Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen living 'childhood dream' with tour stop at Lucas Oil

Phil Collen is living the dream, despite the occasional nightmarish moment.

The guitarist and his band, Def Leppard, are currently on one of the largest tours in North America — a co-headlining celebration of '80s rock decadence with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

The Stadium Tour 2022, which will shred its way through Lucas Oil Stadium Aug. 16, has endured a few rough moments since beginning in June — major storms in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., Crüe drummer Tommy Lee limited by broken ribs, Poison lead singer Bret Michaels hospitalized ahead of a show in Nashville.

In an interview with IndyStar, Collen recalled having to cancel a show in North Carolina due to the roof blowing off of a stadium after "almost like a mini tornado" blew through.

All of this comes after the entire tour was postponed several times due to COVID-19.

Still, Collen said the tour has been an amazing experience thus far.

"This is like the childhood dream, playing these kind of venues," Collen said. "When you first start playing guitar, or whatever you're doing or even a sports thing, really what you've imagined in your head is what we're experiencing now. So we're having a blast."

Collen doesn't mind the rain, noting British and European tours are often full of it. Even still, he can look forward to the fact Lucas Oil has a roof.

The tour's genesis came when Def Leppard was approached with the idea of Mötley Crüe coming out of retirement for something big.

"It kind of ticks every box," Collen said of the tour. "Everyone's been starved of live music, and especially us, Mötley, Joan Jett and Poison. It's like some people's kind of '80s wet dream or something."

"But we're not a nostalgia act, obviously," he continued. "We have a new album out. We aspire to be the Rolling Stones. They keep going, and they always put new music out. It's the lifeblood, I think, and so we've done that."

Def Leppard's latest album, "Diamond Star Halos," was inspired by the '70s glam rock that motivated Collen and vocalist Joe Elliott to get into music. The name itself comes from the T. Rex song "Bang a Gong (Get It On)."

The writing occurred organically as the COVID-19 pandemic began rolling and was not immediately earmarked for Def Leppard, Collen said, but rather as a celebration of songwriting in general. Collen and Elliott worked on pieces from their homes.

"I'd done this song 'Kick,' which really kind of sounded like something from the early '70s, like Bowie, T. Rex, Mott the Hoople and almost Queen," Collen said.

It's Collen's favorite Def Leppard album to date, he said, dethroning "Hysteria," which recently celebrated its 35th anniversary.

"(The years) have flown by," Collen said when told of the anniversary. "I remember sitting in a room recording it."

Collen recalled having stopped drinking that same year ahead of the band's tour, which at the same time feels like a massive amount of time ago.

Together with "Pyromania," the album on which Collen joined the band and will celebrate its 40th anniversary in January, "Hysteria" launched Def Leppard into the worldwide stadium-headlining status it has once again returned to in 2022.

"We actually had a lot of ups and downs," Collen explained. "We went from this multi-platinum, two-diamond album band and ended up playing state fairs and things like that."

A management change in the mid-'00s put the band back on an upward trajectory, Collen said.

Def Leppard has stayed busy and seen an uptick in reverence after its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, after years of fierce fan campaign work.

"The great thing about being in the band is you kind of stay young," Collen said. "You stay childish, in our case, but you have this wisdom that you garner throughout the years just from experience and all the travel and meeting really interesting peoples and going around the world."

Indianapolis fans should expect an uncommonly long rock experience at the upcoming show, with early reports clocking the Stadium Tour's show length at about seven hours. The show begins at 4 p.m. to accommodate this.

Collen said he encountered two men in their 40s at the Denver airport who had seen the entire show and clocked it at seven hours.

"I'm like wow, long day?" Collen said. "And they said no. Value for money. They said we've been starved it."

There is certainly a value proposition to the Stadium Tour. Tickets for the Lucas Oil show, for example, start at just $30 and are available online at bit.ly/3p5cVCE.

Collen does not begrudge any casual fan who shows up for one or two bands, though. It is also a long day for the bands, who show up early for meet-and-greet events and their usual routines, which in Def Leppard's case includes three hours of vocal warm-up for Elliott.

"But if you want that value for money — big bang for your buck — (the Stadium Tour) will keep you going for a while," he said. "It will scratch the itch."

