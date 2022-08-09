Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Short Wave
EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF BIRDS CHIRPING) On clear days between October and April in Texas' Big Thicket National Preserve, you can spot groups of researchers wandering the trails. ADELA OLIVA CHAVEZ: We leave early in the morning, about 8, drive for about...
NPR
The Inflation Reduction Act and its impact on carbon capture, explained
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Jamil Farbes, principal at Evolved Energy Research, about the technology and future of carbon capture and what the Inflation Reduction Act could do for the industry. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Can the Inflation Reduction Act change the world? Some supporters of the massive bill that passed...
Comments / 0