Heath, OH

Aces of Trades: Winery ownership an unexpected joy for Heath's Francises

By Drew Bracken
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMWum_0hA8O1Ir00

HEATH – They went to high school together. They married. They took a trip to New York state. Life changed. They’re Chelsea and Justin Francis, and they now own and operate Equus Ridge Winery.

“From the time I was seven or so,” Chelsea said, “I planned to be a veterinarian. I never thought I would work at, let alone own, a winery. That said, my reasons for wanting to be a vet included reaching a doctorate level of education and working for myself, so I suppose I’m on my way to reaching those two goals.”

“I never thought I’d be doing what I’m doing!” agreed Justin. “I’m the youngest of three, and I did a lot of fishing and camping as a kid. I didn’t know what I wanted to do so I got started in construction when a friend asked me to come help with a job.”

“Wineries started as a pastime when we visited family in the Finger Lakes region of New York,” Chelsea noted. “We noticed how varietals could taste so different, depending on the winery. So we started reading about how that was possible. Watching winemaking videos and reading websites together was fun.”

“Seeing that not all wineries in the Finger Lakes,” Justin added, “are massive establishments and that some were small, and family owned, made it feel like maybe we could do it.”

Equus Ridge Winery sold its first bottle on April 2, 2021.

Chelsea grew up outside Sunbury until she was ten, then moved to Newark while her parents built the home that now houses the winery. She graduated from Lakewood in 1999, earned a BA in psychology from Ohio State, a master’s and special education teaching license from Ohio University, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Concordia University Chicago.

“I started working with children on the autism spectrum when I was 19,” she said. “Since then, I’ve worked in home ABA programs, in private centers, I even opened a private program and worked as its director full-time. I still teach an elementary resource classroom for a large school district in another county.”

Justin grew up just outside Kirkersville and graduated from Lakewood, also in 1999. He worked in construction for years, then healthcare. “I’ve had lots of careers,” he said.

“Not long after we started making wine as a hobby,” Chelsea recalled, “Justin had his second back surgery. So he and I really had to sit down to have difficult and serious conversations about his future. If we find he needs to use a wheelchair someday, what job could he continue to do that would fulfill him? What would fit his personality? And how could he continue to use his talents? At the time we were having these conversations, friends and family were trying our hobby wine, and asking us if we ever thought about selling it. So it seemed the answer to one question was the answer to the other.”

“I like talking to the guests and getting to know people,” Justin added, “I like the creativity of making new wines. It’s been fun!”

“While it started as a hobby-turned-backup plan,” Chelsea concluded, “we both truly find joy in the winery. It’s really become an outlet for our true selves that we’re able to share with our guests, and that’s something awesome we couldn’t have planned for. And there is absolutely no one else I’d rather be building this company with than Justin.”

Equus Ridge Winery is located at 12641 Fairview Road in Heath. For more information, log on www.equusridgewinery.com.

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at advocate@newarkadvocate.com or 740-328-8821.

#Autism Spectrum#Ohio University#Business Industry#Linus Business#Equus Ridge Winery
