Military

NPR

A Marine who helped lead Afghanistan evacuations reflects on those left behind

Let's pick up the story of Lieutenant Colonel Chris Richardella, Marine Corps commander, still serving, still active duty. Last August he was one of the officers in charge of security for Kabul Airport as Afghanistan fell apart around him and the airfield he and his troops were protecting became the only way out for Afghans and Americans desperate to flee. Yesterday on the program, we heard what it was like to experience firsthand the chaos of August 15, 2021, the day the Taliban took over Kabul. It wasn't until a few days later, Richardella told me, that his phone began to buzz.
MILITARY
NPR

A U.S. Marine's view at the Kabul airport when the Taliban took over

At this time a year ago, Lieutenant Colonel Chris Richardella was in Kuwait. He is a Marine, the commanding officer for a battalion landing team, a kind of on-call crisis response force for the region. And at this time a year ago, the crisis that was looking more and more imminent was the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.
MILITARY
NPR

In latest nuclear talks, the European Union presses Iran to make some decisions

It's taking longer than expected but there's still an effort to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The talks include Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany, the U.S. and Iran. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. European negotiators are getting closer to reviving the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
WORLD
NPR

The case of Jamshid Sharmahd, who faces the death penalty in Iran

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Gazelle Sharmahd, the daughter of Jamshid Sharmahd, a critic of Iran's Islamic regime, who was kidnapped in California and forcibly taken to Iran to stand trial. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Jamshid Sharmahd is a California resident, a German Iranian citizen and critic of the Iranian regime....
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
NPR

The Cold War to Brittney Griner: a new twist in U.S.-Russia prisoner swaps

In a darkened exhibit hall at the International Spy Museum, Executive Director Chris Costa recounts the most dramatic prisoner swap between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. In 1960, the U.S. had limited human intelligence on the ground inside the Soviet Union, and desperately wanted more information on its military capabilities.
MILITARY
NPR

What remains of the American University of Afghanistan?

One year ago this month, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Many people fled into exile and so did the university. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Ian Bickford, the school's president. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. One year ago this month, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Many people fled into exile,...
EDUCATION
NPR

Latvia is growing its military as Russia becomes increasingly aggressive

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Latvia today to reassure the Baltic country that the U.S. will defend its NATO allies. Latvia, which shares a border with Russia, says its military is not big enough to fend off its increasingly aggressive neighbor, and that is why it plans to bring back compulsory military service. NPR's Rob Schmitz reports.
MILITARY
NPR

The Trump-era immigration policy 'Remain in Mexico' is ending

NPR's A Martinez talks to Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director of the American Immigration Council, about the end of the policy that had asylum-seekers had waiting in Mexico for court hearings. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The Department of Homeland Security says it's committed to ending the Remain in Mexico immigration policy in...
POTUS
NPR

CDC's new guidance ends test-to-stay for schools and relaxes COVID rules

The CDC stopped recommending quarantines or test-to-stay in schools. It's part of a relaxation of COVID guidance that acknowledges the virus is here to stay, and that many people have prior immunity. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Americans are getting new advice on how to live with COVID-19. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Yeah....
EDUCATION
NPR

An armed man was killed after trying to breach an Ohio FBI office

Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned the violent threats directed at the Department of Justice and the FBI. And now we're learning more about an attack on an FBI office in Cincinnati that started yesterday morning. Authorities say an armed man tried to breach the FBI building there, before fleeing. And after a standoff, police shot and killed him. A lot of details in this case are still murky. NPR's Tom Dreisbach is here to help clear things up. Tom, what do we know about what happened?
CINCINNATI, OH
NPR

'Throughline': The origins of federal student loans and promises the government made

Around 46 million Americans are saddled with $1.7 trillion in student debt. President Biden is expected to announce by the end of the month whether he'll extend the pause on federal student loan payments again. At the same time, many are anxiously waiting to find out if Biden plans to forgive some of that debt. This has started debate over the government's role in helping to pay for higher education. Today, Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei at NPR's history podcast Throughline take us to the beginning of the debate that started decades ago.
POTUS
NPR

Encore: Inmates give Washington, D.C., officials ideas for curbing gun violence

An innovative program inside the D.C. jail is asking incarcerated people how they would stop gun violence. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson got to take a look. CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: Inside a gym at the D.C. jail, tables are set up like a science fair. Detainees in orange uniforms are standing by to explain their projects to a group of visitors. Sean Johnson's a coach for other detainees who are part of the program known as Lead Up.
WASHINGTON, DC

