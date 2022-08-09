Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Some governors are turning voluntary land conservation into a culture war item
Voluntary conservation is embraced by some farmers who get payments. But some governors are comparing Biden's new plan to up conservation goals to a government takeover. The Inflation Reduction Act includes $20 billion to boost voluntary land conservation in farm country. And it is coming at a time when some Republican politicians are attacking the Biden administration after it announced a goal to conserve 30% of the country's land and water by the year 2030. Nebraska Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports on the rhetoric around land conservation.
NPR
Pennsylvania environmental group pushing for air quality monitors in Delaware County communities
A Pennsylvania environmental group says infrastructure designed to protect Hispanic and Latino communities from deadly air pollution is lacking in the state. A community in Las Vegas recently received funding from the Environmental Protection Agency to install Purple Air monitors in public areas as part of their “Buen Aire Para Todos” program. The monitors are meant to track the amounts of pollutants like ozone, particulate matter, and carbon monoxide in the air.
NPR
Children are reportedly spending 23 hours lock in at Texas youth prisons
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Jolie McCullough, a criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, about her reporting on the state's juvenile prison system nearing collapse. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. To Texas now, where the state's juvenile detention system is so turbulent that they have mostly stopped accepting newly sentenced teenagers....
NPR
Mar-a-Lago Raid Backlash, New Mexico Murder Suspect, Kenyan Presidential Elections
GOP Politicians are calling the FBI raid on former president Trump's estate a lawless partisan raid. Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. Kenyans go to the polls to elect a new president.
Comments / 0