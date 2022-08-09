Read full article on original website
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal lets you trade in any busted old Galaxy and get $1,000 back
With the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 now on sale, AT&T is offering a tempting trade-in deal to entice new buyers. If you trade in any Samsung Galaxy phone, AT&T will offer $1,000 in bill credits spread out over the term of your contract. Samsung loyalists will be able to join the folding class, and get their hands on Samsung's true flagship.
Google is working to bring Android 13's new photo picker to outdated, discontinued devices
Android 13 is, presumably, just weeks away, with rumors pointing to a September launch. That might be a little later than most of us expected — especially considering the final beta version shipped in July. As an update primarily focused on privacy and security, getting it on your phone might not seem as exciting as, say, Android 12's Material You redesign was last year. Among some of Android 13's more obvious changes is a new photo picker, but even if you're rocking years-old hardware, you might not need a software update to get it.
Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4
After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung's latest foldables are finally here. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 don't promise to reinvent the wheel, but each offers some massive quality-of-life improvements over last year's models. If you're interested in picking up either of Samsung's newest phones, knowing where to buy is pretty important — especially if you're looking for trade-in values or carrier deals to help bring those sky-high prices a little closer to the ground. Here's where you can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
Android 13: The 8 best new features
While the changes introduced by Android 13 aren't as dramatic as the shift in design introduced by Android 12, it nevertheless offers a wealth of useful features and updates for your phone. Some of these are small changes that many won't notice, but others can substantially change how you use your Android.
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Anniversary sale — best deals this weekend
Best Buy's Anniversary sale is in full swing right now with tempting summer deals. The sitewide savings event features epic discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and more. During the sale, save up to $300 on select Intel CPU-powered laptops (opens in new tab) like the fantastic HP Envy X360 2-in-1, Asus ZenBook 14, and Dell Inspiron 2-in-1. Prices start at $529. And if you want to spend the least amount on a budget laptop, you can get the Intel-based Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab) ($60 off). Yeah, you read that right.
Slate
Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive
This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
WhatsApp's three latest features are all about your privacy
Over the last couple of years, WhatsApp has been aggressively testing and adding new features to its platform. Now, almost every other day, the service is spotted trialing new enhancements in its beta channel, like device login approvals and a chatbot to detail recent changes. Despite being owned by Meta, WhatsApp has always taken privacy seriously and proudly highlights that it supports end-to-end encryption. Recently, it has also added several useful privacy-related options to its platform. Further building on that, Mark Zuckerberg has announced three new privacy features for WhatsApp that should make your life easier and chats more secure.
Samsung's One UI 5 beta gets started in the US
Android 13 is inching closer to its final release and Samsung sure seems interested in getting its own update out to its customers as soon as possible after that. The One UI 5 beta based on Android 13 first rolled out to users in Germany and South Korea a few days ago, and is now becoming available to beta testers using the Galaxy S22 series in the US, as well.
Google calls on Apple to 'fix texting' and adopt RCS messaging
The "green bubble" problem regarding communication between Android devices and iPhones has been a problem for years, but the subject is getting more attention recently with accusations that Apple's messaging strategy isn't just arguably classist, it's also infringing on its customer's security and violating the company's own accessibility guidelines. Even more frustrating, Apple could fix this if it adopted the industry and carrier standard for RCS messaging to replace SMS on its devices. Now Google is stepping up the pressure on Apple with a new "Get The Message" website and marketing campaign meant to highlight the issue.
Prepare to meet the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 a day after the Galaxy Z Fold 4
This week is set to go down as the busiest one for foldable smartphones this year. We know of at least two brands planning to unveil a total of three new foldable smartphones. Now, a third brand has officially confirmed its intentions to vie for your attention and the foldable phone market share (if you live in the right place) — Xiaomi says it will debut the Mix Fold 2 later this week.
Moto X30 Pro debuts as the world’s first smartphone with a 200MP camera
After an unexpected delay, this week Motorola is finally taking the wraps off three new smartphone models, including the 2022 Moto Razr. That's joined by another device we've been following for a while, the Moto X30 Pro — a flagship with the kind of design that should help it stand apart from the crowd, not to mention being the first smartphone in the world equipped with a 200MP primary camera.
Amazon upgrades all its Echo Show displays with a digital photo frame mode
The Amazon Echo Show can go head-to-head against peers like those in the Google Nest Hub series when it comes to smart display functionality and sound quality. Models like the Echo Show 10 manage to stand out from competitors with a unique rotating base, which can swivel in the user's direction. But for all they do well, one place where Echo Show models lose out to other smart displays is with the simple ability to act as a digital photo frame, displaying a basic slideshow. Thankfully, Amazon is finally addressing that oversight — albeit with a slight caveat.
Chrome 105 has launched in beta; here is what’s new
Google is usually launching new Chrome releases every four weeks, and as such, Chrome 104 already has a successor in the works. Google has released Chrome 105 to the beta channel, meaning that final testing is now underway before everyone gets to enjoy the new version in about a month. Chrome 105 doesn’t add too much to the table, but there are some interesting changes headed our way with the most recent release of Google’s browser.
How to create a folder in Google Docs
It doesn't help to have the best devices in the world if you don't know how to use the programs and apps on them to accomplish your goals. Even the best Chromebook or tablet in the world isn't going to know what you want from it. And when it comes to Google's office suite, there can be a bit of a learning curve when you first get into using it.
Samsung's One UI 5 opens up a whole new settings menu just for Wi-Fi
Samsung is sailing full speed ahead for the launch of One UI 5 (on top of Android 13) on its latest phones — including, just announced, the Galaxy S22 series of devices in Germany, South Korea, and the United States — and it seems confident of where it is headed. We just covered some of the changes the company wants to make to the operating system's gesture shortcuts. Now, we're taking a look at some advanced Wi-Fi settings and where in the interface they'll call home.
Safeguard your Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 with a Whitestone screen protector
If you're looking to buy the Samsung Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, then you've undoubtedly thought about protecting your device's screen. Even more so, considering both phones contain hinged screens; how on earth do you go about protecting one of those?. Step in Whitestone, with its range of...
Moto Razr 2022 rivals Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a top-end chip and 144Hz display
The Motorola Razr 2022 is official after a launch event in China where the brand also introduced the new Moto X30 Pro and the Moto S30 Pro. The new foldable phone was the most exciting product at the launch, and while we now know what it is like, we don’t yet know when it’ll go on sale outside of China. We hope to hear more about that in the coming weeks, especially whether it is set to go on sale in the US.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 spotted in AT&T ad hours before the official reveal
After months of consistent leaks, it’s hardly surprising that the day of Samsung Unpacked 2022 would bring even more looks at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phone. Hours before the event starts, an ad for the phone appeared on TikTok. Spotted by Anshel Sag, Principal Analyst at...
