing digitally last season, Ganni – a mainstay of the Copenhagen Fashion Week schedule – came back with a hotly-anticipated physical show that didn’t disappoint. Fittingly, the Scandi brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection, entitled Joyride, was an ode to the Danish capital, beginning with two models whizzing down the runway on bikes. Below, see Vogue’s five key takeaways from the show.
Vogue
Eclectic Dressing Is All The Rage In Copenhagen Right Now
Are the days of Scandi minimalism over? If the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week are anything to go by, the answer is, quite frankly, yes. From neon brights and crop tops to cowboy hats and sequin skirts, eclectic dressing is all the rage in the Danish capital. Of course, there’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vogue
Kylie Jenner Is The Alternative Denim Queen
Kylie Jenner is a committed supporter of emerging brands. The beauty mogul loves the caché that comes with wearing a one-of-a-kind piece by a Central Saint Martins graduate or an upcycled look from a conceptual label that would never have the budget for influencer marketing. Yes, these directional outfits are frequently paired with rare Hermès bags and It-girl Amina Muaddis, but every little helps in the celebrity sphere that peddles big-name companies.
Vogue
Good Squish Is The London Hair Accessory Brand Chloë Sevigny Loves
It was a purchase by everyone’s favourite cool-girl, Chloë Sevigny, that really kicked things off for Good Squish. Founded by casting director, Billie Cronin, the London hair accessory brand was born out of boredom during lockdown, after Cronin learned to sew. Cronin was no stranger to wearing her...
Vogue
Kendall’s ’90s LBD Is Perfect For Work And Play
Kendall Jenner’s style swings between bodycon, bikinis and The Row. One minute she’s a 26-year-old Cali girl living in Heavy Manners and Fruity Booty swimwear, the next she’s in boss bitch mode, promoting her 818 brand while looking like a Paris sophisticate. For a whistlestop trip to...
Vogue
Green Is The New Black For Victoria Beckham
Last year, Victoria Beckham briefly broke the internet with an Instagram post of her wearing a silky green slip from her own line. The picture – captioned “Cheeky Posh!” – showed the former Spice Girl leaning nonchalantly against a bar in an open-back gown from her Resort 2022 collection.
Comments / 0