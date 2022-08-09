ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent City, MI

MLive.com

NASCAR’s William Byron, Erik Jones can’t stop Evan Shotko in Battle at Berlin

MARNE – Evan Shotko is going to lose his underdog status if he keeps having weeks like this one. The 2021 Coopersville High School graduate won Wednesday night’s Battle at Berlin 250 at the Berlin Raceway, beating out a Super Late Model field that included NASCAR Cup Series regulars William Byron and Erik Jones as well as NASCAR Truck drivers Carson Hocevar and Ty Majeski.
MARNE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

When Flashback and Future Collide

A National Historic Landmark, the S.S. Badger – traveling between Ludington and Manitowoc, WI – first entered service in 1953 and is the last remaining coal-fired car ferry on the Great Lakes. Come August, it will become a key participant in what is being billed as “The Battle...
LUDINGTON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Calvin University professor wins national award, announces departure

A longstanding member of Calvin University’s diversity and inclusion team won recognition by a national Christian leadership conference. Michelle Loyd-Paige, sociology professor and executive associate to the president for diversity and inclusion at Calvin University recently was awarded the Inspire 2022 Dante Venegas Award in recognition of her leadership at the university.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
awesomemitten.com

2022 ULTIMATE Guide to Millennium Park Grand Rapids

Whether you’re planning a solo trip or a family outing, Millennium Park Grand Rapids is its own bit of paradise in West Michigan. With more than 100 state parks and recreation areas, and more than 900 miles of trails across more than 300,000 acres, there’s little doubt that there’s a lot of Michigan to explore. No matter what part of Michigan you’re in, there’s always plenty to see, plenty to do, lots of fun to have, and lots to explore.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

ORV driver says slow-moving farm equipment sign is ‘good enough’ to ride on roads

LAKE COUNTY, MI – An unlicensed ORV touting a “slow-moving farm equipment” sign was recently pulled over in Lake County, officials said. Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Josiah Killingbeck conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, according to a news release from the DNR. Both subjects riding in the ORV said they figured the farm equipment sign on the back was “good enough” for operating on roads.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Super PAC backing Tudor Dixon hides its origins despite disclosing donors

On May 22, in a small ballroom at a Marriott hotel in downtown Grand Rapids, Tudor Dixon attended one of the most important events of her primary campaign. She made freewheeling speech in front of a small audience and a film crew. That footage became the basis for political ads that the event’s super PAC host, Michigan Families United, would spend more than $2.5 million to air before the primary, according to ad tracking totals provided by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
