Kieran Tierney among names on Man City's left-back shortlist
Kieran Tierney is on Man City's shortlist for a new left-back this summer.
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City
CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone has opened up on his failed move to English Championship club Norwich City. As reported by 90min, the Canaries were at the front of a long queue of European clubs showing interest in Kone back in July, even traveling to watch CF Montreal's match away at D.C United and progressing to advanced talks.
MLS・
2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony - when is it, how to watch & confirmed shortlist
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony, including nominations, how to watch and more.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Salah & Nunez partnership; Transfer talk; Favourite Premier League memory
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's first home Premier League game of the season.
Juventus finalise Filip Kostic signing
Filip Kostic has officially finalised his move from Eintrach Frankfurt to Juventus. He had previously been a target for West Ham.
Alvaro Morata confident of 'good' season amid Man Utd links
Alvaro Morata is confident of enjoying a good season with Atletico Madrid following talk of a move to Manchester United.
Transfer rumours: Rabiot's Man Utd wage demands; Chelsea up Aubameyang interest
Thursday's transfer rumours include Adrien Rabiot, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Marcos Alonso, Arthur and more.
Arsenal ready to tie down William Saliba to new contract
Arsenal will attempt to tie William Saliba down to a new contract after he emerged as a key part of Mikel Arteta's plans.
Everton ditch club crest in new 2022/23 third kit
Everton have released their third kit for the 2022/23 season.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Rashford future; Ronaldo starting; Brighton loss
Erik ten Hag's press conference included answers on Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial.
Transfer rumours: Aubameyang's Chelsea stance; PSG chase Rashford
Friday's transfer rumours include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marcus Rashford, Adrien Rabiot, Wesley Fofana, Kieran Tierney, Memphis Depay and more.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Rayo Vallecano - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Rayo Vallecano
Christophe Galtier confirms PSG want new striker as Mauro Icardi nears exit
Christophe Galtier confirms PSG want to sign a new striker, with Mauro Icardi and Arnaud Kalimuendo set to leave.
Jorge Sanchez officially joins Eredivisie's Ajax
Defender Jorge Sanchez has officially signed for Ajax Amsterdam, joining the Eredivisie side on a four year contract.
Ballon d'Or 2022: The confirmed 30-player shortlist
The full 30-player shortlist for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award has been revealed.
Thomas Tuchel press conference: Team news vs Tottenham; Aubameyang & Fofana latest
Thomas Tuchel reveals the latest on Chelsea's interest in Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the Premier League clash with Tottenham.
Everton's move for Idrissa Gueye stalling over fee dispute
Everton's move for PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye has stalled over a fee dispute.
Brendan Rodgers confirms rejecting two Chelsea bids for Wesley Fofana
Brendan Rodgers confirms Leicester have rejected two bids from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Aubameyang regrets; Smith Rowe's future; Saliba praise
Mikel Arteta answered questions in his press conference about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith Rowe, William Saliba and more.
Willian to return to London after terminating Corinthians contract
Willian is returning to England after terminating his Corinthians contract.
