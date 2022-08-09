Read full article on original website
Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ To Increase Prices in December 2022
Disney will be increasing the prices of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ in December 2022 as it introduces its ad-supported version in the United States. According to reports, the price hike will take effect December 8 and will see the premium ad-free Disney+ rise from $7.99 USD monthly to $10.99 USD a month or $109.99 USD a year. Hulu’s current ad-supported version will rise from $6.99 USD a month or $69.99 USD a year to $7.99 USD a month or $79.99 USD, while its ad-free tier will jump from $12.99 USD a month to $14.99 USD a month. ESPN+’s price changes, which were announced previously, will rise from $6.99 USD a month or $69.99 USD a year to $9.99 USD a month or $99.99 USD a year starting August 23.
Jaime Muñoz Releases 'Self Portrait' via Avant Arte
A new limited-edition print that uses car culture to explore the iconography that raised him. Jaime Muñoz is a Pomona-based artist who creates multi-layered compositions that reflect the Southern California iconography that raised him. Car culture, which is ever-present across the state, is of particular interest to Muñoz, who uses the vehicle to examine class, race and identity.
28 Times Filmmakers Failed To Notice Major Mistakes, So Viewers Caught Them Instead
Uhhh, that's not the Rachel Green I know...
SEGA Says It Won't Delay 'Sonic Frontiers' to Make More Improvements
Though fans were delighted by SEGA‘s announcement of Sonic Frontiers back in December last year, the subsequent trailers have left many dissatisfied with how the game looks and plays, with many criticizing it for its lack of engaging gameplay and bland world design. Unfortunately, it now also appears that the studio has no intention to postpone the game’s 2022 release in order to make more improvements to address fans’ concerns.
ESPN Introduces 'The World Excel Championships'
This past weekend, ESPN‘s ESPN2 network and Sky Atlantic introduced The World Excel Championships. The unique display shared the evolution of Esports, which saw competitors solve financial problems with Microsoft Excel. Organized by the Financial Modelling World Cup, the recent showing was a replay of the “All-Star Battle” stage from last May featuring previous champions and runner-ups.
Vince Gilligan Tried to Make a 'GTA'-Like Game Based on 'Breaking Bad'
With Breaking Bad‘s spin-off series Better Call Saul coming to end, the franchise’s creator Vince Gilligan has been reflecting on his time with the two projects, and he has now revealed that he actually wanted to make a Grand Theft Auto-styled video game based around Jesse Pinkman and Walter White. Appearing on a recent episode of Inside the Gilliverse, the writer and director said that at one point, he was in talks to adapt Breaking Bad into a game but the idea just never took off.
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Completely Scrapping 'The Flash'
Warner Bros. Pictures may be considering canceling the release of The Flash after all. The media giant originally planned on releasing the film in 2023 despite widespread criticism and backlash from fans revolving around Ezra Miller‘s recent controversy and run-ins with the law, but reports now suggest that Warner Bros. is reconsidering its position following the actor’s latest arrest for felony burglary in Vermont.
KSUBI Has Re-Entered the Chat With a New, Limited-Edition Streetwear Collab
At the turn of the new millennium, Australian fashion brand KSUBI held a strong presence amongst the bevy of Y2K brands that dominated retail stores, music videos and city streets. But once the 2010’s rolled around, the hype behind the brand began to slow down. Fast-forward to the present day and there’s been a rekindled interest in the brand – thanks to TikTok, superstar rappers and celebrity endorsements – allowing KSUBI to re-enter the chat with a new streetwear collaboration.
Elon Musk Backpedals on April Comments and Sells Another $6.9 Billion USD in Tesla Shares
Elon Musk has now backpedaled on comments he made back in April, selling more. shares in anticipation of his upcoming trial against Twitter. Four months ago, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO sold off $8.4 billion USD’s worth of shares he had in the former company before confirming with a tweet that he had no further plans to sell any more TSLA shares. Between August 5 and August 9, however, the tech mogul sold another 7,924,107 shares worth roughly $6.9 billion USD.
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Reunites With Reebok for Expansive Collection
2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion landed as yet another box office hit for the iconic franchise. Celebrating this, Reebok has connected with Universal Brand Development for a complete collection of themed footwear and apparel. This follows last year’s Jurassic Park x Reebok collection which celebrated the 1993 original film and was filled with nostalgia.
Video Game Streaming Sees Significant Drop In Audience Over Last Quarter
Video game streams have seen a decline in both viewership and hours streamed over the past quarter, according to new numbers from Streamlabs and Stream Hatchet. The drop in streamers and viewership could be attributed to the gradual passing of the pandemic, which is allowing people to spend more time outside than being stuck at home.
