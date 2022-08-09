Voluntary conservation is embraced by some farmers who get payments. But some governors are comparing Biden's new plan to up conservation goals to a government takeover. The Inflation Reduction Act includes $20 billion to boost voluntary land conservation in farm country. And it is coming at a time when some Republican politicians are attacking the Biden administration after it announced a goal to conserve 30% of the country's land and water by the year 2030. Nebraska Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports on the rhetoric around land conservation.

