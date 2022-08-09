Read full article on original website
Some podcast guest chairs go to high bidders — without telling listeners
Hey, do you remember payola, like when a commercial radio station would play a song without disclosing they were paid to play that song? I mean, that's been illegal for decades now. And newsrooms, likewise, as a practice, do not receive money from sources. So what about podcasts? How far does pay to play go in the current podcast industry? Well, it turns out there is a growing trend where some podcasts are getting paid by people who want to be guests on their shows.
The harrowing stories from Palestinians after 3 days of fighting in Gaza
OK. Now we'll look at the recovery in the Gaza Strip and some of the harrowing stories from Palestinians after three days of fighting last weekend. The power is back on, but even as life resumes, people are still recalling the weekend of rapid evacuations and brushes with death. Just one year ago, 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants left vast damage. This time around, the damage was more limited, but it's a reminder that the cycle of violence continues. NPR's Fatma Tanis joins us now from Gaza City. Hi, Fatma.
British ultramarathoner downed a pint of Guinness and then ran across Ireland
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. To drive the 134 miles from Galway City to Dublin, it would take about 2 1/2 hours. Robert Pope thought he'd run across Ireland instead. The British ultramarathoner downed a pint at a pub, then ran and ran. He says he considered quitting 2 hours in. But thanks to some bananas and a can of soda, he finished under the wire in 23 hours and 39 minutes. And he celebrated with another pint of Guinness. It's MORNING EDITION.
Far-right figures in prison get their message out by podcasting behind bars
Steve Bannon's conviction for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 House panel could result in fines or jail time. That's raised a question of whether the ex-Trump adviser would podcast from prison. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's criminal conviction for refusing to answer a congressional subpoena...
TV's favorite foul-mouth kids are celebrating an anniversary
PRIMUS: (Singing) I'm going down to South Park, going to have myself a time. MARTINEZ: Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny have been entertaining and offending for 25 years. "South Park" premiered in 1997, but the characters first came to life five years earlier in a student film. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM,...
Short Wave
EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF BIRDS CHIRPING) On clear days between October and April in Texas' Big Thicket National Preserve, you can spot groups of researchers wandering the trails. ADELA OLIVA CHAVEZ: We leave early in the morning, about 8, drive for about...
Social justice activists continue to push for a name change to Faneuil Hall
Faneuil Hall is one of Boston's most famous landmarks. Activists and ministers want to rename it. Cristela Guerra from member station WBUR reports. CRISTELA GUERRA, BYLINE: Reverend Kevin Peterson sees the fight to change the name of Faneuil Hall as a spiritual one. KEVIN PETERSON: On a certain level, racism...
Ridley turns a horrific true story involving Hurricane Katrina into a scripted drama
How 45 patients died in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina is the true story that inspired the Apple TV+ series "Five Days At Memorial." NPR TV critic Eric Deggans spoke with the executive producer about why this story still resonates. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: When John Ridley was first...
The ordinariness of 'Ali & Ava' is what makes it extraordinary
This is FRESH AIR. The British romantic drama "Ali & Ava" is a story about an interracial relationship between two middle-aged North Englanders. Nominated for two British Academy Film Awards earlier this year, the movie is now playing in theaters and will be available August 23 on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Our film critic Justin Chang recommends it. Here is his review.
