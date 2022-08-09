Read full article on original website
Welcome To Fashion’s New World! Why Everything’s Changing – And Who’s Behind It
There was a moment, midway through the Balenciaga show at the New York Stock Exchange in May, when the venue’s countless stock-ticker displays began to freak out, screens flashing and pixelating in time with the techno soundtrack as Latex-masked models clad in satirically large business suits stomped by, never breaking stride. Aha, I thought: Yes, truly we are living in the extended-dance-remix era of late capitalism. Everything’s breaking down – global pandemic, culture war, actual war, climate crisis, inflation, what even is crypto, anyway? – but the song keeps playing on its endless loop, and so we keep dancing to its beat.
Ganni X Levi’s Latest Collaboration Is All About Natural Dyes
Ganni’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup is obsessed with collabs. But while many modern-day fashion collaborations are designed to shift more product, for Ganni, responsibility has got to be at the core. “From the beginning, we’ve always said we cannot do any collabs without [them] being somehow responsible,” Reffstrup tells Vogue from the brand’s headquarters in Copenhagen. “It’s [about] always pushing each other to be better versions of ourselves.”
Eclectic Dressing Is All The Rage In Copenhagen Right Now
Are the days of Scandi minimalism over? If the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week are anything to go by, the answer is, quite frankly, yes. From neon brights and crop tops to cowboy hats and sequin skirts, eclectic dressing is all the rage in the Danish capital. Of course, there’s...
5 Things To Know About Ganni’s Joyful SS23 Show
After showing digitally last season, Ganni – a mainstay of the Copenhagen Fashion Week schedule – came back with a hotly-anticipated physical show that didn’t disappoint. Fittingly, the Scandi brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection, entitled Joyride, was an ode to the Danish capital, beginning with two models whizzing down the runway on bikes. Below, see Vogue’s five key takeaways from the show.
Introducing Vogue World: New York, A Fashion Show And Street Fair Coming To NYFW
In celebration of its 130th anniversary, Vogue will present a live editorial fashion show, street fair and special surprises during New York Fashion Week next month. Vogue World: New York will be a first-of-a-kind event – featuring a runway show presenting our favourite looks from the autumn/winter 2022 collections, with pieces from Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Brother Vellies, Bode, Conner Ives, Christopher John Rogers, Collina Strada, Matty Bovan, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch and many other designers. In-person and virtual attendees will also have the chance to shop limited-edition pieces. The event will take place on 12 September.
Katie Holmes Gives The Boho Halter A Fresh Summer Feel
Katie Holmes has been out and about with her new man, composer and musician Bobby Wooten III, this past week in New York City. The couple has been taking romantic strolls in the park (ah, blossoming love!). For their latest outing on Tuesday, the duo braved the heatwave in light, summery looks. It was Holmes’s statement top that immediately caught our eye: a bohemian halter top with XL fringe.
Good Squish Is The London Hair Accessory Brand Chloë Sevigny Loves
It was a purchase by everyone’s favourite cool-girl, Chloë Sevigny, that really kicked things off for Good Squish. Founded by casting director, Billie Cronin, the London hair accessory brand was born out of boredom during lockdown, after Cronin learned to sew. Cronin was no stranger to wearing her...
Kylie Jenner Is The Alternative Denim Queen
Kylie Jenner is a committed supporter of emerging brands. The beauty mogul loves the caché that comes with wearing a one-of-a-kind piece by a Central Saint Martins graduate or an upcycled look from a conceptual label that would never have the budget for influencer marketing. Yes, these directional outfits are frequently paired with rare Hermès bags and It-girl Amina Muaddis, but every little helps in the celebrity sphere that peddles big-name companies.
Kendall’s ’90s LBD Is Perfect For Work And Play
Kendall Jenner’s style swings between bodycon, bikinis and The Row. One minute she’s a 26-year-old Cali girl living in Heavy Manners and Fruity Booty swimwear, the next she’s in boss bitch mode, promoting her 818 brand while looking like a Paris sophisticate. For a whistlestop trip to...
