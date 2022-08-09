Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Turn Off the Radio in Two Point Campus?
If you like to play games with a little less noise, you might be wondering if you can turn off the radio in Two Point Campus.
How To Earn Kudosh in Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus players might be wondering about some of the ways they can earn Kudosh. Here are several methods that players can earn the in-game currency.
How to Rename Characters and Rooms in Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus offers players a number of customization features. Here's how to rename rooms and characters.
How to Schedule Events in Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus tasks players to schedule an SU party and win a cook-off. We've put together a guide to show you how.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Two Point Campus Have DLC?
Two Point Campus might have only just released, but fans might be looking ahead to what the developers might have in store.
Rainbow Six Extraction Prime Gaming Eclipse Bundle: How to Claim
Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Rainbow Six Extraction Prime Gaming Eclipse Bundle.
Is Tower of Fantasy on Xbox?
Want to play Tower of Fantasy on Xbox? Unfortunately, there's no indication of an Xbox release on the horizon.
Can You Switch Servers in Tower of Fantasy?
Is it possible to switch servers in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what you need to know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can You Change Your Character's Gender in Tower of Fantasy?
Is it possible to change the gender of your character in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what we know.
How Much is 7,100 Valorant Points?
If you're looking to buy the Reaver 2.0 Bundle outright, here's an idea of how much money you'll need to drop for 7,100 Valorant Points.
Hordes of Resident Evil Games on Sale for Limited Time
A new charity sale is offering up a bundle of Resident Evil games for almost a tenth of the price. Here's what you need to know.
How to Unlock Big Trouser in Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors players might be wondering how to unlock Big Trouser
Is Cult of the Lamb on Switch?
Adorable, yet disturbing, roguelike Cult of the Lamb has finally launched — but is it on Nintendo Switch?
Zellsis Exposes 'Game-Breaking' Anti-Flash Valorant Bug
Sentinels Valorant pro Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro has exposed an in-game bug that seemingly allows players to be immune to flashes at all times.
Tower of Fantasy Summer Fest: Schedule, Rewards
Here's a breakdown of the Tower of Fantasy SummerFest schedule.
Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix
The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
How to Change Follower Appearance in Cult of the Lamb
Want to customize your followers to match the aesthetics of your cult? Here's how to change follower appearances in Cult of the Lamb.
How to Unlock Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 Skins
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is very well underway, inviting players to collect 10 total featured skins before it ends Aug. 30. Just as with the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 events, Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is part of Blizzard's plans to fill the gap of the Archives, standard Anniversary and Summer Games events not returning this year while the devs continue to work on Overwatch 2. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock all of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 skins.
How to Delete a Character in Tower of Fantasy
Here's a breakdown of how to delete your character in Tower of Fantasy.
How to Unlock New Abilities in Cult of the Lamb
Want to expand on your pool of available powers in Cult of the Lamb? Here's how.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0