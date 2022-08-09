Read full article on original website
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
North Korea soldiers in Ukraine would be logistical 'mess’ Putin won’t 'allow': Russia expert
Climbing Russian casualties and reports suggesting that Russia is now looking to North Korea to aid its flagging troops raised eyebrows this week as some began to question whether Moscow would drag Pyongyang into its war in Ukraine. Russia expert and former intelligence officer in Russian doctrine and strategy for...
Fact Check: Is North Korea Sending 100K Soldiers to Fight Against Ukraine?
Several Western media outlets repeated the claim about the alleged Kim Jong Un offer of support to Putin, but what is the basis for the claim?
Belarusian commander in Ukraine says 'matter of time' before he has to fight his own country in Russia's war
A Belarusian commander in the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday that he believes it is just a "matter of time" before he is forced to fight against his own nation in Russia’s deadly war in Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders have warned Belarus against...
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'
Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
Vladimir Putin targets US in new Russian navy doctrine, warns of using hypersonic weapons
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine that targets the U.S. as Russia's top global adversary. Putin signed the 55-page during an appearance in St. Petersburg to mark Russia's Navy Day. The Russian leader delivered a speech announcing Russia's plans to become a great maritime power, saying resisting the U.S. is a top goal.
Ukrainian forces could wipe out all of 'exhausted' Russian troops' territorial gains, retired US general says
A retired US general told Insider that Ukraine could push Russian troops back to pre-war borders. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges said Ukraine's ability to do so continues to ride on Western support. He said Russian forces are "exhausted" and "don't have much else they can do right now."
Zelensky Shares His Scariest Conclusion About Putin
The Ukrainian president said "the world allowed this situation to develop," and because of that, "the whole world" bears responsibility for the war in Ukraine.
Ex-NATO commander says Russia's war in Ukraine will likely end and become a 'frozen conflict' in 4 to 6 months, compares to Korean War
Ret. Adm. James Stavridis predicts a Korean War-like ending for the war in Ukraine in 4 to 6 months. The ex-NATO supreme allied commander on Sunday envisioned an "ongoing animosity, kind of a frozen conflict." Last week, a DoD official said US-supplied HIMARS were having a "significant impact" in aiding...
Thousands of Russian military officers have been taken out by Ukrainian troops since Putin's forces invaded: US official
Since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost "thousands" of lieutenants and captains, a US official told Reuters. Russia and Ukraine are both experiencing hundreds of losses per day, the unnamed official said. The official also added that more than 100 "high-value" Russian targets in Ukraine had also been destroyed.
As Ukraine 'blacklists' some Americans, one journalist wonders if Zelenskyy watches 'Morning Joe'
The Ukrainian government "blacklisted" several Americans as "pro-Russian" propagandists, including one journalist who quipped that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy somehow had time to watch Joe Scarborough's, "Morning Joe" program. The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" was reportedly established in 2021 under Zelenskyy and aims to counter "destructive disinformation." Sen. Rand Paul,...
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
Military analyst says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now a ‘war of attrition’
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. More than five months since Russia invaded Ukraine, a war of attrition has emerged with losses of materiel and men on both sides, not advances on the ground, becoming the key barometer of the conflict, a leading U.S.-based expert on Russia’s military has told RFE/RL’s Georgian Service.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war
A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
Russian soldiers who refuse to participate in Ukraine war 'are being held in torture pits'
Russian soldiers who refuse to fight on the front lines in Ukraine are allegedly being forced back into battle on threat of execution, or rounded up and held in 'torture pits', basements and garages in the Luhansk region. Contracted troops who signed up to go into battle were reportedly told...
Spoon-bender Uri Geller warns Putin he will use 'every last molecule of my mind power' to ensure Russian nuclear missiles launched towards Britain 'backfire on you'
Self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller has stepped in to pull the world back from the brink of World War 3 with a truly mind-bending warning to Russian president Vladimir Putin. The illusionist and TV personality, who has seemingly added master negotiator and savant of international geopolitics to his CV, yesterday posted a dramatic video to Twitter in which he personally called out Putin for nuclear sabre-rattling.
