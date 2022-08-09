ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

'The Last White Man' spins a deft, if narrow, fantasy about identity

By Maureen Corrigan
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHBHY_0hA8ONda00

"People are changing," says a character in Mohsin Hamid's new novel, The Last White Man. To fans of weird tales, those are deliciously ominous words, because out-of-control change is at the root of fantasies like Invasion of the Body-Snatchers , Dracula and Hamid's most direct inspiration, Kafka's Metamorphosis .

Just as Gregor Samsa awoke to find himself transformed into a giant bug, so does Hamid's main character, a white guy with the Nordic name of Anders who "One morning ... woke up to find he had turned a deep and undeniable brown." Inexorably, that mysterious darkening begins spreading to white people all around this unnamed country.

As he demonstrated in his 2017 novel, Exit West, Hamid is a chronicler of instability — borders dissolving, beliefs shifting, settled populations suddenly migrating. His surreal narratives are just-the-other-side-of-plausible because they're tethered to once-improbable realities — events like Sept. 11 and the ongoing cataclysm of climate change.

Hamid, who is British Pakistani, has said in interviews that the premise for The Last White Man arose out of his own changing circumstances after 9/11 when, as a self-described highly educated brown man with a Muslim name, he says he "lost [the privilege of his] partial whiteness." The isolation of the pandemic also makes itself felt in this novel: As violence escalates in response to the darkening of the white populace, characters like Anders and his girlfriend, Oona, a yoga instructor, stay shuttered in their homes while experiencing apocalyptic changes online and on TV.

Hamid writes with on-the-ground immediacy that draws readers in. Anders, who works as a personal trainer, is, for a time, one of only two so-called "dark men" at the gym. (The other guy is the janitor.) As weeks go by, Anders' hyper-consciousness about his new color alters his personality. Here's part of a long sentence where Hamid takes us through Anders' zig-zagging perceptions of himself and others:

At work, Anders had become quieter than he used to be, less sure of how any action of his would be perceived, and it was like he had been recast as a supporting character on the set of the television show where his life was being enacted, but even so he had not yet lost all hope that a return to his old role was possible, to his old centrality, or if not centrality, then at least to a role better than this peripheral one, and so he was almost excited to hear that a long-standing client of the gym had changed, ... excited until the man came at the time he was expected, a dark man recognizable only by his jacket, and he stood there, this man, looking around, looking at those looking at him, and he left without a word, as though he might never, no, would never return.

Most of Hamid's novel consists of extended sentences like that one, whose restlessness mimics the flux of his fictional world. There's a downside, however, to being limited to mostly Anders' self-absorbed view: He's not that thoughtful a guy, so he doesn't offer any deeper thoughts about racism; we also don't hear anything about how Black people feel about their numbers being swelled by all these dazed-and-confused involuntary converts.

Hamid, himself, however, does clearly savor the absurdities generated by the construct of race. For instance, Anders hears a report about a white-man-turned-dark who committed suicide on his front lawn; a neighbor alerted the police, believing the dead Black man was a home invader. After the body is identified, the police determine that "a white man had indeed shot a dark man, but also that the dark man and the white man were the same."

A deft, if narrow, Twilight Zone -type fantasy about identity, The Last White Man only seriously strains credulity at its very end. No doubt, it says something about our own anxious times that the happy ending here seems too far-fetched.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kafka
Person
Mohsin Hamid
The List

The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Identity#White Privilege#Black People#White People#Whiteness#Nordic#British Pakistani#White Man#Muslim
hotnewhiphop.com

Khia Slams Beyoncé's "Renaissance" As "Devil-Worshipping Music"

Khia, best known for her 2002 hit, “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” slammed Beyoncé for her new album, Renaissance, labeling it "devil-worshipping music." She also called the singer out for interpolating Kelis' "Milkshake" for the track, "Energy." Khia's rant was shared by the celebrity blogger KenBarbie...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Exclusive: Watch a Tense Dinner Unfold in Clip From ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

These words open a new clip from the upcoming second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, premiering exclusively via Complex. The tense dinner scene is led by Tony-winning performer Patina Miller, who plays the title character’s mother, Raquel. A mid-meal disagreement immediately raises the stakes of the moment, giving viewers some insight on what to expect when the series returns to Starz with its Season 2 premiere later this month.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

House of the Dragon star on character’s racist backlash: ‘I’m not an expert on racism but I’m very experienced in receiving it’

House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint spoke about the racist backlash he received after news broke of his casting in the Game of Thrones prequel.Toussaint stars as Corlys Velaryon, also known as “The Sea Snake”. In George RR Martin’s source material, the Velaryons are described as having pale skin, silver hair and purple eyes, however, the clan has been reimagined in the series to allow for more diverse casting in the roles of noble Black seafarers, who are the wealthiest family in Westeros.The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon host Jason Concepcion said as a...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The Rings of Power: 8 Tolkien Book Characters We Hope To See

By now, it’s clear that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be focusing primarily on original characters in familiar settings–Bronwyn, Adar, etc.–but plenty of canonical characters like Elrond, Gil-Galad, and Celebrimbor reportedly have large roles. This gives Tolkien fans hope that some of the books' numerous smaller roles might show up here or there. There are so many great, fascinating characters in Tolkien’s legendarium that deserve a moment of recognition.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Decider.com

‘Love Death + Robots’ Renewed For Another Season at Netflix

More Love, Death + Robots is coming your way! Netflix announced today (Aug. 12) via Instagram that the critically acclaimed anthology series would be returning to the streaming platform for Volume IV. The show, which is executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (MINDHUNTER, Mank), released its third volume on May 20. The nine episodes tell “startling short stories of fantasy, horror, and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.” “[The series] was born from a desire to want to play in a sandbox where the animation didn’t have to be singing furry animals,” Fincher said at...
TV SERIES
IGN

Love, Death + Robots Returning for Volume 4

Expect more Love, Death, and Robots in the future, as Netflix has renewed the popular animated anthology series for Volume 4. We don't know much at all about the upcoming season, as the announcement only came with a five-second video that essentially only confirmed Volume 4, or, "Volume F***!", as spelled in the clip.
TV SERIES
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
120K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy