Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Calvin Klein Unites Four Global Artists to Celebrate Its Iconic Monogram Logo
Calvin Klein has unveiled a new series of visuals, curated in collaboration with Hypebeast, celebrating its iconic Monogram logo. The film unites four pioneering, multi-faceted artists from across Europe – each boasting a distinct aesthetic – to offer an insight into their creative journeys. Inspired by the minimalism of Calvin Klein’s Monogram T-shirt collection, they provide their own reinterpretation of the iconic CK logo. Assembling in a warehouse in the U.K., the four creatives are met with a monumental all-white structure and tasked with bringing their unique flavor to each side of a cubed canvas.
hypebeast.com
Nike ACG Debuts the Zoom Gaiadome GTX Winter Boots
First teased on the feet of Team USA athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in an exclusive Zoom Gaiadome FlyEase model,. previously announced that the eye-catching winter boots would never see a public release. However, as we approach the end of summer, the sportswear giant’s ACG performance division now reveals a similar Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX iteration complete with a similar robust form factor and season-specific details.
hypebeast.com
Exchange Program Unveils “When The Stars Align” Capsule With Khoi Pham
Exchange Program has linked up with NYC-based visual artist Khoi Pham for a new collaborative capsule. Titled “When The Stars Align,” the capsule includes a black hoodie and t-shirt with a multicolored graphic design. Symbolizing strength through unity, the back artwork includes a silver carabiner with metallic keys and keychains in shades of ice blue, nebula orange, lavender, pear green, silver and gold. The front artwork features the Exchange Program name in the same hues surrounding a silver charm.
hypebeast.com
Eytys' SS22 Quest Sandal Takes Hiking Really Seriously
Eytys is no stranger to experimentation, often delving into the intriguing world of shapes and avant-garde forms to create footwear that spans genres — such as its new Quest sandal. Seen in the Stockholm-based brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook, the Quest now appears in either “Black,” “Seashell” or “Sierra” colorways,...
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Laura and Deanna Fanning Tease HYSTERIC GLAMOUR x Kiko Kostadinov Women's Collab
Revealed back in May, Laura and Deanna Fanning, designers for Kiko Kostadinov womenswear, have now teased an upcoming collaboration with HYSTERIC GLAMOUR. Taking to Instagram, the sisters shared a video showing a BTS look of a shoot for the team-up. The teaser shows a jean skirt set marked with a...
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Upcoming Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collaborations
As much as Billie Eilish is widely known for her incredible music talents, she’s also admired for her imitable fashion sense. Jordan Brand and. recognized this element of her lifestyle and made it a point to show it off with various collaborations atop the Air Jordan 1 KO, Air Jordan 15 and Air Force 1, and now the latter is slated to work with her again. The upcoming Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mushroom” and “Sequoia” colorways have now been officially unveiled.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"
Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
hypebeast.com
Martine Syms Presents the First Season of ‘She Mad’ at MCA Chicago
Humor, grit and contemplation is a hallmark of Martine Syms‘ practice. Born and based in Los Angeles, Syms is interested in how social, cultural, economic and psychological forces begin to shape one’s perception of self and the outside world. Although she works across a range of mediums, video is the bedrock of her practice and the focus of her ongoing She Mad series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Crocs Gives a Nod to the '90s With the Release of Its Spray Dye Collection
This summer has seen the evident revival of clogs with the help of Crocs‘ever-growing popularity. Crocs is holding onto the vibrancy of summer, announcing the release of its Spray Dye collection. As a nod to the ’90s spray paint culture, the collection adds a playful and colorful display of spray graphics on its classic footwear including the clogs and two-strap sandals. One of the offerings includes the classic spray dye clog which sees the clog comes in a rainbow color scheme. The pattern stays true to the blending technique seen by spray painters. The classic clog arrives in two colorways, in “Black/Multi-Color” and in “White/Multi-Color.” The classic spray dye sandal is also applied on the two-strap silhouette where the iridescent graphic is seen uniquely displayed. Jibbitz lovers will have the freedom to show off their collection on the straps as well as on the clogs.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster"
Following an on-foot look at Concepts and Nike’s SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster,” we are now blessed with a close-up in-hand view of the upcoming joint effort. The duo has been concocting a number of lobster-inspired installments since 2008, with colorways ranging from red, blue, yellow, purple and green.
hypebeast.com
Studio Nicholson FW22 Showcases Romantically Minimal Designs
What shines about the British label Studio Nicholson is its no-frills approach to refined clothing. For the Fall/Winter 2022 season, the brand extends its romantically minimal design signature through timeless pieces and attractive styling. Led by founder and creative director Nick Wakeman, each collection offers a harmonious exhibition of Wakeman’s...
hypebeast.com
BLACKPINK Deliver "Pink Venom" Pre-Single Posters
Continuing the celebration of their sixth anniversary this week, BLACKPINK has now delivered pre-single posters for “Pink Venom.” “Pink Venom is set to be the lead single off of the YG Entertainment K-Pop supergroup’s sophomore album, Born Pink, coming September 16. Delivering two sets of posters,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
thisisneverthat Delivers an Expansive FW22 Collection
After releasing its New Balance collaboration featuring the 1906R and 2002R silhouettes, South Korean imprint thisisneverthat now previews its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The upcoming series arrives in the label’s signature oversized ’90s styling featuring relaxed and wearable pieces for the urban sprawl. Highlights from the collection include the...
hypebeast.com
Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX Comes in "Trails End Brown"
Adding to the frosty white and all-black winter boots, ACG gives the Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX a “Trails End Brown” colorway. The brand’s technical sub-label is gearing up for the colder months with the three shades following a similar variation first seen on the Team USA members during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
hypebeast.com
ASICS Unveils a Retro-Futuristic UB5-S GEL NIMBUS 9 Colorway
While much of the spotlight on silhouettes has been on its collaborations with the likes of JJJJound and Andersson Bell, the recent GR pairs have also been pushing the envelope. Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS introduced a brand new UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 silhouette earlier this year and now what looks to be a follow-up UB5-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 model has emerged in a futuristic color scheme.
hypebeast.com
OBEY FW22 Is Made for Eye-Catching Comfort
One thing that remains true about Irvine-based streetwear brand OBEY is its commitment to fusing vibrancy and comfort. Its latest offering for the Fall/Winter 2022 season is no different with an array of warm-hued pieces. Dipped in shades of caramel, amber, terracotta, deep rust, golden brown, pine green and lavender,...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Phantom"
Amidst news of a “Reverse Noir” colorway release, we now have a first look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Phantom.” Expected to arrive during the upcoming holiday season, the shoe opts for a sleek black look with contrast stitching. The...
hypebeast.com
First Look At MB&F's Regent Street Return To London
MB&F has returned to London, with its first retail space in the UK for a number of years. The Swiss haute horlogerie “artistic concept laboratory” hasn’t been available in the UK for a number of years, since watch industry doyen Marcus Margulies closed his Bond Street multi-brand boutique in favor of an ultra-exclusive five-story townhouse on Mayfair’s Berkeley Square.
hypebeast.com
Emerging Brand Palm Bay Skates to Set Up Shop in Margate's Turner Contemporary Gallery
Margate, a local seaside town in Kent, England, is in the midst of a resurgence. It’s home to the Turner Contemporary gallery, Tracey Emin’s art school, vintage designer store Margate Gift Shop, a reoccurring Stüssy archive sale, a buffet of restaurants and homeware stores, and now, the playground for Palm Bay Skates. Founded in 2018 by the husband-and-wife duo Matthew and Sarah Tomkins, Palm Bay Skates now announces its plans for expansion, starting with a pop-up shop that will take over the foyer of the Turner Contemporary gallery.
hypebeast.com
Louis De Guzman Releases an Ambient Lamp Sculpture
Dropping tomorrow, August 13 at 5:30pm PT. Louis De Guzman has shown a steady interest in sculpture as of late. Having recently partnered with his hometown Chicago Cubs on a permanent statue at Wrigley Field, Guzman follows up with a new limited-edition sculpture titled DETACHED. The new work is more...
Comments / 0