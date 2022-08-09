ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Unofficial election results for August 9, 2022 partisan primary in Washington County, WI

August 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Unofficial election results are coming in for the August 9, 2022, partisan primary in Washington County, WI as polls close at 8 p.m. Most polling places across Washington County in Slinger, Richfield, and Jackson said they saw a steady pace throughout the day. Many voters said the weather could not have been better as there were sunny skies and comfortable, if not hot, temps in the mid-70s.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Washington County Board votes 13-6 to move $3.6 million safety referendum to November ballot

August 10, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – On a vote of 13 – 6 with two supervisors excused, the Washington County Board voted to place a $3.6 million safety referendum on the November 8, 2022 ballot. The proposal leaves it up to the voter to determine whether to raise their own property taxes by about 10% each year moving forward, ie a permanent tax increase.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Bodden wins State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election

STOCKBRIDGE — Ty Bodden won the Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary election over Vinny Egle to move on to the Nov. 8 general election, on Tuesday. But, with no challenger from the Democratic party Bodden is poised to become the next District 59 representative. “I thought I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Election results Primary night Aug. 9

With unofficial final results tallied by Walworth County posted about 10:55 p.m., it looks like Walworth County Undersheriff Dave Gerber has defeated Walworth County Sheriff’s Department investigator Craig Konopski, 8,149 votes to 7,943 votes. In the State Assembly races, Ellen Schutt (District 31) and Tyler August (District 32) are...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
WISCONSIN STATE
Rodriguez moves on in lieutenant governor race

Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election. Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit

The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
VIDEO | Reopening of 18th Avenue in West Bend, Wi

The southern segment of 18th Avenue closed Monday, April 18, 2022. Construction on 18th Avenue includes storm sewer installation, roadway excavation, curb and gutter installation, sidewalk installation, roadway reconstruction, pavement markings, and restoration of disturbed areas. This segment of road was supposed to reopen the beginning of August 2022. Mary...
WEST BEND, WI
Foundry 45 in Kewaskum, WI to host Grand Opening August 26 – 28

Kewaskum, Wi – Foundry 45, a premier wedding and event venue in Kewaskum, WI, 9442 Old Fond du Lac Road, will hold a grand opening August 26 – 28. There will be live music, bourbon, wine, and beer sampling, a dart and bags tournament and a car show on Sunday, August 28.
KEWASKUM, WI

