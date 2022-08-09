ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Where to Watch and Stream Christmas in Connecticut Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Christmas in Connecticut right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Barbara Stanwyck Dennis Morgan Sydney Greenstreet Reginald Gardiner S.Z. Sakall. Geners: Comedy Romance. Director: Peter Godfrey. Release Date: Jul 27, 1945. About. Journalist Elizabeth Lane is one of the country's...
‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series—First Look

EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie, The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [Aug. 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
Leslie Grace Reportedly Declines New Batgirl Project Following WB Discovery Cancelation

Leslie Grace is gaining a ton of sympathy following the shocking cancelation of her Batgirl project. The internet-breaking axing of the DC Extended Universe film was confirmed last week by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and it appears to be his first step in restructuring the franchise to make way for his "10-year plan" that will take the DCEU to a new creative direction.
