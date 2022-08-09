Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
A Marine who helped lead Afghanistan evacuations reflects on those left behind
Let's pick up the story of Lieutenant Colonel Chris Richardella, Marine Corps commander, still serving, still active duty. Last August he was one of the officers in charge of security for Kabul Airport as Afghanistan fell apart around him and the airfield he and his troops were protecting became the only way out for Afghans and Americans desperate to flee. Yesterday on the program, we heard what it was like to experience firsthand the chaos of August 15, 2021, the day the Taliban took over Kabul. It wasn't until a few days later, Richardella told me, that his phone began to buzz.
NPR
A U.S. Marine's view at the Kabul airport when the Taliban took over
At this time a year ago, Lieutenant Colonel Chris Richardella was in Kuwait. He is a Marine, the commanding officer for a battalion landing team, a kind of on-call crisis response force for the region. And at this time a year ago, the crisis that was looking more and more imminent was the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.
NPR
In latest nuclear talks, the European Union presses Iran to make some decisions
It's taking longer than expected but there's still an effort to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The talks include Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany, the U.S. and Iran. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. European negotiators are getting closer to reviving the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
NPR
The case of Jamshid Sharmahd, who faces the death penalty in Iran
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Gazelle Sharmahd, the daughter of Jamshid Sharmahd, a critic of Iran's Islamic regime, who was kidnapped in California and forcibly taken to Iran to stand trial. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Jamshid Sharmahd is a California resident, a German Iranian citizen and critic of the Iranian regime....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
NPR
The Cold War to Brittney Griner: a new twist in U.S.-Russia prisoner swaps
In a darkened exhibit hall at the International Spy Museum, Executive Director Chris Costa recounts the most dramatic prisoner swap between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. In 1960, the U.S. had limited human intelligence on the ground inside the Soviet Union, and desperately wanted more information on its military capabilities.
NPR
What remains of the American University of Afghanistan?
One year ago this month, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Many people fled into exile and so did the university. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Ian Bickford, the school's president. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. One year ago this month, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Many people fled into exile,...
NPR
News brief: gas prices fall, remembering Charlottesville, Iran nuclear talks
The national average for a gallon of gas has dropped below $4, according to AAA. It's a sharp drop from where prices were a little over a month ago, when the average hit $5 for the first time ever. MARTINEZ: For more on where gas prices may be headed, we're...
NPR
Latvia is growing its military as Russia becomes increasingly aggressive
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Latvia today to reassure the Baltic country that the U.S. will defend its NATO allies. Latvia, which shares a border with Russia, says its military is not big enough to fend off its increasingly aggressive neighbor, and that is why it plans to bring back compulsory military service. NPR's Rob Schmitz reports.
NPR
The Trump-era immigration policy 'Remain in Mexico' is ending
NPR's A Martinez talks to Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director of the American Immigration Council, about the end of the policy that had asylum-seekers had waiting in Mexico for court hearings. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The Department of Homeland Security says it's committed to ending the Remain in Mexico immigration policy in...
Ukraine, Russia blame each other for nuclear plant shelling
KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Satellite pictures released on Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war.
NPR
Gas prices have dropped $1 in a little over a month. What's driving the dip?
The national average for a gallon of gas has dropped below $4, according to AAA. It's a sharp drop from where prices were a little over a month ago, when the average hit $5 for the first time ever. MARTINEZ: For more on where gas prices may be headed, we're...
NPR
CDC's new guidance ends test-to-stay for schools and relaxes COVID rules
The CDC stopped recommending quarantines or test-to-stay in schools. It's part of a relaxation of COVID guidance that acknowledges the virus is here to stay, and that many people have prior immunity. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Americans are getting new advice on how to live with COVID-19. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Yeah....
NPR
An armed man was killed after trying to breach an Ohio FBI office
Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned the violent threats directed at the Department of Justice and the FBI. And now we're learning more about an attack on an FBI office in Cincinnati that started yesterday morning. Authorities say an armed man tried to breach the FBI building there, before fleeing. And after a standoff, police shot and killed him. A lot of details in this case are still murky. NPR's Tom Dreisbach is here to help clear things up. Tom, what do we know about what happened?
NPR
'Throughline': The origins of federal student loans and promises the government made
Around 46 million Americans are saddled with $1.7 trillion in student debt. President Biden is expected to announce by the end of the month whether he'll extend the pause on federal student loan payments again. At the same time, many are anxiously waiting to find out if Biden plans to forgive some of that debt. This has started debate over the government's role in helping to pay for higher education. Today, Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei at NPR's history podcast Throughline take us to the beginning of the debate that started decades ago.
NPR
Encore: Inmates give Washington, D.C., officials ideas for curbing gun violence
An innovative program inside the D.C. jail is asking incarcerated people how they would stop gun violence. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson got to take a look. CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: Inside a gym at the D.C. jail, tables are set up like a science fair. Detainees in orange uniforms are standing by to explain their projects to a group of visitors. Sean Johnson's a coach for other detainees who are part of the program known as Lead Up.
Comments / 0