Read full article on original website
Related
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City
CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone has opened up on his failed move to English Championship club Norwich City. As reported by 90min, the Canaries were at the front of a long queue of European clubs showing interest in Kone back in July, even traveling to watch CF Montreal's match away at D.C United and progressing to advanced talks.
MLS・
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Salah & Nunez partnership; Transfer talk; Favourite Premier League memory
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's first home Premier League game of the season.
Tottenham appoint Jermain Defoe as academy coach
Tottenham legend Jermain Defoe has returned to the club as an academy coach, while he will also take on official ambassadorial duties.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Rashford future; Ronaldo starting; Brighton loss
Erik ten Hag's press conference included answers on Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kieran Tierney among names on Man City's left-back shortlist
Kieran Tierney is on Man City's shortlist for a new left-back this summer.
Everton ditch club crest in new 2022/23 third kit
Everton have released their third kit for the 2022/23 season.
Almeria vs Real Madrid: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Previewing Almeria's La Liga meeting with Real Madrid, including how to watch, live stream, team news and prediction.
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Transfer rumours: Aubameyang's Chelsea stance; PSG chase Rashford
Friday's transfer rumours include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marcus Rashford, Adrien Rabiot, Wesley Fofana, Kieran Tierney, Memphis Depay and more.
Juventus finalise Filip Kostic signing
Filip Kostic has officially finalised his move from Eintrach Frankfurt to Juventus. He had previously been a target for West Ham.
Transfer rumours: Rabiot's Man Utd wage demands; Chelsea up Aubameyang interest
Thursday's transfer rumours include Adrien Rabiot, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Marcos Alonso, Arthur and more.
WSL fixtures & results: 2022/23 season
The complete fixtures and results list for the 2022/23 WSL season.
Five key battles to watch out for in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 2
5 key battles to look out for in the second week of Premier League action, including Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard.
Juventus closing in on Memphis Depay deal
Juventus are close to securing a deal for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.
Brendan Rodgers confirms rejecting two Chelsea bids for Wesley Fofana
Brendan Rodgers confirms Leicester have rejected two bids from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana.
Everton's move for Idrissa Gueye stalling over fee dispute
Everton's move for PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye has stalled over a fee dispute.
Thomas Tuchel press conference: Team news vs Tottenham; Aubameyang & Fofana latest
Thomas Tuchel reveals the latest on Chelsea's interest in Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the Premier League clash with Tottenham.
Arsenal ready to tie down William Saliba to new contract
Arsenal will attempt to tie William Saliba down to a new contract after he emerged as a key part of Mikel Arteta's plans.
Chelsea close to Barcelona agreement for Frenkie de Jong - Man Utd not yet given up
Chelsea are close to an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong but are not yet convinced he wants to leave his current club, 90min underst
Man Utd share prices soar the same day as hostile takeover plans announced
Man Utd shares experienced their biggest single day rise since 2012 as Michael Knighton confirms intention to submit hostile takeover bid to Glazer family.
90min
777
Followers
7K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0