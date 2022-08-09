Read full article on original website
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Unofficial election results for August 9, 2022 partisan primary in Washington County, WI
August 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Unofficial election results are coming in for the August 9, 2022, partisan primary in Washington County, WI as polls close at 8 p.m. Most polling places across Washington County in Slinger, Richfield, and Jackson said they saw a steady pace throughout the day. Many voters said the weather could not have been better as there were sunny skies and comfortable, if not hot, temps in the mid-70s.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County Board votes 13-6 to move $3.6 million safety referendum to November ballot
August 10, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – On a vote of 13 – 6 with two supervisors excused, the Washington County Board voted to place a $3.6 million safety referendum on the November 8, 2022 ballot. The proposal leaves it up to the voter to determine whether to raise their own property taxes by about 10% each year moving forward, ie a permanent tax increase.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
6th Annual Sunflower Challenge in Washington County; submit your photos today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory and there were a lot of submissions as neighbors across Washington County showed off their sunflowers. Submit YOUR sunflower photos to [email protected] today. Here are a few submissions from 2021:. Sharon Mead...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election
STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mywalworthcounty.com
Election results Primary night Aug. 9
With unofficial final results tallied by Walworth County posted about 10:55 p.m., it looks like Walworth County Undersheriff Dave Gerber has defeated Walworth County Sheriff’s Department investigator Craig Konopski, 8,149 votes to 7,943 votes. In the State Assembly races, Ellen Schutt (District 31) and Tyler August (District 32) are...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
DNR seeking public comment on Green Tier contract with Serigraph, Inc | By Wisconsin DNR
Washington County, WI – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comment on a proposed Green Tier contract with Serigraph, Inc. in West Bend, Wisconsin, to maintain their Tier 2 status in Green Tier. The DNR welcomes comments from Serigraph, Inc. customers, neighbors and stakeholders through...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Thanks for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Alayna Lambrecht
Washington County, WI – My name is Alayna Lambrecht, and I am 14 years old. I am a member of the Kewaskum FFA. For the past four years, I have shown market hogs at the Washington County Fair, and this year I showed a market steer along with my market hogs.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sarah Markos Adjemian wins Republican primary for Washington County Clerk of Circuit Court
HARTFORD — Sarah Markos Adjemian won the Republican primary election for Washington County Clerk of Circuit Court by 425 votes over Connie Hogendyk, on Tuesday. With no challengers in the November 8 general election Adjemian is poised to become the next Clerk of Circuit Court, replacing Theresa Russell, in 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race
Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
captimes.com
Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit
The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg: 20+ years experience, YOUR injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – At Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) we dedicate our legal practice to assisting injury victims and their families. We have served Washington County for over 28 years. During this time, we have helped thousands of clients from our community put their lives back together...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Reopening of 18th Avenue in West Bend, Wi
The southern segment of 18th Avenue closed Monday, April 18, 2022. Construction on 18th Avenue includes storm sewer installation, roadway excavation, curb and gutter installation, sidewalk installation, roadway reconstruction, pavement markings, and restoration of disturbed areas. This segment of road was supposed to reopen the beginning of August 2022. Mary...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Senior Citizens Activities, Inc, hosts used book sale benefit, lunch special Tuesday, September 13
Washington County, WI – As a collaborative event on behalf of the Senior Center and the children of Ozaukee Christian School, a used book sale and luncheon will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; luncheon served from 11 a.m. to noon at Ozaukee Christian School, 1214 W. Hwy 33, West Bend, WI.
whbl.com
City of Sheboygan Gets $5.3M to Construct Swing Bridge Across Sheboygan River
Anyone wishing to walk or bicycle from the north waterfront of the Sheboygan River to the South Pier has to take a nearly 1-mile course across the 8th Street Bridge. On foot, it’s a 13-minute stroll. But that’s about to change. Senator Tammy Baldwin on Wednesday announced that...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
100 years old and Margaret Krebs has one thing left on her bucket list
August 11, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Margaret Krebs of West Bend is turning 100 years old and one of the remaining goals on her bucket list is to work at a hardware store. That is exactly Krebs’ wish – and it’s coming true Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Milwaukee leaders fed up with former Northridge Mall issues
The former Northridge Mall has been vacant for nearly 20 years. The City of Milwaukee issued a demolition order in 2019, but it has faced legal challenges from the property owner.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Foundry 45 in Kewaskum, WI to host Grand Opening August 26 – 28
Kewaskum, Wi – Foundry 45, a premier wedding and event venue in Kewaskum, WI, 9442 Old Fond du Lac Road, will hold a grand opening August 26 – 28. There will be live music, bourbon, wine, and beer sampling, a dart and bags tournament and a car show on Sunday, August 28.
Comments / 0