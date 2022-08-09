Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
'Throughline': The origins of federal student loans and promises the government made
At the start of the 20th century, only the most privileged could afford to go to college. Today millions of students pursue higher education, but collectively they owe $1.7 trillion in debt. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Around 46 million Americans are saddled with $1.7 trillion in student debt. President Biden is...
NPR
The House is set to pass the Democrats' climate, health and taxes bill
House passage would cap a run of success for President Biden's party as they face midterms and headwinds from former President Trump's allies. Today is a day a lot of Democrats thought might never arrive. The House is set to give final congressional approval to a package of historic climate investments, curbs to prescription drug costs and tax changes meant to clamp down on big corporations. It's a far cry from the party's original agenda but caps off a number of recent accomplishments for President Biden and his party.
NPR
Encore: Agriculture companies are desperate for workers
Agriculture companies are desperate for workers. Many of the jobs are in cities and open to scientists and data engineers. Some can even be filled by people without a bachelor's degree. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Want to work in agriculture but farm life is maybe not for you? Well, right now,...
NPR
Social justice activists continue to push for a name change to Faneuil Hall
Faneuil Hall is one of Boston's most famous landmarks. Activists and ministers want to rename it. Cristela Guerra from member station WBUR reports. CRISTELA GUERRA, BYLINE: Reverend Kevin Peterson sees the fight to change the name of Faneuil Hall as a spiritual one. KEVIN PETERSON: On a certain level, racism...
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Some governors are turning voluntary land conservation into a culture war item
The Inflation Reduction Act includes $20 billion to boost voluntary land conservation in farm country. And it is coming at a time when some Republican politicians are attacking the Biden administration after it announced a goal to conserve 30% of the country's land and water by the year 2030. Nebraska Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports on the rhetoric around land conservation.
NPR
Native Americans living on tribal land have struggled to access veteran home loans
The GI Bill has a mythic significance in American history. Generations of veterans got educations and easy home loans; you know, the kinds of things that pull families up into the middle class. But that benefit has never really been available to one group of Americans who serve in very high numbers - Native Americans living on tribal land. NPR's Quil Lawrence reports from Lame Deer, Mont.
NPR
CDC's new guidance ends test-to-stay for schools and relaxes COVID rules
Americans are getting new advice on how to live with COVID-19. Yeah. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed some of its guidance on what to do when you've been exposed to COVID and how schools handle the virus. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) GRETA MASSETTI: Regardless of...
NPR
Louisiana's abortion ban has doctors worried about patients — and their own careers
Across the country, there is fear and confusion inside some hospitals as doctors try to give the best medical care while staying within the bounds of new abortion restrictions. That is especially true in Louisiana. As Rosemary Westwood with member station WWNO reports, doctors say a new abortion ban could put their patients and themselves at risk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
A Sunni Muslim is held in connection with the killings of Shia men in New Mexico
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with leaders of New York University's Muslim community about Shia and Sunni responses to the killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque, N.M. A conversation Muslims typically have privately in the U.S. is bursting into the public view because of the killings of Muslim men in New Mexico. There are concerns within Muslim communities that those men may have been murdered because of sectarian hate towards Shia Muslims. Sunni and Shia leaders have united to denounce the killings. And Khalid Latif, a professor at New York University and the leader of NYU's Islamic Center, has urged other Sunni Muslims to root out discrimination. On Twitter, he cautioned against the marginalization of Shias by the majority Muslim sect. It's why Imam Khalid Latif asked Shia scholar Sheikh Faiyaz Jaffer to join the center years ago because Shia students needed to feel welcomed and reflected in NYU's Muslim community.
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. State police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said the motive for the stabbing was unclear. An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attacker confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.
NPR
U.S. companies seem to be doing fine — but below the surface, there are warning signs
Despite a lot of economic uncertainty, most companies in the S&P 500 did better in the second quarter than Wall Street expected. But there were signs the economy is starting to slow down. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. At first glance, American companies seem to be doing all right in the face...
NPR
Encore: Inmates give Washington, D.C., officials ideas for curbing gun violence
An innovative program inside the D.C. jail is asking incarcerated people how they would stop gun violence. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson got to take a look. CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: Inside a gym at the D.C. jail, tables are set up like a science fair. Detainees in orange uniforms are standing by to explain their projects to a group of visitors. Sean Johnson's a coach for other detainees who are part of the program known as Lead Up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
The Inflation Reduction Act and its impact on carbon capture, explained
Can the Inflation Reduction Act change the world? Some supporters of the massive bill that passed in the Senate early this week hope so for its plans to slow global warming. Now, this bill has not yet passed the House. But with more than $300 billion toward climate programs, it would mark the largest federal clean energy investment in U.S. history. And one piece of that puzzle involves carbon capture technology. Some scientists say it could be one of our biggest defenses against the climate crisis by reducing emissions, but there are other scientists and activists who aren't happy with this part of the bill. We're going to talk about all of that with Jamil Farbes. He is a principal at Evolved Energy Research, which is a consulting company focused on carbon reduction strategies. Jamil, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
The Trump-era immigration policy 'Remain in Mexico' is ending
The Department of Homeland Security says it's committed to ending the Remain in Mexico immigration policy in what it says will be a quick and orderly way. A long federal court battle ended Monday when a judge lifted his injunction. The Trump-era policy required thousands of asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico until their court hearings in the U.S. So what does this mean for migrants on the southern border and for future immigration policies? Aaron Reichlin-Melnick is the policy director of the American Immigration Council. Aaron, what can asylum-seekers expect in the short term?
NPR
Far-right figures in prison get their message out by podcasting behind bars
Steve Bannon's conviction for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 House panel could result in fines or jail time. That's raised a question of whether the ex-Trump adviser would podcast from prison. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's criminal conviction for refusing to answer a congressional subpoena...
NPR
Children are reportedly spending 23 hours lock in at Texas youth prisons
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Jolie McCullough, a criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, about her reporting on the state's juvenile prison system nearing collapse. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. To Texas now, where the state's juvenile detention system is so turbulent that they have mostly stopped accepting newly sentenced teenagers....
NPR
'South To America' shows how southern history shaped our nation
Author Imani Perry is a child of the South. In her newest book South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, she gives the reader a look at the South's complicated history, interwoven with her own personal anecdotes. Even though the South has a difficult history, Perry contends, it provides important context for America today. Perry told NPR's Mary Louise Kelly that in order to write this book she had to stop romanticizing the place she calls home – and, instead, look at it starkly. This is an encore episode from January 2022.
NPR
Charlottesville's Jewish community; Threatened wildlife species preservation bill
Five years after the Unite the Right march in Charlottesville, Va., turned deadly, we hear from members of the city's Jewish community about starting a dialogue to combat white hate. And, the new Recovering America's Wildlife Act would overhaul how the country funds efforts to protect endangered plants and animals....
NPR
2 Charlottesville, Va., residents remember the 2017 'Unite the Right' rally
Time now for StoryCorps. Five years ago today, hundreds of white nationalists converged on Charlottesville, Va., to protest the removal of a Confederate monument. The Unite the Right rally turned deadly when a car rammed into a crowd of counterprotesters. One person was killed. A dozen others were injured. Fifty-two-year-old Lisa Woolfork was in that crowd. She came to StoryCorps to remember that day with her friend and fellow Charlottesville resident Kendall King-Sellars.
NPR
Short Wave
EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF BIRDS CHIRPING) On clear days between October and April in Texas' Big Thicket National Preserve, you can spot groups of researchers wandering the trails. ADELA OLIVA CHAVEZ: We leave early in the morning, about 8, drive for about...
Comments / 0